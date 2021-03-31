 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
0 comments

New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

• Ackerman, Elliot and Admiral James Stavridis. 2034: A Novel of the Next World War

• Alexander, Tasha. The Dark Heart of Florence: A Lady Emily Mystery

• Brooks, Terry. Small Magic—Short Fiction: 1977-2020 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

• Brunstetter, Wanda E. The Robin’s Greeting (Amish Greenhouse Mystery, 3)

• Everett, Elizabeth. A Lady’s Formula for Love

• Freed, Alexander. Star Wars: Victory'¬s Price—an Alphabet Squadron Novel (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

• Gornichec, Genevieve. The Witch’s Heart

• Graves, Sarah. Death by Chocolate Snickerdoodle

• Ishiguro, Kazuo. Klara and the Sun

• Rayne, Sarah. Death Notes: A Phineas Fox Mystery

• Rutledge, Lynda. West with Giraffe

• Ryan, Jennifer. The Kitchen Front

• Sawyer, Kim Vogel. From this Moment

• Stuart, A.M. Singapore Sapphire

• Whitaker, Chris. We Begin at the End

Large Print

• Box, C.J. Dark Sky

• Berry, Steve. The Kaiser’s Web

• Haines, Carolyn. The Devil’s Bones: A Sarah Booth Delaney Mystery

• Thompson, Victoria. City of Schemes

Mass Market Paperbacks

• Harper, Karen. Under the Alaskan Ice

• Kelly Diane. Murder with a View

• McKenna, Lindsay. Courage Under Fire: A Silver Creek Novel

Non-Fiction

• America’s Test Kitchen. The Ultimate Meal Prep Cookbook

• Holton-Fessler, Delanie. Maker Camp: Heritage Crafts and Skill-Building Projects for Kids

• Horowitz, Alexandra. On Looking: A Walker’s Guide to the Art of Observation

• Isaacson, Walter. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race

• Jaffe, Sarah. Work Won’t Love You Back

• Lahey, Jessica. The Gift of Failure: How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed

• Lopate, Phillip (ed.). The Glorious American Essay: One Hundred Essays from Colonial Times to the Present

• Wirsu, Deborah. Creative Thread Sketching: A Beginner’s Guide

J Fiction / Non-Fiction

• Aiken, Joan. Arabel’s Raven (Illustrated by Quentin Blake)

• August, John. Arlo Finch in the Kingdom of Shadows

• The Battle Between the Frogs and the Mice: A Tiny Homeric Epic (translation by A.E. Stallings, Illustrated by Grant Silverstein)

• Moriarty, Jaclyn. The Whispering Wars

• O’Donnell, Tom. Hamstersaurus Rex Gets Crushed (Illustrated by Tim Miller)

• Prelutsky, Jack. Hard-Boiled Bugs for Breakfast and other Tasty Poems (illustrated by Ruth Chan)

Picture Books

• Armand, Glenda. Song in a Rainstorm: The Story of Musical Prodigy Thomas (“Blind Thomas”) Wiggins (Illustrated by Brittany Jackson)

• Cornwall, Gaia. Jabari Jumps

• Craft, K.V. Cinderella

• Lang, Heather. The Leaf Detective: How Margaret Lowman Uncovered Secrets in the Rainforest (Illustrated by Jana Christy; Donated in honor of Dr. Ralph S. Spitzmiller)

Audio Books (CD)

• Berry, Steve. The Columbus Affair (Read by Scott Brick)

• Meyer, L.A. Curse of the Blue Tattoo: A Bloody Jack Adventure (Read by Katherine Kellgren)

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

+2
'Good for the soul'
Democrat News

'Good for the soul'

The Missouri Whitewater Championships, Sunday at Millstream Gardens and Silvermines Recreation Area looked different than past years, but comp…

Judy Ann White
Obituaries

Judy Ann White

Judy Ann White, 70, of Fredericktown, died Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at Southeast Missouri Hospital in Cape Girardeau. She was born September …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News