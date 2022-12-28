 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Beaton, M. C. Devil’s Delight
  • Caldwell, Emmie. Knits, Knots, and Knives
  • Jennings, Regina. Engaging Deception
  • Klassen, Julie. The Sisters of Sea View
  • Leigh, Melinda. Right Behind Her
  • Oyebanji, Adam. A Quiet Teacher
  • Pitzorno, Bianca. The Seamstress of Sardinia
  • Quinn, Joanna. The Whalebone Theatre
  • Ryan, Renee. The Secret Society
  • Steele, Danielle. The Whittiers
  • Steiner, Peter. The Inconvenient German 

Non-Fiction 

People are also reading…

  • Barber, Kimiko & Hiroki Takemura. Sushi: Taste and Technique
  • Crapanzano, Aleksandra. Gâteau: The Surprising Simplicity of French Cakes
  • Keller, Timothy. Forgive: Why Should I and How Can I?
  • Knapp, Sandra. In the Name of Plants
  • Knaus, William J. The Depression Toolkit: Quick Relief to Improve Mood, Increase Motivation & Feel Better Now
  • Kroening, Vanessa. Yarn Spinning With a Modern Twist: How to Create Your Own Gorgeous Yarns Using a Drop Spindle
  • Nakatani, Motoko Maggie. A Beginner’s Guide to Quilling Paper Flowers: Beautiful Japanese Style Paper Art
  • Pence, Mike. So Help Me God
  • Probst, Peter. What Is African Art? A Short History
  • Selhub, Eva. Burnout for Dummies
  • Simons, Lewis M. To Tell the Truth: My Life as a Foreign Correspondent
  • Spurlino, Jim. Losing Our Elections: What I Learned Running for Congress, and How We Can Fix Our Broken Politics
  • Weltman, Barbara. 1001 Deductions & Tax Breaks 2023: Your Complete Guide to Everything Deductable
  • The World Almanac 2023
  • Yeates, Susan. Sketchbook Challenge: 100 Prompts for Daily Drawing

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Treuer, David. The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Life in Native America
  • Weisbeck, Daniel. Moon Rising: Book One of the Upsilon Series 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Johnson, Anna Rose. The Star That Always Stays
  • Keller, Tae. Mihi Ever After
  • Kinney, Jeff. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School
  • Mahiout, Anouk. A Place for Pauline
  • Potter, Ellen. The Humming Room
  • Salazar, Aida. A Seed in the Sun
  • Springstubb, Tricia. Looking for True
  • Surojegin, Pirkko-Liisa. An Illustrated Collection of Nordic Animal Tales 

Picture Books 

  • Aspelin, Signe. Tales of the Mushroom Folk
  • Faber, Polly. All Through the Night: Important Jobs That Get Done at Night
  • Keats, Ezra Jack. The Snowy Day
  • MacLachlan, Patricia. Snow Horses: A First Night Story
  • Morpurgo, Michael. Flying Scotsman and the Best Birthday Ever
  • Perry, Caroline L. The Corgi and the Queen
  • Rosenstock, Barb. The Mystery of the Monarchs
  • Smith, Emma Bland. Mr. McCloskey’s Marvelous Mallards: The Making of Make Way for Ducklings
  • Voiklis, Charlotte Jones & Jennifer Adams. A Book, Too, Can Be a Star 

Audiobook 

  • King, Stephen. Fairy Tale
  • Lobel, Arnold. Frog and Toad 

Video (DVD) 

  • 4 Film Favorites: Country Western Collection
  • Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor
  • Lyle Lyle Crocodile
  • Murdoch Mysteries: Season 14
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bridge reopens in Fredericktown

Bridge reopens in Fredericktown

After almost a year of closure due to unsafe conditions, the bridge on CR 275 in Madison County has been repaired and is now open to drivers. 

Ryder Thomas Thele

Ryder Thomas Thele, 16, of Patton, Missouri, died Friday, December 9, 2022 at St. Francis Medical Center in Cape Girardeau, surrounded by his …

Madison County Land Transfers

Madison County Land Transfers

QCD: Larry Baker & wife to Larry Henry Baker et alWD: Michael D. Sooter & wife to Theodore BrownWD: Gary Fields & wife to Geoffrey…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News