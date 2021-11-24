New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Albert, Susan Wittig. Hemlock
- Brett, Simon. An Untidy Death
- Clinton, Hillary Rodham and Louise Penny. State of Terror
- Fisher, Suzanne Woods. A Season on the Wind
- Grisham, John. The Judge’s List
- Hoffman, Alice. The Book of Magic
- Hunter, Madeline et al. A Yuletide Kiss (3 Novellas)
- Mayor, Archer. Marked Man: A Joe Gunther Novel
- Patterson, James. The Jailhouse Lawyer
- Politano, Janna Davidson. A Midnight Dance
- Robinson, Maggie. Farewell Blues: A Lady Adelaide Mystery
- Scott, Regina. A View Most Glorious (American Wonders Collection)
- Skelly, A.J. Rogue Shift (The Wolves of Rock Falls)
- Towles, Amor. The Lincoln Highway: A Novel
- Unger, Lisa. Last Girl Ghosted
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Freeman, Dianne. A Fiancée’s Guide to First Wives and Murder (A Countess of Harleigh Mystery)
- Kirkpatrick, Jane. The Healing of Natalie Curtis
- Spillane, Mickey and Max Allan Collins. Shoot-Out at Sugar Creek: A Caleb York Western
Non-Fiction
- Herlihy, David. The Lost Cyclist: The Epic Tale of an American Adventurer and His Mysterious Disappearance
- Kalford, Eldridge. Coin Collecting for Beginners
- Pogue, Dwight. 1961 Ozark Breakaway: The Year McDonald County Seceded
- Orlean, Susan. On Animals
- Rand McNally 2022 Road Atlas, Large Scale
- Salh, Shugri Said. The Last Nomad: Coming of Age in the Somali Desert
- Seaver, Barton. Where There’s Smoke —Grilling: Simple, Sustainable, Delicious
- Wassef, Nadia. Shelf Life: Chronicles of A Cairo Bookseller
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Hobb, Robin. City of Dragons.
- Longshore, Katherine. Manor of Secrets
- Ross, Elizabeth. The Silver Blonde
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Applegate, Katherine. Willodeen
- Burnett, Frances Hodgson. The Secret Garden (Illustrated by Troy Howell)
- Deas, Mike and Nancy Deas. Otter Lagoon: Sueño Bay Adventures (Graphic novel)
- Farley, Terri. Gypsy Gold (Phantom Stallion)
- Felder, Deborah et al. Pretty Lady of Saratoga: The Story of a Spirited Thoroughbred, a Determined Girl, and the Race of a Lifetime (Treasured Horses Collection)
- Hale, Shannin and LeUyen Pham. Friends Forever (Graphic novel)
- Hunter, Erin. Spirits in the Stars (Seekers)
- Hunter, Erin. Smoke Mountain (Seekers)
- Hutchens, Paul. The Swamp Robber (Sugar Creek Gang, 1)
- Ponti, James. Framed! (Mystery)
- Rowling, J.K. The Christmas Pig (Illustrated by Jim Field)
- Tashjian, Janet. My Life as a Youtuber (Cartoons by Jake Tashjian)
Picture Books
- Bailey, Catherine. Hypnosis Harry. (Illustrated by Sarita Rich)
- Night Night, Sleep Tight: A Collection of the Very Best Bedtime Stories
- Sediva, Tereza. Mole In A Black And White Hole
- Singer, Marilyn. Tallulah’s Tutu (Illustrated by Alexandra Boiger)
- Swanson, Susan Marie. The House in the Night (Illustrated by Beth Krommes)
Video (DVD)
- The Chosen
- The Crown
- Respect
- One Royal Holiday
- A Timeless Christmas