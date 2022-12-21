New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Cameron, Marc. Tom Clancy: Red Winter
- Cook, Robin. Night Shift
- Dams, Jeanne M. A Deadly Web
- Delamere, Jennifer. Holding the Line
- Harris, Robert J. The Devil’s Blaze
- Joella, Ethan. A Quiet Life
- McGeorge, Chris. A Murder at Balmoral
- Smiley, Jane. A Dangerous Business
Non-Fiction
- Best Road Trips: Midwest & the Great Lakes: Escapes on the Open Road
- Black + Decker: The Complete Guide to Sheds: Updated 4th Edition
- Breihan, Tom. The Number Ones: Twenty Chart-Topping Hits that Reveal the History of Pop Music
- Duguid, Naomi. The Miracle of Salt: Recipes and Techniques to Preserve, Ferment, and Transform Your Food
- Gardner, Scott L., Judy Diamond & Gabor Racz. Parasites: The Inside Story
- Guinn, Trey. Communication Essentials: The Tools You Need to Master Every Type of Professional Interaction
- Hochschild, Adam. American Midnight: The Great War, a Violent Peace, and Democracy’s Forgotten Crisis
- Humes, Edward. The Forever Witness: How DNA and Genealogy Solved a Cold Case Double Murder
- Irish, Lora S. Wire-Wrapped Jewelry for Beginners: Step-by-Step Illustrated Techniques, Tools, and Inspiration
- Moore, Arden. The Cat Behavior Answer Book
- Moore, Arden. The Dog Behavior Answer Book
- Murphy, Sam. Run Your Best Marathon: Your Trusted Guide to Training and Racing Better
- Obama, Michelle. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times
- Schiff, Stacy. The Revolutionary Samuel Adams
- Trang, Corinne. Twist on Tofu: 52 Fresh and Unexpected Vegetarian Recipes
- Zunic, Lily. Quiet Books: Sewing for Children
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Atkinson, Rick. The British Are Coming
- Faulkner, Matt. My Nest of Silence
- Fleming, Candace. Crash from Outer Space: Unraveling the Mystery of Flying Saucers, Alien Beings, and Roswell
- Higgins, Mike. Wild Maps for Curious Minds
- Hunter, H. D. Futureland: Battle for the Park
- Tales of India: Folktales from Bengal, Punjab, and Tamil
- Van Stockum, Hilda. The Winged Watchman
Picture Books
- Anderson, Shannon. I Love Strawberries!
- Brett, Jan. Christmas Treasury
- Fleming, Candace. Polar Bear
- Higgins, Ryan T. Hey, Bruce! An Interactive Book
- Jenkins, Martin. Puffin
- Kuo, Julia. Luminous: Living Things That Light Up the Night
- Lang, Suzanne. Grumpy Monkey: Party Time!
- Olfers, Sibylle von. The Story of the Wind Children
- Pinczes, Elinor J. One Hundred Hungry Ants
- Sill, Cathryn. About Waterfowl: A Guide for Children
- Stead, Philip C. The Sun Is Late and So Is the Farmer
Large Print
- Andrews, Brian & Jeff Wilson. Dark Fall
- Haley, Nikki R. If You Want Something Done: Leadership Lessons from Bold Women
- Lowry, Beverly. Deer Creek Drive: A Reckoning of Memory and Murder in the Mississippi Delta
- Roberts, Nora. The Choice
Audiobook
- Backman, Fredrik. Beartown
- Hannah, Kristin. Firefly Lane
- Lucado, Max. God Is With You Every Day
- Sparks, Nicholas. Every Breath