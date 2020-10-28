 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St. It will be closed until further notice.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Abdoh, Salar. Out of Mesopotamia
  • Blackstock, Terri. Trial by Fire
  • Butcher, Jim. Battle Ground: A Novel of the Dresden Files (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Christie, Agatha. The Mysterious Affair at Styles
  • French, Tana. The Searcher
  • Fluke, Joanne. Christmas Cupcake Murders
  • Galbraith, Robert. Troubled Blood
  • Grisham, John. A Time for Mercy
  • Hauck, Rachel. The Memory House
  • Johnson, Jeremy Robert. The Loop
  • Klay, Phil. Missionaries
  • Lacy, Al. A Dream Fulfilled (The Angel of Mercy, 4)
  • Martin, Faith. The Vicarage Murder (Monica Noble Detective, Bk. 1)
  • Novik, Naomi. A Deadly Education
  • Perry, Anne. A Question of Betrayal: An Elena Standish Novel
  • Ross, Ann B. Miss Julia Weathers the Storm
  • Schwab, V. E. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
  • Tolsma, Liz. The Pink Bonnet (True Crime)

Large Print

  • Chow, Jennifer. Mimi Lee Gets a Clue
  • Pachter, Josh (ed.). The Misadventures of Nero Wolfe: Parodies and Pastiches Featuring the Great Detective of West 35th Street
  • Rumney, Hazel (ed.)  Hobnail and Other Frontier Stories

Non-Fiction

  • Dickey, Page. Uprooted: A Gardiner Reflects on Beginning Again
  • Gooding, David and John Lennox. Finding Ultimate Reality: In Search of the Best Answers to the Biggest Questions
  • Hanson, Rick et al. The Anxiety First Aid Kit: Mental Health Strategies for Right Now
  • LaFargek, Annik.  Chasing Chopin: A Musical Journey Across Three Centuries, Four Countries and a Half Dozen Revolutions
  • LePore, Jill. If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future
  • Macintyre, Ben. Agent Sonya: Moscow’s Most Daring Wartime Spy
  • Schmidt, Jaime. Super Maker: Crafting Business on Your Own Terms
  • Sloane, Eric. Look at the Sky… and Tell the Weather
  • Shetty, Jay. Think Like a Monk
  • Williams, Ted. Earth Almanac: A Year of Witnessing the Wild, From the Call of the Loon to the Journey of the Gray Whale
  • Yonan, Joe. Cool Beans: The Ultimate Guide to Cooking with the World’s Most Versatile Plan-based Protein

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Bunce, Elizabeth C. Premeditated Myrtle
  • Flanagan, John. Duel at Araluen  (Ranger’s Apprentice: The Royal Ranger)
  • Jenkins, Steve.  Solar System by the Numbers
  • Okorafor, Nnedi. Ikenga
  • Leslie, Tonya. The Story of Barack Obama
  • Lowry, Lois. The Willoughby’s Return
  • Patterson, James and Kwame Alexander. Becoming Muhammad Ali
  • Tarshis, Laura. I Survived —The Sinking of the Titanic, 1912: The Graphic Novel (Illustrated by Haus Studio)
  • Trusiani, Lisa. The Story of George Washington
  • Yasuda, Anita. Canals and Dams! With 25 Science Projects for Kids

YA Fiction

  • Hinck, Sharon. Forsaken Island: The Dancing Realms, Book 2
  • Noel, Alyson. Shadowland (The Immortals, 1)
  • Yee, F. C. The Rise of Kyoshi (Avatar)

Music CDs

  • The Best of Neil Diamond
  • Eldon John Classics
  • Enya, The Memory of Trees
  • Highway 101: Greatest Hits
  • Mozart, Symphonies, No. 40 and 41
  • Music to Your Ears: A Collection of Holiday Music
  • O Brother, Where Art Thou? (Movie Soundtrack)
  • Palestrina, Missa Brevis & Bach, Overture Suite No. 1 in C-Major
  • Willie Nelson, Always on My Mind
