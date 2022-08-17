 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free. 

Fiction 

  • Baldacci, David. The 6:20 Man
  • Burton, Jeffrey B. The Lost
  • Carlisle, Kate. The Paper Caper
  • Cercas, Javier. Even the Darkest Night
  • Dams, Jeanne S. Murder in the Park
  • Doiron, Paul. Hatchet Island
  • Hambly, Barbara. Death and Hard Cider
  • Hannibal, James R. Elysium Tide
  • Hare, Louise. Miss Aldridge Regrets
  • Herbert, Brian & Kevin J. Anderson. Sands of Dune
  • Kay, Guy Gavriel. All the Seas of the World
  • Keyse-Walker, John. Havana Highwire
  • Leigh, Melinda. Drown Her Sorrows
  • Malliet, G. M. Augusta Hawke
  • McClellan, Brian. In the Shadow of Lightning
  • Montclair, Allison. A Rogue’s Company
  • Moreno-Garcia, Silvia. The Daughter of Doctor Moreau
  • Pearson, Robin W. Walking in Tall Weeds
  • Reichs, Kathy. Cold Cold Bones
  • Steel, Danielle. Suspects
  • Tchaikovsky, Adrian. Eyes of the Void
  • Weaver, Ashley. The Key to Deceit
  • Weir, Alison. The Last White Rose: A Novel of Elizabeth of York
  • Zevin, Gabrielle. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow 

Non-Fiction 

  • Addison, Corban. Wastelands: The True Story of Farm Country on Trial
  • Bridges, John. How to be a Gentleman
  • Carey, Jenny Rose. The Ultimate Flower Gardener’s Guide: How to Combine Shape, Color, and Texture to Create the Garden of Your Dreams
  • Hardman, Robert. Queen of Our Times
  • Knapp, Andrew. Find Momo Across Europe
  • Kochhar, Atul. Curry Everyday: Over 100 Simple Vegetarian Recipes for Jaipur to Japan
  • Moll, Clarissa. Beyond the Darkness
  • Schaub, Diana. His Greatest Speeches: How Lincoln Moved the Nation
  • Simonds, Merilyn. Woman Watching: Louise de Kiriline Lawrence and the Songbirds of Pimisi Bay
  • Strobel, Lee. The Case for Heaven: A Journalist Investigates Evidence for Life After Death
  • Van Tongeren, Daryl. Humble: Free Yourself from the Traps of a Narcissistic World
  • Weinstock, Maia. Carbon Queen: The Remarkable Life of Nanoscience Pioneer Mildred Dresselhaus

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Aveyard, Victoria. Blade Breaker
  • Ness, Patrick. And the Ocean Was Our Sky 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Avi. City of Magic
  • Broach, Elise. Duet: A Bird. A Boy. A Musical Mystery
  • Greenwald, Lisa. Dear Friends
  • Haddix, Margaret Peterson. The School for Whatnots
  • National Geographic Student World Atlas
  • Patterson, James & Ellen Banda-Aaku. The Elephant Girl
  • Steadman, A. F. Skandar and the Unicorn Thief
  • Tabor, Corey R. Sir Ladybug
  • Wolo, Mamle. The Kaya Girl 

Picture Books 

  • Butterfield, Moira. Look What I Found at the Beach
  • Capucilli, Alyssa Satin. The Library Fish
  • Clarkson, Nathan & Joy Clarkson. The Clubhouse: Open the Door to Limitless Adventure
  • Cowley, Joy. Mrs. Wishy-Washy’s Farm
  • Denise, Anika Aldamuy. Planting Stories: The Life of Librarian and Storyteller Pura Belpré
  • Friedman, Becky. Daniel Visits the Doctor
  • Stead, Philip C. Every Dog in the Neighborhood
