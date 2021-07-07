New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Anastasiadou, Nektaria: A Recipe for Daphne
- Buehlman, Christopher. The Blacktongue Thief
- Friedrichs, Peter. And the Stars Kept Watch
- Gilbert, Victoria. Reserved for Murder
- Hake, Cathy Marie et al. The Bartered Bride Romance Collection: 9 Historical Stories of Arranged Marriages
- Hunter, Stephen. Basil’s War
- King, Laurie R. Castle Shade
- Lippman, Laura. Dream Girl
- Ludwig, Elizabeth. Garage Sale Secret (Mysteries of Lancaster County)
- Massey, Sujata. The Bombay Prince: A Mystery of 1920s India
- Neubauer, Erica Ruth. Murder at Wedgefield Manor
- Robotham, Mandy. The German Midwife
- Thayer, Nancy. Family Reunion
- Thompson, Victoria. Murder on Wall Street: A Gaslight Mystery
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Castner, Brian. Stampede: Gold Fever and Disaster in the Klondike (Western)
- Jance, J.A. Unfinished Business
- Kelton, Elmer. The Cowboy Way (Western)
- Roberts, Nora. Legacy
Non-Fiction
- Balcombe, Johnathan. Super Fly: The Unexpected Lives of the World’s Most Successful Insects
- Binney, Ruth. Plant Lore and Legend: The Wisdom and Wonder of Plants and Flowers Revealed
- Cloud, Henry and John Townsend. Boundaries: When to Say Yes, How to Say No to Take Control of Your Life
- Doucleff, Michaeleen. Hunt, Gather, Parent: What Ancient Cultures Can Teach Us About the Lost Art of Raising Happy, Helpful Little Humans
- Hoover, Dea. STL Scavenger: The Ultimate Search for St. Louis’ Hidden Treasures
- MacFarlane, Robert and Jackie Morris. The Lost Spells
- Trueman, Carl. The Rise and Triumph of the Modern Self
- Weiss, James. The Hidden. Beauty of the Microscopic World
- Wong, Kent. Swimming to Freedom: My Escape from China and the Cultural Revolution
- Wooden, Mary. 10-Step Drawing: Nature
J Fiction/ Non-Fiction
- Clanton, Ben. Narwhal, Unicorn of the Sea (Graphic novella)
- Coggins, Jack. The Illustrated Book of Knights
- Hunter, Erin. A Pack Divided (Survivors, The Gathering Darkness, 1)
- Hunter, Erin. Dead of Night (Survivors, The Gathering Darkness, 2)
- Jacobs, Frank and Henry Bursill. Fun with Hand Shadows
- Smith, Cynthia. Ancestor Approved: Intertribal Stories for Kids
- A Street Through Time: a 12,000-year Journey Along the Same Street (Illustrated by Steve Noon)
- Webb, Holly. The Rescued Puppy and other tales (Pet Rescue Adventure)
- Wolf Walkers adapted as a graphic novel by Sam Sattin
Early Reader
- Fenske, Jonathan. The Bug in the Bog
- Tsurumi, Andrea. I’m On It!
Audio Books (CD)
- Penner, Sarah. The Lost Apothecary (Read by Lorna Bennett and others)
Video (DVD)
- Amadeus
- The Chosen, Season 1
- Fantasy and Action 6-Pack (The Beastmaster, Beowulf, Dragonquest, Midnight Chronicles, Merlin, Warriors of Virtue)
- The Hunger Games
- Martha’s Vineyard Mystery, Collection, 1 (Hallmark)
- Mr. Rogers: It’s You I Like (PBS)
- Vera, Season 8
Music CDs
- The Best of Bobbie Gentry
- Chapman, Steven Curtis. All I Really Want for Christmas
- Come Again: Ballroom Dance Orchestra
- Mountain Music Collection: Pictures from Life’s Other Side
- Mountain Music Collection: Wild and Reckless Men
- Knopfler, Mark and Chet Atkins. Neck and Neck
- Stravinski, Igor. Petruschka