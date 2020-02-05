{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Allende, Isabel. A Long Petal of the Sea
  • Bartley, D.A. Death in the Covenant: An Abish Taylor Mystery
  • Black, Benjamin. The Secret Guests
  • Blake, Elizabeth. Pride, Prejudice and Poison: A Jane Austen Society Mystery
  • Brody, Frances. A Snapshot of Murder
  • Byler, Linda. The Healing: An Amish Romance
  • Carr, John Dickson. The Crooked Hinge
  • Dickerson, Melanie. The Warrior Maiden
  • Finder, Joseph. House on Fire
  • Gabaldon, Diana. Written in My Own Heart’s Blood
  • Gardner, Lisa. When You See Me
  • Lloyd, Catherine. Death Comes to the Nursery: A Kurland St. Mary Mystery
  • Murphy, Shirley Rousseau. Cat Shining Bright: A Joe Grey Mystery
  • Shelton, Paige. Thin Ice (Alaska Wild Mysteries)

Large Print

  • Ellis, Mary. Island of Last Resorts
  • Gray, Shelley Shepard. A Precious Gift
  • Johnstone, William W. with JA. Johnstone. Cutthroats (Western)
  • Noonan, David C. The Man From Misery
  • Peterson, Tracie (et al.). Serving Up Love: A Four-in-One Harvey House Brides Collection
  • Woods, Stuart. Treason: A Stone Barrington Novel

Non-Fiction

  • Brzezinski, Mika with Ginny Brzezinski. Comeback Careers: Rethink, Refresh, Reinvent Your Success—at 40, 50, and Beyond
  • Cybulskie, Daniele. Life in Medieval Europe: Fact and Fiction
  • Dikotter, Frank. How to Be a Dictator: The Cult of Personality in the Twentieth Century
  • Doyle, Brian. One Long River of Song: Notes on Wonder
  • DuBoff, Leonard D. and Amanda Bryan. The Law (in Plain English) for Nonprofit Organizations
  • Koenig, Leah. The Jewish Cookbook
  • Lacey, Robert. Great Tales from English History
  • Medved, Michael. God’s Hand on America: Divine Providence in the Modern Era
  • Siegel, Daniel and Tina Payne Bryson. The Power of Showing Up: How

Parental Presence Shapes Who Our Kids Become and How Their Brains Get Wired

  • Ward, Jon. Camelot’s End: Kennedy Vs. Carter and the Fight That Broke the Democratic Party

YA Fiction

  • Albert, Melissa. The Night Country
  • Aveyard, Victoria. King’s Cage (The Red Queen, 3)
  • Bryan, Ashley. Infinite Hope: A Black Artist’s Journey from World War II to Peace
  • Comnick, Morgan Straughan. The Hunter and the Bringer
  • Comnick, Morgan Straughan. New Beginnings
  • Mikalatos, Mat. The Crescent Stone: The Sunlit Sands, 1 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Mikalatos, Mat. The Heartwood Crown: The Sunlit Sands, 2 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

Picture books

  • Boldt, Mike. Bad Dog
  • Longfellow, Henry Wadsworth. Hiawatha (Illustrated by Susan Jeffers)
  • Maillard, Kevin Noble. Fry Bread: A Native American Family Story (Illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal)
  • Morrison, Gordon. Nature in the Neighborhood
  • Wright, Blanche Fisher (artist). The Original Mother Goose

Video (DVD)

  • The Great Courses: The American Mind (Professor Allen C. Guelzo, Gettysburg College), Parts 1-3 with a course book
  • The Lord Peter Wimsey Mysteries, Set 2 (Ian Carmichael, BBC)
  • The Magnificent Ambersons (Orson Welles)
  • Matlock, Season 3
  • Saturday Night Live, 1977-1978 (The Complete Third Season)
  • Some Like it Hot (Marilyn Monroe)
  • The Ten Commandments (Cecil B. DeMill)

