If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Baird, Ginny. Right Girl, Wrong Side
- Coben, Harlan. I Will Find You
- Doller, Trish. Off the Map
- Grombie, Deborah. A Killing of Innocents
- Hambly, Barbara. The Iron Princess
- Jackson, Jenny. Pineapple Street
- Jance, J. A. Collateral Damage
- Johansen, Iris & Roy. More Than Meets the Eye
- King, Owen. The Curator
- Leon, Donna. So Shall You Reap
- Loesch, Kristen. The Last Russian Doll
- Mizubayashi, Akira. Fractured Soul
- Painter, Lynn. The Love Wager
- Peterson, Tracie. Remember Me
- Thompson, Kate. The Little Wartime Library
- Turano, Jen. A Match in the Making
Non-Fiction
- Altmann, Tanya. Baby & Toddler Basics 2nd Edition: Expert Answers to Parents’ Top 150 Questions
- Beeke, Joel R. Following God Fully: An Introduction to the Puritans
- Boden, Leah. Modern Miss Mason: Discover How Charlotte Mason’s Revolutionary Ideas on Home Education Can Change How You & Your Children Learn & Grow Together
- Kenney, Kimberly A. Exploring the American Presidency Through 50 Historic Treasures
- Lopez, Kristen. But Have You Read the Book: 52 Literary Gems that Inspired Our Favorite Films
- Matthews, Joseph. Social Security, Medicare & Government Pensions: Get the Most Out of Your Retirement & Medical Benefits
- Nischk, Frank. Of Cockroaches and Crickets: Learning to Love Creatures that Skitter and Jump
- Schoolcraft, Henry R. A View of the Lead Mines of Missouri
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Pennypacker, Sara. Leeva at Last
- Taylor, Helen L. Little Pilgrim’s Progress
Picture Books
- Hannigan, Kate. Josephine and Her Dishwashing Machine
- Henkes, Kevin. The World and Everything in It
- Hest, Amy. Sometimes It’s Nice to Be Alone
- Lobel, Anita. Good Morning, Good Night
- Marino, Gianna. Night Animals
- Muth, Jon J. Stillwater and Koo Save the World
- Ogren, Cathy Stefanec. Pew! The Stinky and Legen-Dairy Gift from Colonel Thomas S. Meacham
- Rayner, Jacqueline K. Lost Cat!
- Ruttan, Molly. Something Wild
- Salati, Doug. Hot Dog
- Stelson, Caren. Stars of the Night: The Courageous Children of the Czech Kindertransport
Large Print
- Box, C. J. Storm Watch
- Jance, J. A. Collateral Damage
- Mujica, Bárbara. Miss Del Rio
- Murphy, Robert Lee. Bozeman Paymaster
Audiobook
- Lucado, Max. Before Amen
- Lucado, Max. Glory Days
- Michaels, Fern. Fancy Dancer
- Michaels, Fern. Hokus Pokus
- Roberts, Nora. Captive Star
- Roberts, Nora. Chasing Destiny
- Roberts, Nora. Temptation
- Steel, Danielle. Collection
- Woods, Sherryl. Catching Fireflies
- Woods, Sherryl. Welcome to Serenity