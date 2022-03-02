New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Asimov, Isaac. Second Foundation
- Beaton, M.C. Death of a Green-Eyed Monster
- Carr, John Dickson. The Plague Court Murders
- Clare, Alys. The Angel in the Glass
- Cousens, Sophie. Just Haven’t Met You Yet
- de Gramont, Nina. The Christie Affair
- Foley, Lucy. The Paris Apartment
- Friedland, Elyssa. Last Summer at the Golden Hotel
- Harrod-Eagles, Cynthia. Dying Fall
- Hurwitz, Gregg. Dark Horse
- Kellerman, Jonathan. City of the Dead
- MacLaren, Sharlene. Her Rebel Heart
- Miley, Mary. The Mystic’s Accomplice
- Nelson, Christina Suzann. Shaped by Waves
- Patterson, James & Howard Roughan. Steal
- Regan, Katy. How to Find Your Way Home
- Taylor, Brad. End of Days
Non-Fiction
- Lodder, Karen. Easy German Cookbook
- The Savory Baker
- Stevens, Dana. Camera Man: Buster Keaton, the Dawn of Cinema, and the Invention of the Twentieth Century
- Streets, Annabel. 52 Ways to Walk
Large Print
- Davage, John. No Place to Hide
- Hitt, James. Bodie
- Overholser, Stephen. Shadow Valley Rising
- Overholser, Wayne D. Gateway House
- Powers, Paul S. Desert Justice
- Sunman, Cobra. Arizona Mayhem
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Farook, Nizrana. The Boy Who Met a Whale
- Robinson, Fiona. Out of the Shadows
Picture Book
- Fergus, Maureen. Petal the Angry Cow
- Hillenbrand, Will. Spring Is Here
- Hopkinson, Deborah. My Little Golden Book About Betty White
- Kuefler, Joseph. The Digger and the Duckling
- Lloyd-Jones, Sally. Tiny Cedric
- Parker, Velma. Emma Comes Through
- Parker, Velma. Molly’s Monkeyshines
- Prud’homme, Alex. Born Hungry: Julia Child Becomes “the French Chef”
- Rockliff, Mara. Sweet Justice: Georgia Gilmore and the Montgomery Bus Boycott
Video (DVD)
- Essential Woodworking Techniques
- Gene Autry: 4 Features
- Hetty Wainthropp in Missing Persons
- Mansfield Park
- Monsters, INC.
- Mr. & Mrs. Smith
- National Treasure
- Northanger Abbey
- The Preacher’s Wife
- Sherlock Holmes
- Soul Surfer
- Veggie Tales: An Easter Carol
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Farley, Grant. Bones of a Saint
- Okorafor, Nnedi. Akata Witch