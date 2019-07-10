If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Bray, Libba. A Great and Terrible Beauty
- Goldberg, Leonard. The Disappearance of Alistair Ainsworth: A Daughter of Sherlock Holmes Mystery
- Harris, C.S. Who Slays the Wicked
- O’Leary, Beth. The Flatshare
- Miller, Mary. Biloxi
- Winfrey, Kerry. Waiting for Tom Hanks
- Wright, Jaime Jo. The Curse of Misty Wayfair
Non-Fiction
- Algeo, Matthew. Harry Truman’s Excellent Adventure: The True Story of a Great American Road Trip
- Anderson, Bill. The Idle Beekeeper: The Low-Effort, Natural Way to Raise Bees
- Bello, Kate. Homemade Bath Bombs, Salts and Scrubs: 300 Natural Recipes for Luxurious Soaks
- Berry, Trey et al. The Forgotten Expedition, 1804-1805: The Louisiana Purchase Journals of Dunbar and Hunter
- The Big Trip: Your Essential Guide to Gap Years, Sabbaticals and Overseas Adventure (Lonely Planet)
- Blevins, Brooks. Hill Folks: A History of Arkansas Ozarkers and Their Image
- Enders, Eric. Ballparks: A Journey Through the Fields of the Past, Present, and Future
- Giberson, Karl W. The Wonder of the Universe: Hints of God in Our Fine-Tuned World
- Good, Kristie. Epic Cosplay Costumes: A Step-by-step Guide to Making and Sewing Your own Costume Designs
- Hales, Dianne. La Passione: How Italy Seduced the World
- Schott, Philipp. The Accidental Veterinarian: Tales from a Pet Practice
- Thomas, Gordon and Greg Lewis. Defying Hitler. The Germans Who Resisted Nazi Rule
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Alexander, Chris. Star Wars Origami: 36 Amazing Paper-Folding Projects from a Galaxy Far, Far Away
- Alifirenka, Caitlin and Martin Ganda. I Will Always Write Back: How One Letter Changed Two Lives
- Biren, Sara. Cold Day in the Sun
- Cole, Olivia A. An Anatomy of Beasts (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Dayton, Arwen Elys. Stronger, Faster, and More Beautiful (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Elliott, David. Voices: The Final Hours of Joan of Arc
- Lowry, Lois. The Giver (Graphic Novel version illustrated by P. Craig Russell)
- McDonnell, Charlie. Fun Science: A Guide to Life, the Universe and Why Science is so Awesome
- McQuerry, Maureen Doyle. Between Before and After
- Meyer, Marissa. Arch Enemies (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Revis, Beth. Across the Universe (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Revis, Beth. A Million Suns —Across the Universe, 2 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Wells, Dan. Ones and Zeroes: A Mirador Novel (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
Picture Books
- Carle, Eric. Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me
- Curtis, Carolyn and Alison Jay. I Took the Moon for a Walk
- Dahl, Michael. The Launch Pad: A Counting Book (illustrated by Derrick Alderman and Denise Shea)
- Jeffers, Oliver. How to Catch a Star
- Keats, Ezra Jack. Regards to the Man in the Moon
- Kelly, Mark. Mousetronaut (Illustrated by C.F. Payne)
- Landry, Leo. Space Boy
- Matheson, Christie. Touch the Brightest Star
Video
- Charlie Brown: Happiness is a Warm Blanket
- The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
- The Queen
- Triple Feature: City of Ember, Eragon, and Nim’s Island
- The Vincent Price Double Feature: House on Haunted Hill and The Last Man on Earth
- Where the Red Fern Grows
- Where the Red Fern Grows, part 2
