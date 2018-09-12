Subscribe for 17¢ / day
New library materials
Buy Now

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Cleeves, Ann. Wild Fire
  • Evans Diana. Ordinary People
  • Hannah, Sophie. Agatha Christie: The Mystery of Three Quarters (the New Hercule Poirot)
  • Johnson, Craig. Depth of Winter
  • Patterson, James and Nancy Allen. Juror #3
  • Williamson, Jill. King’s Blood (Science Fiction/Fantasy— The Kinsman Chronicles, Book 2)

Mass Market Paperbacks

  • Barrett. Lorna. A Fatal Chapter (A Booktown Mystery, 9)
  • Kelly, Sofie. A Tale of Two Kitties

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Bedford, Paul. The Deadly Shadow (Linford Western)
  • Feek, Rory. Once Upon a Farm: Lessons on Growing Love, Life, and Hope on a New Frontier
  • Harker, Ethan. Jordan’s Crossing (Linford Western)
  • Jenkins, Steve and others. Happily Ever Esther: Two Men, A Wonder Pig, and their Life-Changing Mission To Give Animals a Home
  • Johnson, Forrest Bryant. Trooper: The Bobcat Who Came in from the Wild
  • Oaks, Ned. Deception Creek (Linford Western)
  • Stanley, K.S. The Siege of Morton’s Cross (Linford Western)

Non-Fiction

  • Atkins, William. The Immeasurable World: Journeys in Desert Places
  • Collins, Max Allan and A. Brad Schwartz. Scarface and the Untouchable: Al Capone, Eliot Ness, and the Battle for Chicago
  • Di Spigna, Christian. Founding Martyr: The Life and Death of Dr. Joseph Warren, the American Revolution’s Lost Hero
  • Douglass, Robert Sidney. History of Southeast Missouri: A Narrative Account of its Historical Progress, its People and its Principal Interests
  • Howarth, Maggy. Complete Pebble Mosaic Handbook
  • Johnson, Ronald. 13 Days in Ferguson
  • Mayer, Milton. They Thought They Were Free: The Germans, 1933-45
  • Mitchell, Wendy. Somebody I Used to Know: A Memoir
  • Shakespeare, William. Macbeth  (No Fear Shakespeare Series)
  • Shakespeare, William. Complete Works (Arden)

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Garfield, Leon. Shakespeare Stories (Illustrated by Michael Foreman)
  • Garfield, Leon. Shakespeare Stories II (Illustrated by Michael Foreman)
  • Long, Jessica and Hannah Long. Unsinkable: From Russian Orphan to Paralympic Swimming World Champion

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
  • Dee, Barbara. Halfway Normal
  • Kibuishi, Kazu. The Stonekeeper (Amulet, Book 1)
  • Kibuishi, Kazu. The Stonekeeper’s Curse (Amulet, Book 2)
  • Kibuishi, Kazu. The Cloud Searchers (Amulet, Book 3)
  • Langer, Dana. Siren Sisters
  • Siber, Kate. National Parks of the U.S.A.

Early Readers

  • Arnold, Tedd. Fly Guy’s Big Family
  • Arnold, Ted. Fly Guy and the Alienzz

Picture Books

  • Dean, Kimberly and James. Pet the Cat and the Cool Cat Boogie
  • Dean, Kimberly and James. Pet the Cat and the Missing Cupcakes
  • Dean, Kimberly and James. Pet the Cat Saves Christmas
  • Lin, Grace. A Big Mooncake for Little Star
  • Brown, Margaret Wise. A Home in the Barn (Illustrated by Jerry Pinkney)

DVD

  • Ant-Man
  • Arrested Development, Season 1
  • Disney’ TinkerBell and the Great Fairy Rescue
  • Gilmore Girls, Season 5
  • Simple Steps to a Balanced Natural Pregnancy
  • Spiderman Homecoming (4 K Ultra HD)
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments