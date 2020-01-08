If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Bernhard, Emilia. The Books of the Dead: A Death in Paris Mystery
- Burdette, Lucy. A Deadly Feast
- Byler, Linda. A Second Chance: An Amish Romance
- Clayborn, Kate. Love Lettering
- Ferguson, Melissa. The Dating Charade
- Graham, Winston. The Stranger From the Sea
- Hayes, Tyler. The Imaginary Corpse
- Irvin, Kelly. Through the Autumn Air (Every Amish Season Novel)
- Jennings, Regina. The Major’s Daughter
- Jordan, Robert. The Fires of Heaven (The Wheel of Time, 5)
- Meier, Leslie. Haunted House Murder
- Wright, Jaime Jo. Echoes Among the Stones
Large Print
- Blackburn, Lynn H. One Final Breath
- Chandler, Frank. Black Hearts, Black Spades (a Linford Western)
- Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. Frontier America (New Series, Western)
- Klassen, Julie. The Bridge to Belle Island
- Kyle, Jethro. The Legend of Dutchman’s Mine (a Linford Western)
- Rousseau, Victor. The Wolf(a Linford Western)
- Sherman, Jory. Apache Sundown, Shadow Rider (Western)
Non-Fiction
- Baig, Edward C. and Bob LeVitus. iPhone for Dummies
- Gerard, Tieghan. Half Baked Harvest: Super Simple
- Kristoff, Liana. Canning for a New Generation
- Jordan, Brenna. The Lost Art of Handwriting: Rediscover the Beauty and Power of Penmanship
- Nelson, Stephen L. QuickBooks 2020 For Dummies
- Noel, Brook and Pamela D. Blair. I wasn’t Ready to Say Goodbye: Surviving, Coping & Healing After the Sudden Death of a Loved One
- Rauch, Jonathan. The Happiness Curve: Why Life Gets Better After Midlife
- Streever, Bill. In Oceans Deep: Courage, Innovation, and Adventure Beneath the Waves
Picture Books
- Barnett, Mac. Just Because (Illustrated by Isabelle Arsenault)
- Biebow, Natascha. The Crayon Man: The True Story of the Invention of Crayola Crayons (Illustrated by Steven Salerno)
- Eastman, P.D. Flap Your Wings
- Farrell, Alison. The Hike
- Godwin, Jane. Red House, Tree House: Little Bitty Brown Mouse
- Miyakoshi, Akiko. The Piano Recital
- Smith, Sydney. Small in the City
- Taylor, Sean and the Khayaal Theatre. Riding a Donkey Backwards: Wise and Foolish Tales of Mulla Nasruddin (Illustrated by Shirin Adl)
- Yoshitake, Shinsuke. The Boring Book
Audio Books (CD)
- Goyer, Tricia. The Kissing Bridge (Read by Kathryn O’Rooney)
- Hamill, Pet. Tabloid City (Read by Peter Gamin and Ellen Archer)
- Kirkpatrick, Jane. A Mending at the Edge (Read by Kirsten Potter)
- Messud, Claire. The Woman Upstairs (Read by Cassandra Campbell)
- Mosser, Kate. The Winter Ghosts (Read by Julian Rhind-Tutt)
- Peterson, Tracie. Touching the Sky (Read by Renee Rauman)
Video (DVD)
- Andrew Lloyd Webber, Live Musicals Collection: Cats, Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat, Love Never Dies, and Jesus Christ Super Star
- The Best of Me
- Bewitched, Seasons 5 and 6 (Elizabeth Montgomery)
- The Brokenwood Mysteries, Series 1 (Acorn)
- Gilligan’s Island, Season 1
- M, a Film, by Fritz Lang
- The Mark of Zorro (Douglas Fairbanks)
- Miss Marple, vols. 2 and 3 (BBC, Joan Hickson)
- Sound of Music (Julie Andrews)
