New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Andrews, Donna. Terns of Endearment: A Meg Langslow Mystery
  • Cromwell-Smith, Erasmus. The Equilibrist—Part Two: Geniality
  • Eddings, David. Domes of Fire: Book One of the Tamuli (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Fordhand, Rachel. Yours Truly, Thomas
  • Johnson, Tara. Where Dandelions Bloom
  • Lock, Norman. Feast Day of the Cannibals
  • Lutz, Lisa. The Swallows
  • Prior, Hazel. Ellie and the Harp Maker
  • Raheem, Zara. The Marriage Clock
  • Shreve, Susan Richards. More News Tomorrow
  • Skenandore, Amand. The Undertaker’s Assistant
  • Webber, Heather. Midnight at the Blackbird Café
  • Wiggs, Susan. The Oysterville Sewing Circle
  • Wilson, Andrew. Death in a Dessert Land

Large Print

  • Galloway, Marcus. It All Comes Around (Snake Oil)
  • Graham, Heather. The Seekers
  • Johnstone, William with J.A. Johnstone. Riding Shotgun: A Red Ryan Western
  • Miller, Judith. A Perfect Silhouette
  • Snelling, Lauraine. A Song of Joy (Under Northern Skies)
  • Witemeyer, Karen. More than Words Can Say

Non-Fiction

  • Cámara, Gabriela. My Mexico City Kitchen: Recipes and Convictions
  • Fisher, John C. Southeast Missouri from Swampland to Farmland: The Transformation of the Lowlands
  • Fishman, Charles. One Giant Leap: The Impossible Mission that Flew us to the Moon
  • Houck, Louis. A History of Missouri from the Earliest Explorations and Settlements Until the Admission of the State into the Union, Vols. 1-3
  • Levin, Mark R. Unfreedom of the Press
  • Lynch, Michael Patrick. Know-it-All Society: Truth and Arrogance in Political Culture
  • von Humboldt, Alexander. Personal Narrative of a Journey to the Equinoctial Regions of the New Continent
  • Wilson, Mary E. Antibiotics: What Everyone Needs to Know

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Carmin, Patrick. Ghost in the Machine (Skeleton Creek, Book 2)
  • Garatz, Alan. Grenade
  • Grimes, Nikki. Between the Lines
  • Hamilton, Edith. Mythology: Timeless Tales of Gods and Heroes
  • Hering, Marianne and Paul McCusker. Revenge of the Red Knight (The Imagination Station, 4)
  • Hiranandani, Veera. The Night Diary (Newbery Honor Book)
  • Hoyle, McCall. Meet the Sky
  • Magras, Diane. The Mad Wolf’s Daughter: When a Lass became a Legend
  • Weber, Mary. To Best the Boys (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Osborne, Mary Pope. To the Future, Ben Franklin! (#32)
  • Pizzoli, Greg. The Watermelon Seed and Good Night Owl (an Early Reader)
  • Slavin, David and Daniel Weitzman. Odd Gods: Misfit Myths from Mount Olympus Middle School
  • Space! The Universe as You’ve Never Seen it Before (DK Smithsonian)
  • Vaughn, M.M. Friendroid: Two Friends, One’s a Robot

Video

  • 37 Days: The Story of the Final Weeks Before the Outbreak of World War I (BBC)
  • Driving Miss Daisy (Morgan Freeman & Jessica Tandy)
  • The Fly and The Return of the Fly
  • Monsters vs. Aliens (Disney)
  • Rango (Johnny Depp)
  • Shakespeare and Hathaway—Private Investigators, Season 1 (BBC)
  • Smallville, Season 1
  • TinkerBell and the Lost Treasure (Disney)
  • Transformers: The Age of Extinction
  • Vegie Tales: Princess and the Popstar
  • Where the Wild Things Are…and other Maurice Sendak Stories

