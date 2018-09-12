If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Cleeves, Ann. Wild Fire
- Evans Diana. Ordinary People
- Hannah, Sophie. Agatha Christie: The Mystery of Three Quarters (the New Hercule Poirot)
- Johnson, Craig. Depth of Winter
- Patterson, James and Nancy Allen. Juror #3
- Williamson, Jill. King’s Blood (Science Fiction/Fantasy— The Kinsman Chronicles, Book 2)
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Barrett. Lorna. A Fatal Chapter (A Booktown Mystery, 9)
- Kelly, Sofie. A Tale of Two Kitties
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bedford, Paul. The Deadly Shadow (Linford Western)
- Feek, Rory. Once Upon a Farm: Lessons on Growing Love, Life, and Hope on a New Frontier
- Harker, Ethan. Jordan’s Crossing (Linford Western)
- Jenkins, Steve and others. Happily Ever Esther: Two Men, A Wonder Pig, and their Life-Changing Mission To Give Animals a Home
- Johnson, Forrest Bryant. Trooper: The Bobcat Who Came in from the Wild
- Oaks, Ned. Deception Creek (Linford Western)
- Stanley, K.S. The Siege of Morton’s Cross (Linford Western)
Non-Fiction
- Atkins, William. The Immeasurable World: Journeys in Desert Places
- Collins, Max Allan and A. Brad Schwartz. Scarface and the Untouchable: Al Capone, Eliot Ness, and the Battle for Chicago
- Di Spigna, Christian. Founding Martyr: The Life and Death of Dr. Joseph Warren, the American Revolution’s Lost Hero
- Douglass, Robert Sidney. History of Southeast Missouri: A Narrative Account of its Historical Progress, its People and its Principal Interests
- Howarth, Maggy. Complete Pebble Mosaic Handbook
- Johnson, Ronald. 13 Days in Ferguson
- Mayer, Milton. They Thought They Were Free: The Germans, 1933-45
- Mitchell, Wendy. Somebody I Used to Know: A Memoir
- Shakespeare, William. Macbeth (No Fear Shakespeare Series)
- Shakespeare, William. Complete Works (Arden)
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Garfield, Leon. Shakespeare Stories (Illustrated by Michael Foreman)
- Garfield, Leon. Shakespeare Stories II (Illustrated by Michael Foreman)
- Long, Jessica and Hannah Long. Unsinkable: From Russian Orphan to Paralympic Swimming World Champion
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Dee, Barbara. Halfway Normal
- Kibuishi, Kazu. The Stonekeeper (Amulet, Book 1)
- Kibuishi, Kazu. The Stonekeeper’s Curse (Amulet, Book 2)
- Kibuishi, Kazu. The Cloud Searchers (Amulet, Book 3)
- Langer, Dana. Siren Sisters
- Siber, Kate. National Parks of the U.S.A.
Early Readers
- Arnold, Tedd. Fly Guy’s Big Family
- Arnold, Ted. Fly Guy and the Alienzz
Picture Books
- Dean, Kimberly and James. Pet the Cat and the Cool Cat Boogie
- Dean, Kimberly and James. Pet the Cat and the Missing Cupcakes
- Dean, Kimberly and James. Pet the Cat Saves Christmas
- Lin, Grace. A Big Mooncake for Little Star
- Brown, Margaret Wise. A Home in the Barn (Illustrated by Jerry Pinkney)
DVD
- Ant-Man
- Arrested Development, Season 1
- Disney’ TinkerBell and the Great Fairy Rescue
- Gilmore Girls, Season 5
- Simple Steps to a Balanced Natural Pregnancy
- Spiderman Homecoming (4 K Ultra HD)
