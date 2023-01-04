 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Dykes, Amanda. All the Lost Places
  • Malhotra, Aanchal. The Book of Everlasting Things
  • McCarthy, Cormac. Stella Maris 

Non-Fiction 

  • Crawford, Dorothy H. Viruses: The Invisible Enemy
  • Freedenthal, Stacey. Loving Someone with Suicidal Thoughts: What Family, Friends, and Partners Can Say and Do
  • Meketa, Megan. The Maker’s Guide to Cricut: Easy Projects for Creating Fabulous Home Décor, Wearables, and Gifts
  • Murray, Abdu. More Than a White Man’s Religion: Why the Gospel Has Never Been Merely White, Male-Centered, or Just Another Religion
  • Mylroie, Erin Renouf. 101 Greatest Soups on the Planet: Every Savory Soup, Stew, Chili and Chowder You Could Ever Crave
  • Roberts, David. Into the Great Emptiness: Peril and Survival on the Greenland Ice Cap
  • St. Clair, Kassia. The Secret Lives of Colors
  • Takahashi, Jun. The Art and Science of Sushi: A Comprehensive Guide to Ingredients, Techniques and Equipment
  • Vining, Eileen P. G. et al. Seizures and Epilepsy is Children: A Comprehensive Guide
  • Winans, CeCe & Suzanne Gosselin. Believe for It: Passing on Faith to the Next Generation

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Griffith, Evan. Secrets of the Sea: The Story of Jeanne Power, Revolutionary Marine Scientist
  • Hale, Shannon. Ever After High: Once Upon a Time
  • Mc Leef, Tina. Mal’s Spell Book
  • Mlynowski, Sarah. Whatever After: Bad Hair Day
  • Mlynowski, Sarah. Whatever After: Cold as Ice
  • Mlynowski, Sarah. Whatever After: Dream On
  • Mlynowski, Sarah. Whatever After: Fairest of All
  • Mlynowski, Sarah. Whatever After: Sink or Swim
  • Staff, Danna. The Lady and the Octopus: How Jeanne Villepreux-Power Invented Aquariums and Revolutionized Marine Biology
  • Thorpe, Kiki. The Never Girls: A Dandelion Wish
  • Thorpe, Kiki. The Never Girls: From the Mist
  • Thorpe, Kiki. The Never Girls: In a Blink
  • Thorpe, Kiki. The Never Girls: A Pinch of Magic
  • Thorpe, Kiki. The Never Girls: The Space Between
  • Thorpe, Kiki. The Never Girls: Wedding Wings
  • Thorpe, Kiki. The Never Girls: The Woods Beyond 

Picture Books 

  • Asim, Jabari. Me and Muhammad Ali
  • Auyeung, Pearl. The Best Kind of Mooncake
  • Carle, Eric. From Head to Toe
  • Cline-Ransome, Lesa. Of Walden Pond: Henry David Thoreau, Frederick Tudor, and the Pond Between
  • Gomi, Taro. I Really Want to See You, Grandma
  • Gray, Karlin. Anne and Her Tower of Giraffes: The Adventurous Life of the First Giraffologist
  • Patricelli, Leslie. Fa La La
  • Rocco, Hayley. How to Send a Hug
  • Sheinmel, Courtney. Sallie Bee Writes a Thank-You Note
  • Spiro, Ruth. Baby Loves: Aerospace Engineering!
  • Spiro, Ruth. Baby Loves: Coding!
  • Spiro, Ruth. Baby Loves: Gravity!
  • Spiro, Ruth. Baby Loves: Thermodynamics! 

Large Print 

  • Cook, Robin. Night Shift
  • Edwards, Shaunna J. & Alyson Richman. The Thread Collectors
  • Gortner, C. W. The American Adventuress 

Video (DVD) 

  • Emma Fielding Mysteries
  • Gourmet Detective
