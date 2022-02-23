New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Barron, Stephanie. Jane and the Year Without a Summer
- Blumberg, Chandra. Digging Up Love
- Carr, John Dickson. Hag’s Nook
- Chang, Lan Samantha. The Family Chao
- Everett, Elizabeth. A Perfect Equation
- Flowers, Amanda. Crimes and Covers
- Hart, Rob. The Paradox Hotel
- Hitchens, Dolores. The Cat Saw Murder
- Hunter, Stephen. Targeted
- Macneal, Elizabeth. Circus of Wonders
- Morrison, Toni. Recitatif
- Patterson, James. The Horsewoman
- Patterson, James. The Paris Detective
- Patterson, James. Private Rogue
- Peterson, Tracie. Waiting on Love
- Rice, Anne & Christopher Rice. Ramses the Damned: The Reign of Osiris
- Rivers, A.J. The Girl and the Hunt
- Robb, J.D. Abandoned in Death
- Turano, Jen. To Steal a Heart
- Veronesi, Sandro. The Hummingbird
- Wilkerson, Charmaine. Black Cake
- Young, Erin. The Fields
Non-Fiction
- Becker, Kevin G. Whoa Dude!
- Bird: Exploring the Winged World
- Duncan, Dennis. Index, A History of the Bookish Adventure from Medieval Manuscripts to the Digital Age
- Hughes, Evan. The Hard Sell: Crime and Punishment at an Opioid Startup
- Jacobson, Cliff. Camping’s Top Secrets: A Lexicon of Modern Bushcraft
- Raff, Jennifer. Origin: A Genetic History of the Americas
- Robb, Russell & Katharine Robb Meehan. Your Money Mentors
Large Print
- Duchin, Peter & Patricia Beard. Face the Music
- Samaha, Albert. Conception
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bryant, Megan E. Abby In Between: Ready or Not
- Brzozowska, Maria. Boats! (and Other Things That Float)
- Gibbs, Stuart. Spy School: The Graphic Novel
- Mercer, Bobby. Junk Drawer Ecology: 50 Awesome Activities That Don’t Cost a Thing
- Weltman, Anna. The Book of Math
Picture Book
- Brett, Jan. Cozy
- Forsythe, Matthew. Mina
- Lehman, Barbara. Little Red and the Cat Who Loved Cake
- Reagan, Jean. How to Welcome a New Baby
- Rinker, Sherri Duskey. Roto and Roy: Helicopter Heroes
Video (DVD)
- The Bourne Ultimatum
- The Boy in the Striped Pajamas
- C is for Cookie Monster
- Catherine the Great
- Cheaper by the Dozen 2
- Crouching Tiger Hidden Dragon
- The Family Man
- Gold Rush
- Holiday Inn
- Hope Floats
- Journey to Big Water
- Ladies in Lavender
- Larry Learns to Listen
- Man vs. Wild
- Monk
- Prehistoric Park
- Shark