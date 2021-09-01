 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
0 comments

New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Bova, Ben. Neptune (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Dams, Jeanne M. The Bath Conspiracy
  • Delamere, Jennifer. Line by Line (Love Along the Wires, Bk. 1)
  • Dinesen, Isak. Out of Africa
  • Feehan, Christine. Murder at Sunrise Lake
  • Graham, Scott. Canyon Sacrifice (A National Park Mystery)
  • Hilderbrand, Elin, Adriana Trigiani, Patti Callahan and Mary Alice Monroe (et al.). Reunion Beach: Stories Inspired by Dorothea Benton Frank
  • Krueger, William Kent. Lightning Strike
  • Longworth, M.L. Death at the Chateau Bremont
  • Luesse, Valerie Fraser. Under the Bayou Moon
  • Mori, Eto. Colorful (Translated from the Japanese by Jocelyne Allen)
  • Patterson, James and J.D. Barker. The Noise: The Last Sound You’ll Ever Hear
  • Romano-Lax, Andromeda. Annie and the Wolves
  • Slaughter, Karin. False Witness
  • Towles, Amor. Rules of Civility 

Mass Market paperbacks 

  • Graham, Heather. The Forbidden
  • Pleiter, Allie. On Skein of Death 

Large Print 

  • Coulter, Catherine. Vortex: An FBI Thriller
  • Seidoull, Ty. Robert E. Lee and Me: A Southerner’s Reckoning with the Myth of the Lost Cause
  • Woods, Stuart. Class Act 

Non-Fiction 

  • Benjamin, Mitch. BBQ Revolution: Innovative Barbecue Recipes from an All-Star Pitmaster
  • Blair, Brian. Missouri Day Trips by Theme
  • Dobkin, Adin. Sprinting Through No Man’s Land: Endurance, Tragedy and Rebirth in the 1919 Tour De France
  • Feek, Rory. Once Upon a Farm: Lessons on Growing Love, Life, and Hope on a New Frontier
  • Harder, Dustin. Epic Vegan Quick-and-Easy: Simple One-Pot and One-Pan Plant-Based Recipes
  • MacDonald, Emma. The Art of Preserving: Ancient Techniques and Modern Inventions to Capture Every Season in a Jar
  • McCoskrie, Joseph W. The War for Missouri, 1861-1862
  • Widder, Edith. Below the Edge of Darkness: A Memoir of Exploring Light and Life in the Deep Sea 

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Chainani, Soman. A Crystal of Time (The School for Good and Evil, 5)
  • Chainani, Soman. One True King (The School for Good and Evil, 6)
  • Everything You Need to Ace Chemistry in One Big Fat Notebook: The Complete High School Study Guide 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Braswell, Liz. Stuffed: Into Darkness
  • Frixe, Katja. The Magical Bookshop
  • Pineiro, Victor. Time Villains
  • Smith, Gregory O. The Treasure of the Lost Mine (Wright Cousin Adventures, Bk. 1)
  • Smith, Gregory O. Desert Jeepers (Wright Cousin Adventures, Bk. 2)
  • Stevens, Alison Pearce. Rhinos in Nebraska: The Amazing Discovery of the Ashfall Fossil Beds
  • Tsang, Katie and Kevin. Dragon Mountain
  • Wilde, Fran. The Ship of Stole Words
  • Winthrop, Elizabeth. The Battle for the Castle 

Video (DVD) 

  • Bad Man of Deadwood (Roy Rogers and Gabby Hayes)
  • Flash Gordon Conquers the Universe, Vol. 1 & 2
  • Inspector Alleyn Mysteries: A Man Lay Dead
  • X-Men, Vol. 2 (The Phoenix Saga) (animated)
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Brian Tinnin
Obituaries

Brian Tinnin

Brian Tinnin, 70, died Sunday, August 15, 2021. He was born October 3, 1950 in Ironton, the son of J.C. and Wilda Tinnin.

David Mayberry
Democrat News

David Mayberry

  • Updated

David Mayberry, 62, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis. He was born September 19, 19…

Jimmy Hicks
Obituaries

Jimmy Hicks

Jimmy Hicks, 82, died Friday, August 20, 2021, in Fredericktown. He was born August 24, 1938 in Winona, Missouri the son of Oscar and Dorothy …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News