Fiction
- Allende, Isabel. A Long Petal of the Sea
- Bartley, D.A. Death in the Covenant: An Abish Taylor Mystery
- Black, Benjamin. The Secret Guests
- Blake, Elizabeth. Pride, Prejudice and Poison: A Jane Austen Society Mystery
- Brody, Frances. A Snapshot of Murder
- Byler, Linda. The Healing: An Amish Romance
- Carr, John Dickson. The Crooked Hinge
- Dickerson, Melanie. The Warrior Maiden
- Finder, Joseph. House on Fire
- Gabaldon, Diana. Written in My Own Heart’s Blood
- Gardner, Lisa. When You See Me
- Lloyd, Catherine. Death Comes to the Nursery: A Kurland St. Mary Mystery
- Murphy, Shirley Rousseau. Cat Shining Bright: A Joe Grey Mystery
- Shelton, Paige. Thin Ice (Alaska Wild Mysteries)
Large Print
- Ellis, Mary. Island of Last Resorts
- Gray, Shelley Shepard. A Precious Gift
- Johnstone, William W. with JA. Johnstone. Cutthroats (Western)
- Noonan, David C. The Man From Misery
- Peterson, Tracie (et al.). Serving Up Love: A Four-in-One Harvey House Brides Collection
- Woods, Stuart. Treason: A Stone Barrington Novel
Non-Fiction
- Brzezinski, Mika with Ginny Brzezinski. Comeback Careers: Rethink, Refresh, Reinvent Your Success—at 40, 50, and Beyond
- Cybulskie, Daniele. Life in Medieval Europe: Fact and Fiction
- Dikotter, Frank. How to Be a Dictator: The Cult of Personality in the Twentieth Century
- Doyle, Brian. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder
- DuBoff, Leonard D. and Amanda Bryan. The Law (in Plain English) for Nonprofit Organizations
- Koenig, Leah. The Jewish Cookbook
- Lacey, Robert. Great Tales from English History
- Medved, Michael. God’s Hand on America: Divine Providence in the Modern Era
- Siegel, Daniel and Tina Payne Bryson. The Power of Showing Up: How
Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Brains Get Wired
- Ward, Jon. Camelot’s End: Kennedy Vs. Carter and the Fight That Broke the Democratic Party
YA Fiction
- Albert, Melissa. The Night Country
- Aveyard, Victoria. King’s Cage (The Red Queen, 3)
- Bryan, Ashley. Infinite Hope: A Black Artist’s Journey from World War II to Peace
- Comnick, Morgan Straughan. The Hunter and the Bringer
- Comnick, Morgan Straughan. New Beginnings
- Mikalatos, Mat. The Crescent Stone: The Sunlit Sands, 1 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Mikalatos, Mat. The Heartwood Crown: The Sunlit Sands, 2 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
Picture books
- Boldt, Mike. Bad Dog
- Longfellow, Henry Wadsworth. Hiawatha (Illustrated by Susan Jeffers)
- Maillard, Kevin Noble. Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story (Illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal)
- Morrison, Gordon. Nature in the Neighborhood
- Wright, Blanche Fisher (artist). The Original Mother Goose
Video (DVD)
- The Great Courses: The American Mind (Professor Allen C. Guelzo, Gettysburg College), Parts 1-3 with a course book
- The Lord Peter Wimsey Mysteries, Set 2 (Ian Carmichael, BBC)
- The Magnificent Ambersons (Orson Welles)
- Matlock, Season 3
- Saturday Night Live, 1977-1978 (The Complete Third Season)
- Some Like it Hot (Marilyn Monroe)
- The Ten Commandments (Cecil B. DeMill)
