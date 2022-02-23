 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction           

  • Barron, Stephanie. Jane and the Year Without a Summer
  • Blumberg, Chandra. Digging Up Love
  • Carr, John Dickson. Hag’s Nook
  • Chang, Lan Samantha. The Family Chao
  • Everett, Elizabeth. A Perfect Equation
  • Flowers, Amanda. Crimes and Covers
  • Hart, Rob. The Paradox Hotel
  • Hitchens, Dolores. The Cat Saw Murder
  • Hunter, Stephen. Targeted
  • Macneal, Elizabeth. Circus of Wonders
  • Morrison, Toni. Recitatif
  • Patterson, James. The Horsewoman
  • Patterson, James. The Paris Detective
  • Patterson, James. Private Rogue
  • Peterson, Tracie. Waiting on Love
  • Rice, Anne & Christopher Rice. Ramses the Damned: The Reign of Osiris
  • Rivers, A.J. The Girl and the Hunt
  • Robb, J.D. Abandoned in Death
  • Turano, Jen. To Steal a Heart
  • Veronesi, Sandro. The Hummingbird
  • Wilkerson, Charmaine. Black Cake
  • Young, Erin. The Fields

People are also reading…

Non-Fiction 

  • Becker, Kevin G. Whoa Dude!
  • Bird: Exploring the Winged World
  • Duncan, Dennis. Index, A History of the Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age
  • Hughes, Evan. The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup
  • Jacobson, Cliff. Camping’s Top Secrets: A Lexicon of Modern Bushcraft
  • Raff, Jennifer. Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas
  • Robb, Russell & Katharine Robb Meehan. Your Money Mentors

Large Print 

  • Duchin, Peter & Patricia Beard. Face the Music
  • Samaha, Albert. Conception 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Bryant, Megan E. Abby In Between: Ready or Not
  • Brzozowska, Maria. Boats! (and Other Things That Float)
  • Gibbs, Stuart. Spy School: The Graphic Novel
  • Mercer, Bobby. Junk Drawer Ecology: 50 Awesome Activities That Don’t Cost a Thing
  • Weltman, Anna. The Book of Math 

Picture Book 

  • Brett, Jan. Cozy
  • Forsythe, Matthew. Mina
  • Lehman, Barbara. Little Red and the Cat Who Loved Cake
  • Reagan, Jean. How to Welcome a New Baby
  • Rinker, Sherri Duskey. Roto and Roy: Helicopter Heroes

Video (DVD) 

  • The Bourne Ultimatum
  • The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
  • C is for Cookie Monster
  • Catherine the Great
  • Cheaper by the Dozen 2
  • Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
  • The Family Man
  • Gold Rush
  • Holiday Inn
  • Hope Floats
  • Journey to Big Water
  • Ladies in Lavender
  • Larry Learns to Listen
  • Man vs. Wild
  • Monk
  • Prehistoric Park
  • Shark
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

William Harry “Bill” Thomas

William Harry “Bill” Thomas

William Harry “Bill” Thomas, 75, died Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Missouri Baptist Hospital. He was born September 3, 1946 in Madison County,…

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: William Daniel Jenkins to Heather M. JenkinsWD: Wayne F. Schweigert, trustee to Schweigert Castor River Ranch, LLCWD: Megan Boyer to Fred…

Ricky D. Williams

Ricky D. Williams

Ricky D. Williams, 64, died Thursday, February 3, 2022 in Cape Girardeau. He was born January 4, 1958 in Bonne Terre, Missouri the son of Ted …

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Mario L. Nusetti Gomez, 18, of Fredericktown, to Angel Candis Hedgcoth, 19, of FredericktownJeffrey Scott Moyers, 35, of Fredericktown to Bonn…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News