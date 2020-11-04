 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System
New library materials

New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St. It will be closed until further notice.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Allen, Nancy Campbell. Brass Carriages and Glass Hearts (A Steampunk Cinderella)
  • Deveraux, Jude and Tara Sheets. Chance of a Lifetime
  • Drexler, Jan. The Sound of Distant Thunder (The Amish of Weaver’s Creek)
  • Graham, Heather. Dreaming Death
  • Hannah, Sophie. Agatha Christie—The Killings at Kingfisher Hill
  • Koontz, Dean. Elsewhere
  • Litfin, Bryan. The Conqueror (Constantine’s Empire, Book 1)
  • Martin, Faith. The Manor House Murder
  • Morelli, Laura. The Night Portrait: A Novel of World War II and Da Vinci’s Italy
  • Rankin, Ian. A Song for the Dark Times: An Inspector Rebus Novel
  • Ruff, Matt. Lovecraft Country: A New Novel
  • Sawyer, Kim Vogel. The Librarian of Boone’s Hollow

Non-Fiction

  • Diamond, Jason. The Sprawl: Reconsidering the Weird American Suburbs
  • Dismondy, Maria. Sunny Side Upbringing: A Month-By-Month Guide to Raising Kind and Caring Kids
  • Hirsch, Francine. Soviet Judgment at Nuremberg: A New History of the International Military Tribunal after World War II
  • Kampakis, Kari. Love Her Well: 10 Ways to find Joy and Connection you’re your Teenage Daughter
  • Sloane, Eric. Weather Book

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Caramagna, Joe. The Amazing Spider-Man
  • Glaser, Karina Yan. The Vanderbeekers Lost and Found
  • Horvath, Polly. Pine Island Home
  • Macri, Thomas.  The Avengers Assemble
  • May, Vicki V. 3-D Engineering: Design and Build Your own Prototypes
  • Patterson, James and Chris Grabenstein. I Funny: A Middle School Story
  • Schrefer, Eliot. The Popper Penguin Rescue
  • Smith, James Otis. Black Heroes of the Wild West
  • Watson, Jude. Queen Amidala (Star Wars Episode 1 Journal)
  • Wood, Maryrose. Alice’s Farm: A Rabbit’s Tale

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Hinck, Sharon. Hidden Current (The Dancing Realms, Bk. 4)
  • Noel, Alyson. Night Star (The Immortals, 2)
  • Ortiz, Amparo. Blazewrath Games

Early Readers

  • LaRochelle, David. See the Cat: Three Stories About a Dog (Illustrated by Mike Wohnoutka)
  • Willems, Mo. An Elephant and Piggie—Biggie-Biggie-Biggie!
  • Willems, Mo. I Want to Sleep Under the Stars (Unlimited Squirrels)

Picture Books

  • Alsdurf, Phyllis. Thanksgiving in the Woods (Illustrations by Jenny Lovlie)
  • Bates, Amy June. When I Draw a Panda.
  • Frazee, Marla. The Farmer and the Monkey
  • Heikkila, Cecilia. Badger’s Journey
  • Jenkins, Steve and Robin Page. What Do You Do if You Work at The Zoo?
  • Raschka, Chris. In the City
  • Rex, Adam. On Account of the Gum
  • Small, David. Imogene’s Antlers
  • Umrigar, Thrity. Binny’s Diwali (Illustrated by Nidhi Chanani)
  • Walsh, Rebecca. Amadou’s Zoo

Music CDs

  • The Best of Rita Coolidge
  • Bizet, Children’s Games and Symphony No. 1
  • Fiddle Fire: 25 Years of the Charlie Daniels Band
  • Hindemith, Paul. 3 Symphonies
  • Handel, Organ Concert
  • Haydn, Symphonies No. 45 (“Farewell”) and No. 50 (“Hallelujah”)
  • Haydn, Symphonies No. 48, 59 and 92
  • Liszt, Mephisto Waltz and Prelude and Fugue on B-A-C-H
  • The Man of La Mancha (Original Cast)
  • Mozart, Concerto for Piano and Orchestra, No. 19 in F major
  • Mozart, Eine Kleine Nachmusik and Sinfonia Concertante in Eb Major
  • The Music of Scott Joplin Arranged for Fingerstyle Guitar
  • The Premiere Collection Encore: Andrew Lloyd Webber
