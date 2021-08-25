 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Andrews, Donna. Murder Most Fowl
  • Chambers, Becky. A Closed and Common Orbit (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Chambers, Becky. A Long Way to a Small Angry Planet (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Delany, Vicki. Murder in a Teacup
  • Hulse, S.M. Eden Mine
  • Matthews, Owen. Red Traitor
  • McKinnon, Hannah. Message in the Sand
  • Patterson, James and Brian Sitts. The Shadow: A Thriller
  • Penny, Louise. The Madness of Crowds
  • Ross, Ann B. Miss Julia Rocks the Cradle
  • Salvatore, T.A. Relentless: A Drizzt Novel
  • Segovia, Sofia. Tears of Amber
  • Strawser, Jessica. A Million Reasons Why: A Novel
  • Turano, Jen. To Write a Wrong (The Bleecker Street Inquiry Agency)
  • Walker, Martin. The Coldest Case: A Bruno, Chief of Police Novel

Large Print 

  • Edgarian, Carol. Vera
  • Gabhart, Ann H. Along a Storied Trail
  • Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. The Wicked Die Twice (A Slash and Pecos Western

Non-Fiction 

  • Brooks, Kimberly. The New Oil Painting: Your Essential Guide to Materials and Safe Practices
  • Frost, Jesse. The Living Soil Handbook: The No-Till Grower’s Guide to Ecological Market Gardening (given by Tom Mooney in memory of Bob Graham)
  • McClure, Jason. Big Ideas, Small Farm: A Marketing Guide for Attracting Customers, Increasing Profitability, and Building Community (given by Tom Mooney in memory of Bob Graham)
  • Posnanski, Joel. The Life and Afterlife of Harry Houdini
  • Roberts, Keena. Wild Life: Dispatches from a Childhood of Baboons and Button-Downs

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Coombs, Amelia Diane. Between You, Me, and the Honeybees
  • Everything You Need to Ace Biology in One Big Fat Notebook: The Complete High School Study Guide
  • Everything You Need to Ace Geometry in One Big Fat Notebook: The Complete High School Study Guide
  • Forman, Gayle. We Are Inevitable
  • Riggs, Ransom. The Desolation of Devil’s Acre (The Sixth Novel of Miss Peregrine’s Peculiar Children)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Daigneau, Jean. Code Cracking for Kids: Secret Communications Throughout History (with 21 Codes and Ciphers)
  • Monroe, Mary Alice with Angela May. The Islanders
  • Petty, Kate Reed and Andrea Bell.  The Leak (A Graphic Novel)
  • Scott, Katie and Ester Gaya. Fungarium: Welcome to the Museum (given in memory of Judy Kegley)
  • Swiedler, Christopher. The Orpheus Plot
  • Wohlleben, Peter. Do You Know Where the Animals Live?  Discovering the Incredible Creatures All Around Us.

Picture Books 

  • Goodall, Jane. Pangolina (Illustrated by Daishu Ma)
  • Meloy, Maile. The Octopus Escapes (Illustrated by Felicita Sala)
  • Perkins, Lynne Rae. The Museum of Everything
  • Scott, Joyce with Brie Spangler. Unbound: The Life + Art of Judith Scott (Illustrated by Melissa Sweet)
  • Westergaard, Azadeh. A Life Electric: The Story of Nikola Tesla (Illustrated by Julia Sarda)

Video (DVD) 

  • Inspector Alleyn Mysteries: Death at the Bar
  • Inspector Alleyn Mysteries: Final Curtain
  • The Pale Horse (Agatha Christie, Acorn Media)
  • Twilight
