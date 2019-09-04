If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Andrews, Donna. Terns of Endearment: A Meg Langslow Mystery
- Cromwell-Smith, Erasmus. The Equilibrist—Part Two: Geniality
- Eddings, David. Domes of Fire: Book One of the Tamuli (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Fordhand, Rachel. Yours Truly, Thomas
- Johnson, Tara. Where Dandelions Bloom
- Lock, Norman. Feast Day of the Cannibals
- Lutz, Lisa. The Swallows
- Prior, Hazel. Ellie and the Harp Maker
- Raheem, Zara. The Marriage Clock
- Shreve, Susan Richards. More News Tomorrow
- Skenandore, Amand. The Undertaker’s Assistant
- Webber, Heather. Midnight at the Blackbird Café
- Wiggs, Susan. The Oysterville Sewing Circle
- Wilson, Andrew. Death in a Dessert Land
Large Print
- Galloway, Marcus. It All Comes Around (Snake Oil)
- Graham, Heather. The Seekers
- Johnstone, William with J.A. Johnstone. Riding Shotgun: A Red Ryan Western
- Miller, Judith. A Perfect Silhouette
- Snelling, Lauraine. A Song of Joy (Under Northern Skies)
- Witemeyer, Karen. More than Words Can Say
Non-Fiction
- Cámara, Gabriela. My Mexico City Kitchen: Recipes and Convictions
- Fisher, John C. Southeast Missouri from Swampland to Farmland: The Transformation of the Lowlands
- Fishman, Charles. One Giant Leap: The Impossible Mission that Flew us to the Moon
- Houck, Louis. A History of Missouri from the Earliest Explorations and Settlements Until the Admission of the State into the Union, Vols. 1-3
- Levin, Mark R. Unfreedom of the Press
- Lynch, Michael Patrick. Know-it-All Society: Truth and Arrogance in Political Culture
- von Humboldt, Alexander. Personal Narrative of a Journey to the Equinoctial Regions of the New Continent
- Wilson, Mary E. Antibiotics: What Everyone Needs to Know
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Carmin, Patrick. Ghost in the Machine (Skeleton Creek, Book 2)
- Garatz, Alan. Grenade
- Grimes, Nikki. Between the Lines
- Hamilton, Edith. Mythology: Timeless Tales of Gods and Heroes
- Hering, Marianne and Paul McCusker. Revenge of the Red Knight (The Imagination Station, 4)
- Hiranandani, Veera. The Night Diary (Newbery Honor Book)
- Hoyle, McCall. Meet the Sky
- Magras, Diane. The Mad Wolf’s Daughter: When a Lass became a Legend
- Weber, Mary. To Best the Boys (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Osborne, Mary Pope. To the Future, Ben Franklin! (#32)
- Pizzoli, Greg. The Watermelon Seed and Good Night Owl (an Early Reader)
- Slavin, David and Daniel Weitzman. Odd Gods: Misfit Myths from Mount Olympus Middle School
- Space! The Universe as You’ve Never Seen it Before (DK Smithsonian)
- Vaughn, M.M. Friendroid: Two Friends, One’s a Robot
Video
- 37 Days: The Story of the Final Weeks Before the Outbreak of World War I (BBC)
- Driving Miss Daisy (Morgan Freeman & Jessica Tandy)
- The Fly and The Return of the Fly
- Monsters vs. Aliens (Disney)
- Rango (Johnny Depp)
- Shakespeare and Hathaway—Private Investigators, Season 1 (BBC)
- Smallville, Season 1
- TinkerBell and the Lost Treasure (Disney)
- Transformers: The Age of Extinction
- Vegie Tales: Princess and the Popstar
- Where the Wild Things Are…and other Maurice Sendak Stories
