New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

Fiction
- Abdoh, Salar. Out of Mesopotamia
- Blackstock, Terri. Trial by Fire
- Butcher, Jim. Battle Ground: A Novel of the Dresden Files (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Christie, Agatha. The Mysterious Affair at Styles
- French, Tana. The Searcher
- Fluke, Joanne. Christmas Cupcake Murders
- Galbraith, Robert. Troubled Blood
- Grisham, John. A Time for Mercy
- Hauck, Rachel. The Memory House
- Johnson, Jeremy Robert. The Loop
- Klay, Phil. Missionaries
- Lacy, Al. A Dream Fulfilled (The Angel of Mercy, 4)
- Martin, Faith. The Vicarage Murder (Monica Noble Detective, Bk. 1)
- Novik, Naomi. A Deadly Education
- Perry, Anne. A Question of Betrayal: An Elena Standish Novel
- Ross, Ann B. Miss Julia Weathers the Storm
- Schwab, V. E. The Invisible Life of Addie LaRue
- Tolsma, Liz. The Pink Bonnet (True Crime)
Large Print
- Chow, Jennifer. Mimi Lee Gets a Clue
- Pachter, Josh (ed.). The Misadventures of Nero Wolfe: Parodies and Pastiches Featuring the Great Detective of West 35th Street
- Rumney, Hazel (ed.) Hobnail and Other Frontier Stories
Non-Fiction
- Dickey, Page. Uprooted: A Gardiner Reflects on Beginning Again
- Gooding, David and John Lennox. Finding Ultimate Reality: In Search of the Best Answers to the Biggest Questions
- Hanson, Rick et al. The Anxiety First Aid Kit: Mental Health Strategies for Right Now
- LaFargek, Annik. Chasing Chopin: A Musical Journey Across Three Centuries, Four Countries and a Half Dozen Revolutions
- LePore, Jill. If Then: How the Simulmatics Corporation Invented the Future
- Macintyre, Ben. Agent Sonya: Moscow’s Most Daring Wartime Spy
- Schmidt, Jaime. Super Maker: Crafting Business on Your Own Terms
- Sloane, Eric. Look at the Sky… and Tell the Weather
- Shetty, Jay. Think Like a Monk
- Williams, Ted. Earth Almanac: A Year of Witnessing the Wild, From the Call of the Loon to the Journey of the Gray Whale
- Yonan, Joe. Cool Beans: The Ultimate Guide to Cooking with the World’s Most Versatile Plan-based Protein
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bunce, Elizabeth C. Premeditated Myrtle
- Flanagan, John. Duel at Araluen (Ranger’s Apprentice: The Royal Ranger)
- Jenkins, Steve. Solar System by the Numbers
- Okorafor, Nnedi. Ikenga
- Leslie, Tonya. The Story of Barack Obama
- Lowry, Lois. The Willoughby’s Return
- Patterson, James and Kwame Alexander. Becoming Muhammad Ali
- Tarshis, Laura. I Survived —The Sinking of the Titanic, 1912: The Graphic Novel (Illustrated by Haus Studio)
- Trusiani, Lisa. The Story of George Washington
- Yasuda, Anita. Canals and Dams! With 25 Science Projects for Kids
YA Fiction
- Hinck, Sharon. Forsaken Island: The Dancing Realms, Book 2
- Noel, Alyson. Shadowland (The Immortals, 1)
- Yee, F. C. The Rise of Kyoshi (Avatar)
Music CDs
- The Best of Neil Diamond
- Eldon John Classics
- Enya, The Memory of Trees
- Highway 101: Greatest Hits
- Mozart, Symphonies, No. 40 and 41
- Music to Your Ears: A Collection of Holiday Music
- O Brother, Where Art Thou? (Movie Soundtrack)
- Palestrina, Missa Brevis & Bach, Overture Suite No. 1 in C-Major
- Willie Nelson, Always on My Mind
