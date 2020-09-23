New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Blake, Nicholas. The Beast Must Die
- Faruqui, Saadia and Laura Shovan. A Place at the Table
- Flower, Amanda. Dead-End Detective: A Piper and Porter Mystery
- Francis-Sharma, Lauren. Book of the Little Axe
- Holden, Wendy. The Royal Governess
- Lupica, Mike. Robert B. Parker’s Fool’s Paradise
- Lyons, Jen. The Memory of Souls (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- London, Julia. You Lucky Dog
- McAnulty, Stacy. Millionaires for the Month
- McKinlay, Jen. One for the Books (A Library Lover’s Mystery)
- Randall, Alice. Black Bottom Saints
- Pettrey, Dani. The Crushing Depths (Coastal Guardians, 2)
- Pike, Signe. The Lost Queen
- Preston, Lisa. Forging Fire: A Horseshoer Mystery
- Sproles, Cindy K. What Momma Left Behind
- Stewart, Andrea. The Bone
- Wright, Jaime Jo. The Haunting at Bonaventure Circus
Non-Fiction
- Baime, A.J. Dewey Defeats Truman: The 1948 Election and the Battle for America’s Soul
- Cooking for One (America’s Test Kitchen)
- Gauld, Tom. Department of Mind-Blowing Theories: Science Cartoons
- Leerhsen, Charles. Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw
- Mikhall, Alan. God’s Shadow: Sultan Selim, His Ottoman Empire, And the Making of The Modern World
- Noguchi, Hikaru, Darning: Repair, Make, Mend
- Ramsay, Gordon. Quick and Delicious (100 Recipes to Cook in 30 Minutes or Less
- Sheller, Stephen (et al.). Big Pharma, Big Greed
- Wilson, Edward O. Tales from the Ant World
Youth Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Burks, James. Bird and Squirrel —On Ice
- Fridolfs, Derek and Dave Bardin. Detention of Doom (DC Comics: Secret Hero Society)
- Hall, Bruce. Clark the Shark: Too Many Treats (I can Read, Level 1; illustrated by Guy Francis)
- Lehrhaupt, Adam. Chicken on Vacation (I can Read, Level 1; illustrated by Shahar Kober)
- McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody Girl Detective (#9)
- McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer (#10)
- Probert, Tim. The Girl and the Galdurian (Lightfall, Bk. 1 – a graphic novel)
- Ridge, Yolanda and Alex Boersma. CRISPR: A Powerful Way to Change DNA
- Weeks, Sarah. Mac and Cheese (I can Read, Level 1; illustrated by Jane Manning)
Picture Books
- Barnes, Derrick and Gordon C. James. I am Every Good Thing
- Becker, Aaron. My Favorite Color (a board book)
- Dargent, Nathalie and Magali Le Huche. The Christmas Feast
- Dubuc, Marianne. Little Cheetah’s Shadow
Video (DVD)
- American Dreamz
- Amish Grace
- George Gently, Series 6-8
- The Fault in our Stars
- Hotel Rwanda: A True Story
- The Last of the Mohicans
- Man of the Year (Robin Williams)
- Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
- The Secret Life of Pets
- The Secret of NIHM
- The Penniless Princess (VeggieTales)
- Winter’s Tale
