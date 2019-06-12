{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Booth, Claire. A Deadly Turn: A Sheriff Hank Worth Mystery
  • Fisher, Suzanne Woods. On A Summer Tide
  • Gouch, Alfred and Miles Millar. Double Exposure
  • Magee, Audrey. The Undertaking
  • Michaels, Fern. Deep Harbor
  • Mina, Denise. Still Midnight
  • Patterson, James and David Ellis. Unsolved
  • Ridker, Andrew. The Altruists
  • Shames, Terry. A Risky Undertaking for Loretta Singletary
  • Steel, Danielle. Blessing in Disguise
  • Woods, Stuart and Parnell Hall. Skin Game
  • Walton, David. The Genius Plague (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

Large Print

  • Feeney, Alice. I Know Who You Are
  • Haines, Carolyn. A Gift of Bones: A Sarah Booth Delaney Mystery
  • Larkin, Allie. Swimming for Sunlight
  • Lewis, Beverly. The Tinderbox
  • Loftis, Larry. Code Name: Lise—The True Story of the Woman who Became WWII’s Most Highly Decorated Spy
  • Morhard, Ruth Hanford. Mrs. Morhard and the Boys: One Mother’s Vision, The First Boys; Baseball League, A Nation Inspired
  • Shipman, Viola. The Summer Cottage
  • Sunman, Corba. Fighting Ranger (A Linford Western)

Non-Fiction

  • Brooks, David. The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life
  • Cook’s Illustrated: Vegetables Illustrated: An Inspiring Guide with 700+ Kitchen-Tested Recipes
  • Geist, Bill. Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America
  • Harshe, January. Birth Without Fear: The Judgment-Free Guide to Taking Charge of Your Pregnancy, Birth, and Postpartum
  • Karlgaard, Rich. Late Bloomers: The Power of Patience in a World Obsessed with Early Achievement
  • McCullough, David. The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West
  • Pick, Steve with Amanda E. Doyle. St. Louis Sound: An Illustrated Timeline
  • Quindlen, Anna. Nanaville: Adventures in Grandparenting
  • Sosa, Ellie LeBlond and Kelly Ann Chase. George and Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story (By their Granddaughter)
  • Strogatz, Steven. Infinite Powers: How Calculus Reveals the Secrets of the Universe

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction (Summer Reading Program titles)

  • The Astronomy Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained
  • Bacigalupi, Paolo. Ship Breaker (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Fforde, Jasper. The Last Dragonslayer (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Freitas, Donna. Unplugged (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Kakalios, James. The Physics of Super Heroes
  • Wells, Dan. Active Memory: A Mirador Novel (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

J Fiction/ Non-Fiction

  • Cameron, Josephine. Maybe a Mermaid
  • Clarkson, Caroline. The Door at the End of the World
  • Haddix, Margaret Peterson. The Strangers (Greystone Secrets, 1)
  • McDunn, Gillian. Caterpillar Summer
  • Rosoff, Meg. Good Dog, McTavish

Early Readers

  • Galan, Ana. Who Wears Glasses? (Illustrated by Seb Burnett) (Level 1)
  • Kann, Victoria. Pinkalicious: Pinkie Promise (I Can Read, level 1)
  • DiCamillo, Kate and Alison McGhee. Bink and Gollie: Best Friends Forever (Illustrated by Tony Fucile)
  • Parish, Peggy. Teach Us, Amelia Bedelia
  • Stewart, Melissa. Robots (National Geographic Kids)

Audio

  • Cain, Chelsea. Sweetheart: A Thriller (Read by Carolyn McCormick)
  • Follett, Ken. A Column of Fire (Read by John Lee)
  • Vachs, Andrew. Mask Market: A Burke Novel (Read by David Joe Wirth)

Video

  • Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
  • Dragons: Gift of the Night Fury (DreamWorks)
  • Dragons: Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon
  • Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the. Black Pearl
  • Safety Last!  (Harold Lloyd and Charlie Chaplin)
  • Seabiscuit: America’s Legendary Racehorse

