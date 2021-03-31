New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
• Ackerman, Elliot and Admiral James Stavridis. 2034: A Novel of the Next World War
• Alexander, Tasha. The Dark Heart of Florence: A Lady Emily Mystery
• Brooks, Terry. Small Magic—Short Fiction: 1977-2020 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
• Brunstetter, Wanda E. The Robin’s Greeting (Amish Greenhouse Mystery, 3)
• Everett, Elizabeth. A Lady’s Formula for Love
• Freed, Alexander. Star Wars: Victory'¬s Price—an Alphabet Squadron Novel (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
• Gornichec, Genevieve. The Witch’s Heart
• Graves, Sarah. Death by Chocolate Snickerdoodle
• Ishiguro, Kazuo. Klara and the Sun
• Rayne, Sarah. Death Notes: A Phineas Fox Mystery
• Rutledge, Lynda. West with Giraffe
• Ryan, Jennifer. The Kitchen Front
• Sawyer, Kim Vogel. From this Moment
• Stuart, A.M. Singapore Sapphire
• Whitaker, Chris. We Begin at the End
Large Print
• Box, C.J. Dark Sky
• Berry, Steve. The Kaiser’s Web
• Haines, Carolyn. The Devil’s Bones: A Sarah Booth Delaney Mystery
• Thompson, Victoria. City of Schemes
Mass Market Paperbacks
• Harper, Karen. Under the Alaskan Ice
• Kelly Diane. Murder with a View
• McKenna, Lindsay. Courage Under Fire: A Silver Creek Novel
Non-Fiction
• America’s Test Kitchen. The Ultimate Meal Prep Cookbook
• Holton-Fessler, Delanie. Maker Camp: Heritage Crafts and Skill-Building Projects for Kids
• Horowitz, Alexandra. On Looking: A Walker’s Guide to the Art of Observation
• Isaacson, Walter. The Code Breaker: Jennifer Doudna, Gene Editing, and the Future of the Human Race
• Jaffe, Sarah. Work Won’t Love You Back
• Lahey, Jessica. The Gift of Failure: How the Best Parents Learn to Let Go So Their Children Can Succeed
• Lopate, Phillip (ed.). The Glorious American Essay: One Hundred Essays from Colonial Times to the Present
• Wirsu, Deborah. Creative Thread Sketching: A Beginner’s Guide
J Fiction / Non-Fiction
• Aiken, Joan. Arabel’s Raven (Illustrated by Quentin Blake)
• August, John. Arlo Finch in the Kingdom of Shadows
• The Battle Between the Frogs and the Mice: A Tiny Homeric Epic (translation by A.E. Stallings, Illustrated by Grant Silverstein)
• Moriarty, Jaclyn. The Whispering Wars
• O’Donnell, Tom. Hamstersaurus Rex Gets Crushed (Illustrated by Tim Miller)
• Prelutsky, Jack. Hard-Boiled Bugs for Breakfast and other Tasty Poems (illustrated by Ruth Chan)
Picture Books
• Armand, Glenda. Song in a Rainstorm: The Story of Musical Prodigy Thomas (“Blind Thomas”) Wiggins (Illustrated by Brittany Jackson)
• Cornwall, Gaia. Jabari Jumps
• Craft, K.V. Cinderella
• Lang, Heather. The Leaf Detective: How Margaret Lowman Uncovered Secrets in the Rainforest (Illustrated by Jana Christy; Donated in honor of Dr. Ralph S. Spitzmiller)
Audio Books (CD)
• Berry, Steve. The Columbus Affair (Read by Scott Brick)
• Meyer, L.A. Curse of the Blue Tattoo: A Bloody Jack Adventure (Read by Katherine Kellgren)