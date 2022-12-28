New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Beaton, M. C. Devil’s Delight
- Caldwell, Emmie. Knits, Knots, and Knives
- Jennings, Regina. Engaging Deception
- Klassen, Julie. The Sisters of Sea View
- Leigh, Melinda. Right Behind Her
- Oyebanji, Adam. A Quiet Teacher
- Pitzorno, Bianca. The Seamstress of Sardinia
- Quinn, Joanna. The Whalebone Theatre
- Ryan, Renee. The Secret Society
- Steele, Danielle. The Whittiers
- Steiner, Peter. The Inconvenient German
Non-Fiction
People are also reading…
- Barber, Kimiko & Hiroki Takemura. Sushi: Taste and Technique
- Crapanzano, Aleksandra. Gâteau: The Surprising Simplicity of French Cakes
- Keller, Timothy. Forgive: Why Should I and How Can I?
- Knapp, Sandra. In the Name of Plants
- Knaus, William J. The Depression Toolkit: Quick Relief to Improve Mood, Increase Motivation & Feel Better Now
- Kroening, Vanessa. Yarn Spinning With a Modern Twist: How to Create Your Own Gorgeous Yarns Using a Drop Spindle
- Nakatani, Motoko Maggie. A Beginner’s Guide to Quilling Paper Flowers: Beautiful Japanese Style Paper Art
- Pence, Mike. So Help Me God
- Probst, Peter. What Is African Art? A Short History
- Selhub, Eva. Burnout for Dummies
- Simons, Lewis M. To Tell the Truth: My Life as a Foreign Correspondent
- Spurlino, Jim. Losing Our Elections: What I Learned Running for Congress, and How We Can Fix Our Broken Politics
- Weltman, Barbara. 1001 Deductions & Tax Breaks 2023: Your Complete Guide to Everything Deductable
- The World Almanac 2023
- Yeates, Susan. Sketchbook Challenge: 100 Prompts for Daily Drawing
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Treuer, David. The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Life in Native America
- Weisbeck, Daniel. Moon Rising: Book One of the Upsilon Series
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Johnson, Anna Rose. The Star That Always Stays
- Keller, Tae. Mihi Ever After
- Kinney, Jeff. Diary of a Wimpy Kid: Old School
- Mahiout, Anouk. A Place for Pauline
- Potter, Ellen. The Humming Room
- Salazar, Aida. A Seed in the Sun
- Springstubb, Tricia. Looking for True
- Surojegin, Pirkko-Liisa. An Illustrated Collection of Nordic Animal Tales
Picture Books
- Aspelin, Signe. Tales of the Mushroom Folk
- Faber, Polly. All Through the Night: Important Jobs That Get Done at Night
- Keats, Ezra Jack. The Snowy Day
- MacLachlan, Patricia. Snow Horses: A First Night Story
- Morpurgo, Michael. Flying Scotsman and the Best Birthday Ever
- Perry, Caroline L. The Corgi and the Queen
- Rosenstock, Barb. The Mystery of the Monarchs
- Smith, Emma Bland. Mr. McCloskey’s Marvelous Mallards: The Making of Make Way for Ducklings
- Voiklis, Charlotte Jones & Jennifer Adams. A Book, Too, Can Be a Star
Audiobook
- King, Stephen. Fairy Tale
- Lobel, Arnold. Frog and Toad
Video (DVD)
- 4 Film Favorites: Country Western Collection
- Doctor Who: The Power of the Doctor
- Lyle Lyle Crocodile
- Murdoch Mysteries: Season 14