Fiction
- Booth, Claire. A Deadly Turn: A Sheriff Hank Worth Mystery
- Fisher, Suzanne Woods. On A Summer Tide
- Gouch, Alfred and Miles Millar. Double Exposure
- Magee, Audrey. The Undertaking
- Michaels, Fern. Deep Harbor
- Mina, Denise. Still Midnight
- Patterson, James and David Ellis. Unsolved
- Ridker, Andrew. The Altruists
- Shames, Terry. A Risky Undertaking for Loretta Singletary
- Steel, Danielle. Blessing in Disguise
- Woods, Stuart and Parnell Hall. Skin Game
- Walton, David. The Genius Plague (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
Large Print
- Feeney, Alice. I Know Who You Are
- Haines, Carolyn. A Gift of Bones: A Sarah Booth Delaney Mystery
- Larkin, Allie. Swimming for Sunlight
- Lewis, Beverly. The Tinderbox
- Loftis, Larry. Code Name: Lise—The True Story of the Woman who Became WWII’s Most Highly Decorated Spy
- Morhard, Ruth Hanford. Mrs. Morhard and the Boys: One Mother’s Vision, The First Boys; Baseball League, A Nation Inspired
- Shipman, Viola. The Summer Cottage
- Sunman, Corba. Fighting Ranger (A Linford Western)
Non-Fiction
- Brooks, David. The Second Mountain: The Quest for a Moral Life
- Cook’s Illustrated: Vegetables Illustrated: An Inspiring Guide with 700+ Kitchen-Tested Recipes
- Geist, Bill. Lake of the Ozarks: My Surreal Summers in a Vanishing America
- Harshe, January. Birth Without Fear: The Judgment-Free Guide to Taking Charge of Your Pregnancy, Birth, and Postpartum
- Karlgaard, Rich. Late Bloomers: The Power of Patience in a World Obsessed with Early Achievement
- McCullough, David. The Pioneers: The Heroic Story of the Settlers Who Brought the American Ideal West
- Pick, Steve with Amanda E. Doyle. St. Louis Sound: An Illustrated Timeline
- Quindlen, Anna. Nanaville: Adventures in Grandparenting
- Sosa, Ellie LeBlond and Kelly Ann Chase. George and Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story (By their Granddaughter)
- Strogatz, Steven. Infinite Powers: How Calculus Reveals the Secrets of the Universe
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction (Summer Reading Program titles)
- The Astronomy Book: Big Ideas Simply Explained
- Bacigalupi, Paolo. Ship Breaker (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Fforde, Jasper. The Last Dragonslayer (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Freitas, Donna. Unplugged (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Kakalios, James. The Physics of Super Heroes
- Wells, Dan. Active Memory: A Mirador Novel (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
J Fiction/ Non-Fiction
- Cameron, Josephine. Maybe a Mermaid
- Clarkson, Caroline. The Door at the End of the World
- Haddix, Margaret Peterson. The Strangers (Greystone Secrets, 1)
- McDunn, Gillian. Caterpillar Summer
- Rosoff, Meg. Good Dog, McTavish
Early Readers
- Galan, Ana. Who Wears Glasses? (Illustrated by Seb Burnett) (Level 1)
- Kann, Victoria. Pinkalicious: Pinkie Promise (I Can Read, level 1)
- DiCamillo, Kate and Alison McGhee. Bink and Gollie: Best Friends Forever (Illustrated by Tony Fucile)
- Parish, Peggy. Teach Us, Amelia Bedelia
- Stewart, Melissa. Robots (National Geographic Kids)
Audio
- Cain, Chelsea. Sweetheart: A Thriller (Read by Carolyn McCormick)
- Follett, Ken. A Column of Fire (Read by John Lee)
- Vachs, Andrew. Mask Market: A Burke Novel (Read by David Joe Wirth)
Video
- Anacondas: The Hunt for the Blood Orchid
- Dragons: Gift of the Night Fury (DreamWorks)
- Dragons: Legend of the Boneknapper Dragon
- Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the. Black Pearl
- Safety Last! (Harold Lloyd and Charlie Chaplin)
- Seabiscuit: America’s Legendary Racehorse
