New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Bray, Libba. A Great and Terrible Beauty
  • Goldberg, Leonard. The Disappearance of Alistair Ainsworth: A Daughter of Sherlock Holmes Mystery
  • Harris, C.S. Who Slays the Wicked
  • O’Leary, Beth. The Flatshare
  • Miller, Mary. Biloxi
  • Winfrey, Kerry. Waiting for Tom Hanks
  • Wright, Jaime Jo. The Curse of Misty Wayfair

Non-Fiction

  • Algeo, Matthew. Harry Truman’s Excellent Adventure: The True Story of a Great American Road Trip
  • Anderson, Bill. The Idle Beekeeper: The Low-Effort, Natural Way to Raise Bees
  • Bello, Kate. Homemade Bath Bombs, Salts and Scrubs: 300 Natural Recipes for Luxurious Soaks
  • Berry, Trey et al. The Forgotten Expedition, 1804-1805: The Louisiana Purchase Journals of Dunbar and Hunter
  • The Big Trip: Your Essential Guide to Gap Years, Sabbaticals and Overseas Adventure (Lonely Planet)
  • Blevins, Brooks. Hill Folks: A History of Arkansas Ozarkers and Their Image
  • Enders, Eric. Ballparks: A Journey Through the Fields of the Past, Present, and Future
  • Giberson, Karl W. The Wonder of the Universe: Hints of God in Our Fine-Tuned World
  • Good, Kristie. Epic Cosplay Costumes: A Step-by-step Guide to Making and Sewing Your own Costume Designs
  • Hales, Dianne. La Passione: How Italy Seduced the World
  • Schott, Philipp. The Accidental Veterinarian: Tales from a Pet Practice
  • Thomas, Gordon and Greg Lewis. Defying Hitler. The Germans Who Resisted Nazi Rule

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Alexander, Chris. Star Wars Origami: 36 Amazing Paper-Folding Projects from a Galaxy Far, Far Away
  • Alifirenka, Caitlin and Martin Ganda. I Will Always Write Back: How One Letter Changed Two Lives
  • Biren, Sara. Cold Day in the Sun
  • Cole, Olivia A. An Anatomy of Beasts (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Dayton, Arwen Elys. Stronger, Faster, and More Beautiful (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Elliott, David. Voices: The Final Hours of Joan of Arc
  • Lowry, Lois. The Giver (Graphic Novel version illustrated by P. Craig Russell)
  • McDonnell, Charlie. Fun Science: A Guide to Life, the Universe and Why Science is so Awesome
  • McQuerry, Maureen Doyle. Between Before and After
  • Meyer, Marissa. Arch Enemies (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Revis, Beth. Across the Universe (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Revis, Beth. A Million Suns —Across the Universe, 2 (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Wells, Dan. Ones and Zeroes: A Mirador Novel (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

Picture Books

  • Carle, Eric. Papa, Please Get the Moon for Me
  • Curtis, Carolyn and Alison Jay. I Took the Moon for a Walk
  • Dahl, Michael. The Launch Pad: A Counting Book (illustrated by Derrick Alderman and Denise Shea)
  • Jeffers, Oliver. How to Catch a Star
  • Keats, Ezra Jack. Regards to the Man in the Moon
  • Kelly, Mark. Mousetronaut (Illustrated by C.F. Payne)
  • Landry, Leo. Space Boy
  • Matheson, Christie. Touch the Brightest Star

Video

  • Charlie Brown: Happiness is a Warm Blanket
  • The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy
  • The Queen
  • Triple Feature: City of Ember, Eragon, and Nim’s Island
  • The Vincent Price Double Feature: House on Haunted Hill and The Last Man on Earth
  • Where the Red Fern Grows
  • Where the Red Fern Grows, part 2

