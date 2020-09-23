 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System
0 comments

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St. It will be closed until further notice.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Blake, Nicholas. The Beast Must Die
  • Faruqui, Saadia and Laura Shovan. A Place at the Table
  • Flower, Amanda. Dead-End Detective: A Piper and Porter Mystery
  • Francis-Sharma, Lauren. Book of the Little Axe
  • Holden, Wendy. The Royal Governess
  • Lupica, Mike. Robert B. Parker’s Fool’s Paradise
  • Lyons, Jen. The Memory of Souls (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • London, Julia. You Lucky Dog
  • McAnulty, Stacy. Millionaires for the Month
  • McKinlay, Jen. One for the Books (A Library Lover’s Mystery)
  • Randall, Alice. Black Bottom Saints
  • Pettrey, Dani. The Crushing Depths (Coastal Guardians, 2)
  • Pike, Signe. The Lost Queen
  • Preston, Lisa. Forging Fire: A Horseshoer Mystery
  • Sproles, Cindy K. What Momma Left Behind
  • Stewart, Andrea. The Bone
  • Wright, Jaime Jo. The Haunting at Bonaventure Circus

Non-Fiction

  • Baime, A.J. Dewey Defeats Truman: The 1948 Election and the Battle for America’s Soul
  • Cooking for One (America’s Test Kitchen)
  • Gauld, Tom. Department of Mind-Blowing Theories: Science Cartoons
  • Leerhsen, Charles. Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw
  • Mikhall, Alan. God’s Shadow: Sultan Selim, His Ottoman Empire, And the Making of The Modern World
  • Noguchi, Hikaru, Darning: Repair, Make, Mend
  • Ramsay, Gordon. Quick and Delicious (100 Recipes to Cook in 30 Minutes or Less
  • Sheller, Stephen (et al.).  Big Pharma, Big Greed
  • Wilson, Edward O. Tales from the Ant World

Youth Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Burks, James. Bird and Squirrel —On Ice
  • Fridolfs, Derek and Dave Bardin. Detention of Doom (DC Comics: Secret Hero Society)
  • Hall, Bruce. Clark the Shark: Too Many Treats (I can Read, Level 1; illustrated by Guy Francis)
  • Lehrhaupt, Adam. Chicken on Vacation (I can Read, Level 1; illustrated by Shahar Kober)
  • McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody Girl Detective (#9)
  • McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody and the Not Bummer Summer (#10)
  • Probert, Tim. The Girl and the Galdurian (Lightfall, Bk. 1 – a graphic novel)
  • Ridge, Yolanda and Alex Boersma. CRISPR: A Powerful Way to Change DNA
  • Weeks, Sarah. Mac and Cheese (I can Read, Level 1; illustrated by Jane Manning)

Picture Books

  • Barnes, Derrick and Gordon C. James. I am Every Good Thing
  • Becker, Aaron. My Favorite Color (a board book)
  • Dargent, Nathalie and Magali Le Huche. The Christmas Feast
  • Dubuc, Marianne. Little Cheetah’s Shadow

Video (DVD)

  • American Dreamz
  • Amish Grace
  • George Gently, Series 6-8
  • The Fault in our Stars
  • Hotel Rwanda: A True Story
  • The Last of the Mohicans
  • Man of the Year (Robin Williams)
  • Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
  • The Secret Life of Pets
  • The Secret of NIHM
  • The Penniless Princess (VeggieTales)
  • Winter’s Tale
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

Nathan Lee Simpson, 24, of Fredericktown to Chandra Skye Branson, 21, of FredericktownJason Andrew Francis, 34, of Fredericktown to Hannah Eli…

Ronnie Wilbur Mills
Obituaries

Ronnie Wilbur Mills

  • Updated

Ronnie Wilbur Mills, 83, died Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his home in Marquand. He was born September 5, 1937 in Marquand, a son of the Rev.…

Karla Cook
Obituaries

Karla Cook

Karla Cook, 49, died Tuesday, September 1, 2020. She was born October 15, 1970 in Ironton, the daughter of Albert and Shirley Boatright.

Brenda L. Foster
Obituaries

Brenda L. Foster

Brenda L. Foster, 60, of Fredericktown (formerly of Reynolds County, Missouri) died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Madison Medical Center in Fr…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News