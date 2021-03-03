 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

• Brett, Simon. Guilt at the Garage: A Fethering Mystery

• Clark, Ashley. The Dress Shop on King Street

• Finch, Charles. An Extravagant Death

• González, Betina. American Delirium

• Koryta, Michael. Never Far Away

• Parry, H.G. A Declaration of the Rights of Magicians (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

• Pooley, Clare. The Authenticity Project

• Rice, Luanne. The Shadow Box

• Weber, David and Chris Kennedy. Into the Light (Science Fiction/Fantasy)

• Wheeler, Jeff. Knight’s Ransom (The First Argentines)

• Wingate, Marty. Glamour Girls

Non-Fiction

• Ball, Erica L. Madam C.J. Walker: The Making of an American Icon

• Friedman, Benjamin M. Religion and the Rise of Capitalism

• Gifford, Kathie Lee. It’s Never Too Late: Make the Next Act of Your Life the Best Act of Your Life

• Gilmour, Charlie. Featherhood: A Memoir of Two Fathers and a Magpie

• Kenny, Charles. The Plague Cycle: The Unending War Between Humanity and Infectious Disease

• Kochilas, Diane. Ikaria: Lessons on Food, Life, and Longevity from the Greek Island Where People Forget to Die (Photography by Vassilis Stenos)

• Obama, Barack. A Promised Land

• Ovendfen, Richard. Burning the Books: A History of Knowledge Under Attack

• Qaderi, Homeira. Dancing in the Mosque: An Afghan Mother’s Letter to Her Son

• Shrier, Abigail. Irreversible Damage

• Suzman, James. Work: A Deep History, from the Stone Age to the Age of Robots

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Adams, Ellery. Murder in the Storybook Cottage: A Book Retreat Mystery

• Robb, J.D. Faithless in Death

• Young, Josh. Expedition Deep Ocean: The First Descent to the Bottom of All Five of the World’s Oceans

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Barone, Rebecca. E.F. Race to the Bottom of the Earth: Surviving Antarctica

• Bausum, Ann. Ensnared in the Wolf's Lair: Inside the 1944 Plot to Kill Hitler and the Ghost Children of His Revenge (National Geographic)

• Grime, Nikki. Legacy: Women Poets of the Harlem Renaissance

• Paulson, Gary. Gone to the Woods: Surviving a Lost Childhood

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

• Albus, Kate. A Place to Hang the Moon

• Merchant, Tamzin. The Hatmakers

• Tomecek, Steve. Ultimate Rock-opedia: The Most Complete Rocks and Minerals Reference Ever (National Geographic Kids)

Picture Books

• Choi, Yangsook. The Name Jar

• Hodgson, Rob. When Cloud Became a CLOUD

• Ignotofsky, Rachael. What’s Inside a Flower and other Questions about Science and Nature (Given in memory of Judy Kegley)

• White, Jack. We’re Going to be Friends (Illustrated by Elinor Blake)

Video (DVD)

• Annie Get Your Gun (Mary Martin and John Raitt)

• Dragnet (9 Episodes)

• Morning Show Mysteries: A Murder in Mind

• Morning Show Mysteries: Murder on the Menu

