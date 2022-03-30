 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Blackburn, Lynn H. Malicious Intent
  • Cabot, Amanda. The Spark of Love
  • Carlson, Melody. Looking for Leroy
  • Gabhart, A. H. Murder is No Accident
  • MacLaren, Sharlene. Her Guarded Heart
  • Sagara, Michelle. Sword and Shadow 

Non-Fiction 

  • Bildirici, Lottie. Running on Veggies: Plant-Powered Recipes for Fueling and Feeling Your Best
  • Cunningham, Darryl. Putin’s Russia: The Rise of a Dictator
  • Curtis, James. Buster Keaton: A Filmmaker’s Life
  • Falconi, Dina. Foraging & Feasting: A Field Guide and Wild Food Cookbook
  • Fike, Jimmy W. Edible Plants: A Photographic Survey of the Wild Edible Botanicals of North America
  • Klein, Grady, & Yoram Bauman. The Cartoon Introduction to Economics: Volume One: Microeconomics
  • Lovich, Jeffery E., & Whit Gibbons. Turtles of the World: A Guide to Every Family
  • Nadler, Steven, & Ben Nadler. Heretics! The Wondrous (and Dangerous) Beginnings of Modern Philosophy
  • Platnick, Norman I. Spiders of the World: A Natural History
  • Redniss, Lauren. Radioactive: Marie & Pierre Curie
  • Rice, Yoko. Indian Cookbook: Traditional Food From India in 80 Recipes
  • Saulsbury, Camilla V. 250 Best Meals in a Mug: Delicious Homemade Microwave Meals in Minutes
  • Schilling, Govert. Galaxies: Birth and Destiny of Our Universe 

Large Print 

  • Berenson, Laurien. Show Me the Bunny
  • Gould, Leslie. Threads of Hope
  • Graves, Stephanie. Olive Bright, Pigeoneer
  • Green, Jocelyn. Drawn by the Current [The Windy City Saga] 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Adolph, Jonathan. Cardboard Box Engineering
  • Arnold, Nick. Do No Harm
  • The Complete Cookbook For Young Scientists
  • Hyland, Véronique. Dress Code: Unlocking the New Look to Millennial Pink
  • Teckentrup, Britta. Reptiles Everywhere 

Picture Books 

  • Barnett, Mac. Square
  • Chin, Jason. Redwoods
  • French, Vivian. Yucky Worms
  • Lazo Gilmore, Dorina K. Cora Cooks Pancit
  • Manley, Ben. Albert Talbot: Master of Disguise
  • Marinov, Isabelle. Leo and the Octopus
  • Morales, Yuyi. Niño: Wrestles the World
  • Primeras First 100 Palabras Words
  • Waring, Geoff. Oscar and the Bird 

Video (DVD) 

  • 50 First Dates
  • The Crippled Lamb
  • Deep Throat: The Full Story of Watergate
  • Hollywood Western Collection
  • Luther
  • Peter the Great
  • Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow
  • The Spirit
  • TV Guide Presents: Dick Tracy

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Acevedo, Elizabeth. The Poet X
  • LaCour, Nina. We Are Okay
  • Nguyen, Trung Le. The Magic Fish
