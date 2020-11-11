New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Belli, Kate. Deception by Gaslight: A Gilded Gotham Mystery
- Faris, Tari. Until I Met You
- Flagg, Fannie. The Wonder Boy of Whistle Stop
- Gaynor, Hazel. When We Were Young and Brave
- Hitchcock, Grace. The White City: Historical Stories of American Crime
- Huber, Anna Lee. A Pretty Deceit: A Verity Kent Mystery
- Kagen, Lesley. Every Now and Then
- Martin, Faith. The Country Inn Mystery
- Mytting, Lars. The Bell in the Lake
- Naigle, Nancy. A Heartfelt Christmas Promise
- Patterson, James and Shan Serafin. Three Women Disappear
- Rothfus, Patrick. The Name of the Wind (Fantasy)
- Schott, Ben. Jeeves and the Leap of Faith
- Scott, Regina. Nothing Short of Wondrous
- Thomas, Sherry. The Murder on Cold Street (The Lady Sherlock Series)
Large Print Fiction
- Cogburn, Brett. Red Ruckus: A Morgan Clyde Western
- Follett, Ken. The Evening and the Morning
- Picoult, Jodi. The Book of Two Ways
- Snyder, George. The Gunman and the Angel (a Linford Western)
- Spillane, Mickey and Max Allan Collins. Hot Lead, Cold Justice: A Caleb York Western
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Haddock, Nancy. A Crime of Poison
- Haddock, Nancy. Paint the Town Dead
- Page, Katherine Hall. The Body in the Belfry
- Page, Katherine Hall. The Body in the Bouillon
- Page, Katherine Hall. The Body in the Vestibule
Non-Fiction
- Arefi, Yossy. Snacking Cakes: Simple Treats for Anytime Cravings
- Dismondy, Maria. Sunny Side Upbringing: A Month-By-Month Guide to Raising Kind and Caring Kids
- Gabler, Neal. Catching the Wind: Edward Kennedy and the Liberal Hour, 1932-1975
- Goldenberg, Don. The Pain Epidemic: A Guide to Issues, Symptoms, Treatments and Wellness
- Lloyd, Bobbie. The Magnolia Bakery Handbook: A Complete Guide for the Home Baker
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bordessa, Kris. Tools of the Ancient Greeks: A Kid’s Guide to the History and Science of Life in Ancient Greece
- Colfer, Eoin. Artemis Fowl: The Last Guardian
- Hale, Shannon and LeUyen Pham. The Princess in Black and the Giant Problem
- Kinney, Jeff. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: The Deep End
- Latham, Donna. Canals and Dams: Investigate Feats of Engineering with 25 Projects
- Murrie, Matthew and Steve Murrie. The Screaming Hairy Armadillo—and 76 Other Animals with Weird, Wild Names
- Parry, Rosanne. A Whale of the Wild
- Patterson, James and Chris Grabenstein. I Even Funnier: A Middle School Story
- Potter, Ellen. Slob
- Schaap, Annet. Of Salt and Shore
- Silton, Geronimo. The Battle for Crystal Castle
- Woodrow, Allan. The Pet War
Picture Books
- Becker, Helaine and Kari Rust. Emmy Noether: The Most Important Mathematician You’ve Never Heard of
- Hills, Tad. Mistletoe: A Christmas Story
- James, Josie. Marie’s Ocean: Marie Tharp Maps the Mountains under the Sea
- Kirk, Daniel. Newton and Curie: The Science Squirrels
- Kunkel, Angela Burke. Digging for Words: José Alberto Gutiérrez and the Library He Built (Illustrated by Paola Escobar)
- Levine, Arthur A. The Hanukkah Magic of Nate Gadol (Illustrated by Kevin Hawkes)
- Lobel, Arnold. Frog and Toad: The Complete Collection
- Patchett, Ann. and Robin Preiss Glasser. Escape Goat
- Rothman, Scott. Attack of the Underwear Dragon (Illustrated by Pete Oswald)
- van der Hammen, Gijs and Hanneke Siemensma. Little Wise Wolf
