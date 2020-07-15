New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

You may place holds on items at any of our branches by going to our catalogue webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org), and we will notify you when the item is ready for you. Or call us, and we’ll help you find the items you need and place holds for you. Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Andrews, Mary Kay. Hello, Summer
- Castillo, Linda. Outsider: A Novel of Suspense
- Gerber, Daryl Wood. A Sprinkling of Murder: A Fairy Garden Mystery
- Mayhew, Margaret. The Lifeline: A Village Mystery
- McBride, James. Deacon King Kong
- Silva, Daniel. The Order
- Steel, Danielle. Daddy’s Girls
- Wiggs, Susan. The Lost and Found Bookshop
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Blackwell, Juliet. The Last Curtain Call (Mass Market)
- Deveraux, Jude. A Forgotten Murder
- Ross, Barbara. Jane Darrowfield, Professional Busybody
- Salvatore, R.A. The Legacy (Legends of Drizzt, 7)
- Salvatore, R.A. Starless Night (Legends of Drizzt, 8)
- Salvatore, R.A. Siege of Darkness (Legends of Drizzt, 9)
- Sanderson, Brandon. The Way of Kings (The Stormlight Archive, Bk 1)
Large Print Fiction
- Deaver, Jeffery. The Goodbye Man
- Griffin, Emily. The Lies That Bind
- Koontz, Dean. Devoted
- Lupica, Mike. Robert B. Parker’s Grudge Match: A Sunny Randall Novel
- Jance, J. A. Credible Threat
- Roberts, Nora. Hideaway
- Wood, Stuart and Parnell Hall. Bombshell
Non-Fiction
- Ansel, Dominique. Everyone Can Bake: Simple Recipes to Master and Mix
- George, Coulter H. How Dead Languages Work
- Irby, Samantha. Wow, No Thank You: Essays
- Jahren, Hope. The Story of More: How we got to Climate Change and Where to Go from Here
- Kaplan Nursing School Entrance Exam Study Guide
- Levitin, Daniel J. Successful Aging: A Neuroscientist Explores the Power and Potential of Our Lives
- Ogura, Yoshiko. The Complete Guide to Drawing for Beginners
- Tamimi, Sami and Tara Wigley. Falastin: A Cookbook
- Vogel, Steve. Betrayal in Berlin: The True Story of the Cold War’s Most Audacious Espionage Operation
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Grabenstein, Chris (ed.). Super Puzzletastic Mysteries: Short Stories for Young Sleuths from Mystery Writers of America
- Lakin, Patricia. Bicycles: Made by Hand
- Lowery, Mike. Random Illustrated Facts: A Collection of Curious Weird and totally Not Boring Things to Know
- Mehnert, Volker. The Incredible Yet True Adventures of Alexander von Humboldt: The Greatest Inventor, Naturalist, Scientists, Explorer Who Ever Lived.
- Rae, Rowena. Rachel Carson and Ecology for Kids: Her Life and Ideas with 21 Activities and Experiments (Illustrated by Claudia Lieb)
- Utnik-Strugala, Monika. Let’s Go to Italy! The Land of Pizza, Pasta, Gelato, and so Much More
Audio Book
- Hilderbrand, Elin. What Happens in Paradise (Read by Erin Bennett)?
Video (DVD)
- Agatha Raison, Season 2
- Hell’s Hinges(William S. Hart—Lost Silent Classics Collection)
- Inspector Lewis, Series 8
- Morning Show Mysteries, Collection 1 (Hallmark)
- The Toll Gate (William S. Hart—Lost Silent Classics Collection)
- Vera, Set 7 (PBS)
- The Wedding Singer (Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore)
- Wit (Emma Thompson)
- You were Never Lovelier (Fred Astaire and Rita Hayworth)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!