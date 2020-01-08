{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Bernhard, Emilia. The Books of the Dead: A Death in Paris Mystery
  • Burdette, Lucy. A Deadly Feast
  • Byler, Linda. A Second Chance: An Amish Romance
  • Clayborn, Kate. Love Lettering
  • Ferguson, Melissa. The Dating Charade
  • Graham, Winston. The Stranger From the Sea
  • Hayes, Tyler. The Imaginary Corpse
  • Irvin, Kelly. Through the Autumn Air (Every Amish Season Novel)
  • Jennings, Regina. The Major’s Daughter
  • Jordan, Robert. The Fires of Heaven (The Wheel of Time, 5)
  • Meier, Leslie. Haunted House Murder
  • Wright, Jaime Jo. Echoes Among the Stones

Large Print

  • Blackburn, Lynn H. One Final Breath
  • Chandler, Frank. Black Hearts, Black Spades (a Linford Western)
  • Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. Frontier America (New Series, Western)
  • Klassen, Julie. The Bridge to Belle Island
  • Kyle, Jethro. The Legend of Dutchman’s Mine (a Linford Western)
  • Rousseau, Victor. The Wolf(a Linford Western)
  • Sherman, Jory. Apache Sundown, Shadow Rider (Western)

Non-Fiction

  • Baig, Edward C. and Bob LeVitus. iPhone for Dummies
  • Gerard, Tieghan. Half Baked Harvest: Super Simple
  • Kristoff, Liana. Canning for a New Generation
  • Jordan, Brenna. The Lost Art of Handwriting: Rediscover the Beauty and Power of Penmanship
  • Nelson, Stephen L. QuickBooks 2020 For Dummies
  • Noel, Brook and Pamela D. Blair. I wasn’t Ready to Say Goodbye: Surviving, Coping & Healing After the Sudden Death of a Loved One
  • Rauch, Jonathan. The Happiness Curve:  Why Life Gets Better After Midlife
  • Streever, Bill. In Oceans Deep: Courage, Innovation, and Adventure Beneath the Waves

Picture Books

  • Barnett, Mac. Just Because (Illustrated by Isabelle Arsenault)
  • Biebow, Natascha. The Crayon Man: The True Story of the Invention of Crayola Crayons (Illustrated by Steven Salerno)
  • Eastman, P.D. Flap Your Wings
  • Farrell, Alison. The Hike
  • Godwin, Jane. Red House, Tree House: Little Bitty Brown Mouse
  • Miyakoshi, Akiko. The Piano Recital
  • Smith, Sydney. Small in the City
  • Taylor, Sean and the Khayaal Theatre. Riding a Donkey Backwards: Wise and Foolish Tales of Mulla Nasruddin (Illustrated by Shirin Adl)
  • Yoshitake, Shinsuke. The Boring Book

Audio Books (CD)

  • Goyer, Tricia. The Kissing Bridge (Read by Kathryn O’Rooney)
  • Hamill, Pet. Tabloid City (Read by Peter Gamin and Ellen Archer)
  • Kirkpatrick, Jane. A Mending at the Edge (Read by Kirsten Potter)
  • Messud, Claire. The Woman Upstairs (Read by Cassandra Campbell)
  • Mosser, Kate. The Winter Ghosts (Read by Julian Rhind-Tutt)
  • Peterson, Tracie. Touching the Sky (Read by Renee Rauman)

Video (DVD)

  • Andrew Lloyd Webber, Live Musicals Collection: Cats, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Love Never Dies, and  Jesus Christ Super Star
  • The Best of Me
  • Bewitched, Seasons 5 and 6 (Elizabeth Montgomery)
  • The Brokenwood Mysteries, Series 1 (Acorn)
  • Gilligan’s Island, Season 1
  • M, a Film, by Fritz Lang
  • The Mark of Zorro (Douglas Fairbanks)
  • Miss Marple, vols. 2 and 3 (BBC, Joan Hickson)
  • Sound of Music (Julie Andrews)

