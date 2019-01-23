Try 1 month for 99¢
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Blackburn, Lynn H. In Too Deep (Dive Team Investigation)
  • Delany, Vicki. A Scandal in Scarlet
  • Eason, Lynette. Moving Target (Elite Guardians)
  • Goodkind, Terry. Siege of Stone (Sister of Darkness: The Nicci Chronicle, Volume 3) (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Hoag, Tami. The Boy
  • Hammett, Dashiell, The Hunter and other Stories
  • Hunter, Denise. On Magnolia Lane (A Blue Ridge Romance)
  • Kellerman, Faye. Walking Shadows: A Decker/Lazarus Novel
  • Kilpack, Josi S. Miss Wiltonb’s Waltz
  • Makkai, Rebecca. The Great Believers
  • Patterson, James. The House Next Door
  • Snelling, Lauraine. A Season of Grace (Under Northern Skies)
  • Whitlow, Robert. Chosen People

Mass Market

  • Cameron, W. Bruce. A Dog’s Way Home
  • Lackey, Mercedes and Josepha Sherman. A Cast of Corbies: A Novel of Bardic Choices (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Swanson, Denise. Die Me a River

Large Print. Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Gessen, Keith. A Terrible Country
  • Hedlund, Jody. Searching for You (Orphan Train, 3)
  • Hendricks, Greer and Sarah Pekkanen. An Anonymous Girl
  • Kassen, Julie. The Bride of Ivy Green (Tales from Ivy Hill, 3)
  • Wait, Lea. Thread Herrings: A Mainely Needlepoint Mystery

Non-Fiction.

  • Berg, Thomas Reinertsen. Theater of the World: The Maps that Made History
  • Eyewitness Italy, 2019
  • Ferroni, Lara. An Avocado a Day: More than 70 Recipes for Enjoying Nature’s Most Delicious Superfood
  • J.K. Lasser’s Your Income Tax, 2019
  • Logan, Jason. Make Ink: A Forager’s Guide to Natural Inkmaking
  • O’Reilly, Bill and Martin Dugard. Killing the SS: The Hunt for the Worst War Criminals in History
  • The Princeton Review: Cracking the ACT, 2019 edition
  • Sagal, Peter. The Incomplete Book of Running
  • Steves, Rick. Ireland, 2019
  • Stroh, Linda and Karen K. Brees.  Getting about Getting Older: Conversations about Aging Better

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Bozzi, Riccardo. The Forest (Illustrated by Violeta Lópiz and Valerio Vidali)
  • Klepeis, Alicia Z. The Renaissance Inventors
  • Patterson, James with Steven Butler. Dog Diaries: A Middle-School Story
  • Pilkey, Dave. Dog Man: Brawl of the Wild
  • Smith, S.D. The Black Star of Kingston
  • Travers, P.L. Mary Poppins (Illustrated by Julia Sarda)
  • Zhang, Kat. The Memory of Forgotten Things

Early Readers

  • O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy and the Boy from Paris (I Can Read, Level 1)
  • O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy: The Dazzling Book Report (I Can Read, Level 1)
  • O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy at the Museum (I Can Read, Level 1)
  • O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy: Pajama Day (I Can Read, Level 1)
  • O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy: Poison Ivy Expert (I Can Read, Level 1)
  • O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy Sees Stars (I Can Read, Level 1)
  • O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy: The Show Must Go On (I Can Read, Level 1)

Picture Books

  • Buehner, Carolyn. Snowmen at Night (Illustrated by Mark Buehner)
  • Cristaldim, Kathryn and Kristyna Litten. I’ll Love You till the Cows Come Home
  • Halpern, Shari. Moving—from One to Ten
  • Ho, Minfong. Hush! A Thai Lullaby (Illustrated by Holly Meade)
  • MacLachlan, Patricia. Barkus: Dog Dreams (Illustrated by Marc Boutavant)
  • Shannon, David.  It’s Christmas, David!
  • Smith, Alistair. On the Farm (An Usborne Lift-the-Flap-Book)

DVD

  • Doctor Who, Season 3 (with Christopher Eccleston and David Tennant)
  • Little Women: New Generation, Same Sisters
  • Longmire, Season 3
  • The Lost World (Jurassic Park)
  • Murder She Wrote, Season 2
  • The Time Machine (H.G. Wells)

