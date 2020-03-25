New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

Although we are temporarily closed due the Coronavirus, we are still adding new materials to the library’s collection. You may place holds now on any of our items at our catalog webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org). After we reopen, we will notify you when the item is ready for you.
Fiction
• Carl, JoAnna. The Chocolate Shark Shenanigans
• Coben, Harlan. The Boy from the Woods
• Delany, Vicki. There’s a Murder Afoot: A Sherlock Holmes Bookshop Mystery
• James, Miranda. Careless Whiskers
• Jordon, Robert. The Path of Daggers
• McMahon, John. The Evil Men Do
• LoTempio, T. C. Death by a Whisker
• Laurenano, Carla. Brunch at Bittersweet Café
• Reichs, Kathy. A Conspiracy of Bones: A Temperance Brennan Novel
Large Print
• DuRey, Will. Crackaway’s Quest (Linford Western)
• England, Annie. St. Francis Society for Wayward Pets
• Green, Jocelyn. Veiled in Smoke (The Windy City Saga)
• Kimball, Kristin. Good Husbandry: A Memoir, Growing Food, Love and Family on Essex farm
• Lloyd, Catherine. Death Comes to the Nursery
• Martin, Jack. Massacre at Red Rock (Linford Western)
• Patterson, Roy. The Fury of Zococa (Linford Western)
• Robinson, Steve. The Penmaker’s Wife
Non-Fiction
• Arana, Marie. Silver, Sword and Stone: Three Crucibles in the Latin American Story
• Bittman, Mark and David L. Katz. How to Eat: All Your Food and Diet Questions Answered
• Burnett, Bill and Dave Evans. Designing Your Work Life: How to Thrive and Change and Find Happiness at Work
• DeCarlo, Laura. Resumes for Dummies
• Douthat, Ross. The Decadent Society
• Fehrman, Craig. Author in Chief: The Untold Story of Our Presidents and the Books They Wrote
• Heinrich, Bernd. White Feathers: The Nesting Lives of Tree Swallows
• Montenegro, Nina and Sonya. Mending Life: A Handbook for Repairing Clothes and Hearts
• Parker, Matt. Humble Pi: When Math Goes Wrong in the Real World
• Peterson’s Guide: Two-Year Colleges, 2020
• Rowe, Sheila Wise. Healing Racial Trauma: The Road to Resilience
• Steingold, Fred S. Legal Guide for Starting and Running a Small Business (Nolo)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
• The Big World of Fun Facts (Lonely Planet Kids)
• Barron, T.A. Ultimate Magic (Merlin, Bk. 8)
• Barron, T.A. Doomraga’s Revenge (Merlin, Bk. 7)
• Brandes, Nadine. Fawkes (Fantasy)
• Hale, Shannon and Dean Hale. The Princess in Black Takes a Vacation (Illustrated by LeUyen Pham)
• Saving the Tasmanian Devil: How Science is Helping the World’s Largest Marsupial Carnivore Survive
• National Geographic Kids: Almanac 2020
Picture Books
• Bunting, Eve. Hurry! Hurry! (Illustrated by Jeff Mack)
• Bunting, Eve. Green Shamrocks
Carle, Eric. The Tiny Seed
• Ehlert, Lois. Waiting for Wings
• Ginsburg, Mirra. Mushroom in the Rain (Illustrated by Jose Aruego and Ariane Dewey)
• Henkes, Kevin. My Garden
• Hughes, Laura. We’re Going on an Egg Hunt
• Thomas, Jan. The Easter Bunny’s Assistant
• Slater, Teddy. The Luckiest St. Patrick’s Day Ever! (Illustrated by Ethan Long)
• Wallace, Mike. How to Catch a Leprechaun (Illustrated by Andy Elkerton)
• Ziefert, Harriet. Where Does Kitty Go in the Rain? (Illustrated by Brigette Barrager)
Video (DVD)
• Batman (animated)
• The Great Courses: Effective Communication Skills (Professor Dalton Kehoe, York University)
• The Great Courses: How to Build a Thriving Workplace: A Leader’s Guide (Professor Beth Cabrera, George Mason University)
