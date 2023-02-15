If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
Archer, Jeffrey. Next in Line
Ashton, Edward. Mickey 7
Bartels, Erin. Everything Is Just Beginning
Blauner, Peter. Picture in the Sand
Cotterill, Colin. The Motion Picture Teller
DeFino, Terri-Lynne. Varina Palladino’s Jersey Italian Love Story
DiLouie, Craig. Episode Thirteen
Divakaruni, Chitra Banerjee. Independence
Fellows, Jessica. The Mitford Secret
Fredericks, Mariah. The Lindbergh Nanny
Harris, Robert. Act of Oblivion
Harrison, Cora. Murder in the Cathedral
Higashino, Keigo. A Death in Tokyo
Hunter, Denise. Harvest Moon
Jessen, Lauren Kung. Lunar Love
Lawson, Mike. Alligator Alley
Ripley, Mike. Mr. Campion’s Mosaic
Non-Fiction The Anger Toolkit: Quick Tools to Manage Intense Emotions & Keep Your Cool
Blevins, Brooks. Up South in the Ozarks: Dispatches From the Margins
Cook, Kevin. Waco Rising: David Koresh, The FBI, and the Birth of America’s Modern Militias
De Gelder, Paul. Shark: Why We Need to Save the World’s Most Misunderstood Predator
Erickson, Laura. 100 Plants to Feed the Birds: Turn Your Home Garden into a Healthy Bird Habitat
Gutzman, Kevin R. C. The Jeffersonians: The Visionary Presidencies of Jefferson, Madison, and Monroe
Ingall, Marjorie & Susan McCarthy. Sorry, Sorry, Sorry: The Case for Good Apologies
Oliver, Jamie. One: Simple One-Pan Wonders
Philip, Leila. Beaver Land: How One Weird Rodent Made America
Polin, Antoine. Guitar Chords for Dummies
Richard, Laurent & Sandrine Rigaud. Pegasus: How a Spy in Your Pocket Threatens the End of Privacy, Dignity, and Democracy
Simon, Matt. A Poison Like No Other: How Microplastics Corrupted Our Planet and Our Bodies
Workbenches
Wulf, Andrea. Magnificent Rebels: The First Romantics and the Invention of the Self
Yearbook of Astronomy 2023
Yeh, Molly. Home Is Where the Eggs Are: Farmhouse Food for the People You Love
Yong, Ed. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us
J Fiction/Non-Fiction Hecht, Tracey. Nighttime Animals: Awesome Features & Surprising Adaptations
Hecht, Tracey. Unique Adaptations of Nighttime Animals
Picture Books Jung Chang-hoon. The Moon Tonight: Our Moon’s Journey Around Earth
Medearis, Angela Shelf. Seven Spools of Thread: A Kwanza Story
Large Print Boggs, Johnny D. The Cobbler of Spanish Fort and Other Frontier Stories
Lewis, Preston. The Fleecing of Fort Griffin
Audiobook Christie, Agatha. Miss Marple’s Final Cases
Joella, Ethan. A Quiet Life
Page, Sally. The Keeper of Stories
Video (DVD) The Blue Planet
Peanuts Deluxe Holiday Collection