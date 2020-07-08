New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

You may place holds on items at any of our branches by going to our catalogue webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org), and we will notify you when the item is ready for you. Or call us, and we’ll help you find the items you need and place holds for you. Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Brett, Simon. The Clutter Corpse
- Burton, Jeffrey B. The Finders
- Gear, Kathleen O’Neal and W. Michael. People of the Canyons: A Novel of North America’s Forgotten Past
- Harrison, Cora. Death of a Prominent Citizen
- Malone, Michael J. In the Absence of Miracles
- Paretsky, Sara. Love and Other Crimes
- Patterson, James and Candice Fox. Hush
- Ruchti, Cynthia. Afraid of the Light
- Taylor, Sarah Stewart. The Mountains Wild
- Wilson, Abigail. Masquerade of Middlecrest Abbey
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Graves, Sarah. Death by Chocolate Frosted Doughnut
- Hess, Annette. The German House
- McDiarmid, Jessica. Highway of Tears: A True Story of Racism, Indifference, and the Pursuit of Justice for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls
- Pears, Tim. The Redeemed
Non-Fiction
- Bretherton, Caroline. Illustrated Step-By-Step Baking: Classic Recipes and Inspiring Variations
- Cleaver, Samantha. Raising an Active Reader: The Case for Reading Aloud to Engage Elementary School Youngsters
- The Complete Summer Cookbook: Beat the Heat With 500.Recipes that Make the most of Summer’s Bounty (American’s Test Kitchen)
- Fahmy, Huda. That Can Be Arranged: A Muslim Love Story (a graphic novel)
- Gates, Robert M. Exercise of Power: American Failures, Successes, and a New Path Forward in the Post-Cold War World
- Kavanaugh, Thomas P. Hidden History of Downtown St. Louis
- Laroque, Perry. Taking Flight: College for Students with Disabilities, Diverse Learners and their Families
- Massaad, Barbara Abdeni. Man’oushé: Inside the Lebanese Street Corner Bakery
- North, Ryan. How to Invent Everything: A Survival Guide for the Stranded Time Traveler
- Pak, Greg and Fred Van Lente. Make Comics Like the Pros
- Orman, Suze. The Ultimate Retirement Guide for 50+
- Rasenberger, Jim. Revolver: Sam Colt and the Six-Shooter that Changed America
- Richtel, Matt. An Elegant Defense: The Extraordinary new Science of the Immune System: A Tale in Four Lives
- White, E.B. Chickens, Gin, and a Maine Friendship
- Williams, Wendy. The Language of Butterflies: How Thieves, Hoarders, Scientists, and other Obsessives Unlocked the Secrets of the World’s Favorite Insect
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Biberdorf, Kate. The Big Book of Experiments
- Dorion, Christiane. Darwin’s Rival: Alfred Russel Wallace and the Search for Evolution
- Dunn, Georgia. Lupin Leaps in: A Breaking Cat News Adventure
- Fleischman, Paul. Alphamaniacs: Builders of 26 Wonders of the Word (Art by Melissa Sweet)
- Jensen, Julie. Beginning Mountain Biking
- My Encyclopedia of Very Important Sports: For Little Athletes and Fans Who Want to Know Everything
- Wallace, Carey. Stories of the Saints: Bold and Inspiring Tales of Adventure, Grace, and Courage
Video (DVD)
- The Adventures of Sherlock Holmes and the Scarlet Claw
- The Bargain (William S. Hart—Lost Silent Classics Collection)
- Hunter, Season 2
- The List (Malcolm McDowell)
- Poseidon
- The Return of Draw Egan (William S. Hart—Lost Silent Classics Collection)
- Smokey and the Bandit II (Burt Reynolds and Sally Field)
- The Twilight Zone, Vol. 1 and 2
- The Zookeeper’s Wife (Blu-Ray)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!