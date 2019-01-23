If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Blackburn, Lynn H. In Too Deep (Dive Team Investigation)
- Delany, Vicki. A Scandal in Scarlet
- Eason, Lynette. Moving Target (Elite Guardians)
- Goodkind, Terry. Siege of Stone (Sister of Darkness: The Nicci Chronicle, Volume 3) (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Hoag, Tami. The Boy
- Hammett, Dashiell, The Hunter and other Stories
- Hunter, Denise. On Magnolia Lane (A Blue Ridge Romance)
- Kellerman, Faye. Walking Shadows: A Decker/Lazarus Novel
- Kilpack, Josi S. Miss Wiltonb’s Waltz
- Makkai, Rebecca. The Great Believers
- Patterson, James. The House Next Door
- Snelling, Lauraine. A Season of Grace (Under Northern Skies)
- Whitlow, Robert. Chosen People
Mass Market
- Cameron, W. Bruce. A Dog’s Way Home
- Lackey, Mercedes and Josepha Sherman. A Cast of Corbies: A Novel of Bardic Choices (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Swanson, Denise. Die Me a River
Large Print. Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Gessen, Keith. A Terrible Country
- Hedlund, Jody. Searching for You (Orphan Train, 3)
- Hendricks, Greer and Sarah Pekkanen. An Anonymous Girl
- Kassen, Julie. The Bride of Ivy Green (Tales from Ivy Hill, 3)
- Wait, Lea. Thread Herrings: A Mainely Needlepoint Mystery
Non-Fiction.
- Berg, Thomas Reinertsen. Theater of the World: The Maps that Made History
- Eyewitness Italy, 2019
- Ferroni, Lara. An Avocado a Day: More than 70 Recipes for Enjoying Nature’s Most Delicious Superfood
- J.K. Lasser’s Your Income Tax, 2019
- Logan, Jason. Make Ink: A Forager’s Guide to Natural Inkmaking
- O’Reilly, Bill and Martin Dugard. Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History
- The Princeton Review: Cracking the ACT, 2019 edition
- Sagal, Peter. The Incomplete Book of Running
- Steves, Rick. Ireland, 2019
- Stroh, Linda and Karen K. Brees. Getting about Getting Older: Conversations about Aging Better
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bozzi, Riccardo. The Forest (Illustrated by Violeta Lópiz and Valerio Vidali)
- Klepeis, Alicia Z. The Renaissance Inventors
- Patterson, James with Steven Butler. Dog Diaries: A Middle-School Story
- Pilkey, Dave. Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild
- Smith, S.D. The Black Star of Kingston
- Travers, P.L. Mary Poppins (Illustrated by Julia Sarda)
- Zhang, Kat. The Memory of Forgotten Things
Early Readers
- O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy and the Boy from Paris (I Can Read, Level 1)
- O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy: The Dazzling Book Report (I Can Read, Level 1)
- O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy at the Museum (I Can Read, Level 1)
- O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy: Pajama Day (I Can Read, Level 1)
- O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy: Poison Ivy Expert (I Can Read, Level 1)
- O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy Sees Stars (I Can Read, Level 1)
- O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy: The Show Must Go On (I Can Read, Level 1)
Picture Books
- Buehner, Carolyn. Snowmen at Night (Illustrated by Mark Buehner)
- Cristaldim, Kathryn and Kristyna Litten. I’ll Love You till the Cows Come Home
- Halpern, Shari. Moving—from One to Ten
- Ho, Minfong. Hush! A Thai Lullaby (Illustrated by Holly Meade)
- MacLachlan, Patricia. Barkus: Dog Dreams (Illustrated by Marc Boutavant)
- Shannon, David. It’s Christmas, David!
- Smith, Alistair. On the Farm (An Usborne Lift-the-Flap-Book)
DVD
- Doctor Who, Season 3 (with Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant)
- Little Women: New Generation, Same Sisters
- Longmire, Season 3
- The Lost World (Jurassic Park)
- Murder She Wrote, Season 2
- The Time Machine (H.G. Wells)
