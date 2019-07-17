{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Amis, Fedora. Mayhem at Buffalo Bill’s Wild West
  • Barratt, Amanda. My Dearest Dietrich: A Novel of Dietrich Bonhoeffer’s Lost Love
  • Dickens, Charles. Martin Chuzziewit
  • Dykes, Amanda. Whose Waves These Are
  • Goldman, Matt. The Shallows
  • Hamilton, Duncan M. Dragonslayer, 1 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Hilderbrand, Elin. Summer of ‘69
  • Rendell, Ruth. End in Tears: An Inspector Wexford Novel
  • Roberts, Nora. Under Currents
  • Rosett, Sara. The Egyptian Antiquities Murder
  • Shalvis, Jill. The Lemon Sisters
  • Thor, Brad. Backlash
  • Wendig, Chuck. Wanderers

Large Print

  • Blakely, Mike. A Sinister Splendor
  • Cander, Chris. The Weight of a Piano
  • Gabhart, Ann H. The Refuge
  • Haines, Carolyn. Game of Bones: A Sara Booth Delaney Mystery
  • Heldlund, Jody. Reluctant Bride (The Bride Ships, 1)
  • Johnstone, William W. with J.A. Johnstone. The First Mountain Man: Preacher’s Rage (Western)
  • Robertson, Cara. The Trial of Lizzie Borden: A True Story

Non-Fiction

  • Boyle, Mark. The Way Home: Tales from a Life Without Technology
  • Essential Oils Pocket Reference
  • Dalzell, Susan. Poetry 101: A Crash Course
  • Dooley, Beth and Mette Nielsen. Sweet Nature: A Cook’s Guide to Using Honey and Maple Syrup
  • Fowke, Gerard. Cave Explorations in Missouri, Indiana, Illinois, Kentucky, Tennessee and Alabama
  • Geroux, William. The Ghost Ships of Archangel: The Arctic Voyage that Defied the Nazis
  • Herodotus. The Histories (A New Translation by Tom Holland)
  • Lewis, Sara. Quick and Easy Kids’ Cakes
  • Norris, Melissa K. Hand Made: The Modern Guide to Made-from-Scratch Living
  • Reid-Henry, Simon. Empire of Democracy: The Remaking of the West Since the Cold War, 1971-2017
  • Scharnhorst, Gary. The Life of Mark Twain: The Middle Years, 1871-1891
  • Starn, Orin and Miguel La Serna. The Shining Path: Love, Madness, and Revolution in the Andes
  • The Ultimate Tool Book (Popular Mechanics)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Brallier, Max. The Last Kids on Earth (#1)
  • Fletcher, Susan. Journey of the Pale Bear
  • Hering, Marianne and Paul McCusker. Voyage with the Vikings (The Imagination Station, 1)
  • Hering, Marianne and Paul McCusker. Attack at the Arena (The Imagination Station, 2)
  • Poliquin, Rachel. The Superpower Field Guide: Moles (Illustrated by Nicholas John Frith)
  • Primavera, Elise. Marigold Star

Picture Books

  • Brosgol, Vera. The Little Guys
  • Choi, Susan. Camp Tiger (Illustrated by John Rocco)
  • Clinton, Chelsea. Don’t Let them Disappear: 12 Endangered Species Across the Globe (Illustrated by Gianna Marino)
  • Davey, Owen. Bonkers about Beetles
  • Davies, Nicola. Hummingbird (Illustrated by Jane Ray)

Video

  • Bambi 2
  • The Great Courses: Critical Business Skills for Success (Various Professors) Donated in Memory of Newell S. Knight, Jr.
  • Endeavour, Season 6 (PBS)
  • Faith Like Potatoes
  • Sinbad: Legend of the Seven Seas and The Road to El Dorado
  • Thomas and Friends: Spills and Chills
  • The Wild Stallion

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments