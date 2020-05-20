New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

You may place holds on items at any of our branches by going to our catalogue webpage (catalogue.ozarkregional.org), and we will notify you when the item is ready for you. Or call us, and we’ll help you find the items you need and place holds on them for you. We are now offering limited pick-up service at each of our branches.
Fiction
- Bradley, Patricia. Standoff
- Byron, Ellen. Fatal Cajun Festival
- Fredericks, Mariah. Death of an American Beauty
- Hadlow, Janice. The Other Bennet Sister
- Hall, Tarquinn. The Case of the Reincarnated Client
- Lawhon, Ariel. Code Name Hélène`
- MacLaren, Sharlene. Abbie Ann (The Daughters of Jacob Kane, 3)
- McKevett, G. A. And the Killer is…
- Monroe, Mary Alice. On Ocean Boulevard
- Page, Nora. Better off Read: A Bookmobile Mystery
- Patterson, James and Maxine Paetro. The 20th Victim
- Rinehart, Mary Roberts. The Haunted Lady
- Weiner, Jennifer. Big Summer
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Easton, J.C. Ditched 4 Murder
- Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. The Texas Moonshiners (Western)
- Killdeer, John. The Untamed (Western)
- L’Amour, Louis. Riding for the Brand (Western)
- West, Charles G. Massacre at Crow Creek Crossing (Western)
- West, Charles G. Mountain Hawk (Western)
Non-Fiction
- ASVAB Prep Plus, 2020-2021 (Kaplan)
- Burroughs, Chloe. The Return to Study Handbook: Study Skills for Mature, Distance and Workplace Learners
- Gill, Jonathan. Hollywood Double Agent: The True Tale of Boris Morros, Film Producer Turned Cold War Spy
- Glenconner, Anne. Lady in Waiting: My Extraordinary Life in the Shadow of the Crown
- Heyman, Stephen. The Planter of Modern Life: Louis Bromfield and the Seeds of a Food Revolution
- Jewell, Jennifer. The Earth in Her Hands: 75 Extraordinary Women Working in the World of Plants
- Roman, Kenneth and Joel Raphaelson. Writing That Works
- Sankovitch, Nina. American Rebels: How the Hancock, Adams, and Quincy Families Fanned the Flames of Revolution
- Todd, Zazie. Wag: The Science of Making Your Dog Happy
- Turlington, Shannon R. Master the Civil Service Exams (Peterson’s)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Avi. Poppy and Ereth
- Avi. Poppy’s Return
- Degrado, Louis Paul. The Calling of the Protectors
- Degrado, Louis Paul. The Mighty Adventures of Mouse, the Cat
- Goudge, Elizabeth. Linnets and Valarians
- Kelly, Erin Entrada. We Dream of Space
- Kiely, Maria. Which Way is Home
- Levine, Gail Carson. A Ceiling Made of Eggshells
- Levitt, Paul (et al.). The Weighty Word Book (Illustrated by Janet Stevens)
Picture books
- Anno, Mitsumasa. Anno’s Counting Book
- Cousins, Lucy. Count with Little Fish (a Board Book)
- Gerrard, Roy. Sir Cedric
- Gibbons, Gail. How a House is Built (Updated)
- O’Connor, Jane. Fancy Nancy: Bonjour Butterfly (illustrated by Robin Preiss Glasser)
- Thayer, Ernest Lawrence. Case at the Bat: A Ballad of the Republic Sung in the Year 1888 (Illustrated by Christopher Bing)
Video (DVD)
- 5 Film Collection: Musicals (Singing in the Rain, The Music Man, Seven Brides for Seven Brothers, Yankee Doodle Dandy and Viva Las Vegas)
- The Great Courses: America and the New Global Economy (Professor Timothy Taylor, Macalester College)
- The Great Courses: How to Publish Your Book (with Jane Friedman)
- The Great Courses: Mathematical Decision Making: Predictive Models and Optimization (Professor Scott P. Stevens, James Madison University)
- Murder, She Wrote, Season 8
- The Power of Body Language (with Vanessa Van Edwards)
- World on Fire, Season 1 (PBS)
