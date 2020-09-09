 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St. It will be closed until further notice.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Brennan, Marie. Drift Wood
  • Camden, Elizabeth. A Gilded Lady (Hope and Glory, 2)
  • Finkbeiner, Susie. Stories that Bind Us
  • Gilbert, Victoria. Booked for Death
  • Johansen, Iris. Chaos
  • Kozloff, Sarah. The Cerulean Queen (Nine Realms, 4—Fantasy)
  • Moreno-Garcia. Mexican Gothic
  • Michaels, Fern. Truth and Justice
  • Paul, Gill. Jackie and Maria
  • Penny, Louise. All the Devils are Here
  • Sorensen, Helena. The Door on Half-Bald Hill (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • White, Beth. A Reckless Love (The Daughtry House, 3)
  • Wilson, Andrew. I Saw Him Die

Large Print

  • Dallas, Sandra (et al.). The Spoilt Quilt and Other Frontier Stories: Pioneer Women of the West
  • Grant, Bill. Blood Feud (Linford Western)
  • Thorn, Harry Jay. The Dark Trail to Nowhere (Linford Western)

Non-Fiction

  • Bringhurst, Robert. The Elements of Typographic Style
  • Cabot, Heather. The New Chardonnay: The Unlikely Story of How Marijuana Went Mainstream
  • Douglass, Frederick. Autobiographies: Narrative of the Life; My Bondage and My Freedom; and Life and Times
  • D’Souza, Dinesh. United States of Socialism
  • Golper, Zachary. Bien Cuit: The Art of Bread
  • Iftin, Abdi Nor. Call Me American: A Memoir
  • Jackson, Ted. You Ought to Do a Story about Me: Addiction, an Unlikely Friendship, and the Endless Quest for Redemption
  • Lowry, Lois. On the Horizon: World War II Reflections (Illustrated by Kenard Pak)
  • Maccallum, Martha with Ronald J. Drez. Unknown Valor: A Story of Family, Courage, and Sacrifice from Pearl Harbor to Iwo Jima
  • Morris, Larry E. In the Wake of Lewis and Clark: The Expedition and the Making of Antebellum America
  • Weiss, Sabrina and Kerry Hyndman. Amazing Islands: 100+ Places That Will Boggle Your Mind

Youth Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Burks, James. Bird and Squirrel: On the Edge! (Graphic Novella)
  • Goerz, Gillian. Shirley and Jamila Save their Summer
  • Hibble, Eric. Real Men do Cry (Former NFL Quarterback for the Detroit Lions)
  • Jamieson, Victoria and Omar Mohamed. When Stars are Scattered (Graphic Novel)
  • Knight, Stew. Fin and Botts: Curse of the Cornfield Ghost
  • Litvina, Alexandra. The Apartment: A Century of Russian History (Illustrated by Anna Desnitskaya)
  • McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody Around the World (#7)
  • McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody Goes to College (#8)
  • O’Hearn, Kate. Titans
  • Star Wars: The Original Trilogy: A Graphic Novel
  • Sweeney, Linda Booth. Monument Maker: Daniel Chester French and the Lincoln Memorial (Illustrated by Shawn Fields)
  • West, Jacqueline. The Second Spy (The Books of Elsewhere, 3)

Picture Books

  • Dahl, Sophie. Madame Badobedah (illustrated by Lauren O’Hara)
  • Dean, Kimberly and James. Pet the Cat: Crayons Rock!
  • Dubuc, Marianne. Mr. Postmouse Takes a Trip
  • Lehrhaupt., Adam. Chicken in School (Illustrated by Shahar Kober)
  • Tsarfati, Einat. Sandcastle
  • Slade, Suzanne. Exquisite: The Poetry and Life of Gwendolyn Brooks (Illustrated by Cozbri A. Cabrera)
  • Ward, Jennifer. How to Find a Bird (Illustrated by Diana Sudyka)
  • Woollvin, Bethan. Bo The Brave
  • Yu, Brenna Burns. Hazel and Twig: The Lost Egg
