Fiction
- Amis, Fedora. Mayhem at Buffalo Bill’s Wild West
- Barratt, Amanda. My Dearest Dietrich: A Novel of Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s Lost Love
- Dickens, Charles. Martin Chuzziewit
- Dykes, Amanda. Whose Waves These Are
- Goldman, Matt. The Shallows
- Hamilton, Duncan M. Dragonslayer, 1 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Hilderbrand, Elin. Summer of ‘69
- Rendell, Ruth. End in Tears: An Inspector Wexford Novel
- Roberts, Nora. Under Currents
- Rosett, Sara. The Egyptian Antiquities Murder
- Shalvis, Jill. The Lemon Sisters
- Thor, Brad. Backlash
- Wendig, Chuck. Wanderers
Large Print
- Blakely, Mike. A Sinister Splendor
- Cander, Chris. The Weight of a Piano
- Gabhart, Ann H. The Refuge
- Haines, Carolyn. Game of Bones: A Sara Booth Delaney Mystery
- Heldlund, Jody. Reluctant Bride (The Bride Ships, 1)
- Johnstone, William W. with J.A. Johnstone. The First Mountain Man: Preacher’s Rage (Western)
- Robertson, Cara. The Trial of Lizzie Borden: A True Story
Non-Fiction
- Boyle, Mark. The Way Home: Tales from a Life Without Technology
- Essential Oils Pocket Reference
- Dalzell, Susan. Poetry 101: A Crash Course
- Dooley, Beth and Mette Nielsen. Sweet Nature: A Cook’s Guide to Using Honey and Maple Syrup
- Fowke, Gerard. Cave Explorations in Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama
- Geroux, William. The Ghost Ships of Archangel: The Arctic Voyage that Defied the Nazis
- Herodotus. The Histories (A New Translation by Tom Holland)
- Lewis, Sara. Quick and Easy Kids’ Cakes
- Norris, Melissa K. Hand Made: The Modern Guide to Made-from-Scratch Living
- Reid-Henry, Simon. Empire of Democracy: The Remaking of the West Since the Cold War, 1971-2017
- Scharnhorst, Gary. The Life of Mark Twain: The Middle Years, 1871-1891
- Starn, Orin and Miguel La Serna. The Shining Path: Love, Madness, and Revolution in the Andes
- The Ultimate Tool Book (Popular Mechanics)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Brallier, Max. The Last Kids on Earth (#1)
- Fletcher, Susan. Journey of the Pale Bear
- Hering, Marianne and Paul McCusker. Voyage with the Vikings (The Imagination Station, 1)
- Hering, Marianne and Paul McCusker. Attack at the Arena (The Imagination Station, 2)
- Poliquin, Rachel. The Superpower Field Guide: Moles (Illustrated by Nicholas John Frith)
- Primavera, Elise. Marigold Star
Picture Books
- Brosgol, Vera. The Little Guys
- Choi, Susan. Camp Tiger (Illustrated by John Rocco)
- Clinton, Chelsea. Don’t Let them Disappear: 12 Endangered Species Across the Globe (Illustrated by Gianna Marino)
- Davey, Owen. Bonkers about Beetles
- Davies, Nicola. Hummingbird (Illustrated by Jane Ray)
Video
- Bambi 2
- The Great Courses: Critical Business Skills for Success (Various Professors) Donated in Memory of Newell S. Knight, Jr.
- Endeavour, Season 6 (PBS)
- Faith Like Potatoes
- Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas and The Road to El Dorado
- Thomas and Friends: Spills and Chills
- The Wild Stallion
