 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
0 comments

New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Cameron, Sharon. The Light in Hidden Places
  • Castillo, Linda. Fallen
  • Francis, Wendy. Summertime Guests
  • Layne, Lauren. To Sir, With Love
  • Leonard, Niall. M. King’s Bodyguard
  • Longworth, M.  L. Death at the Château Bremont
  • Lowe, T.I. Under the Magnolias
  • Macomber, Debbie. It’s Better This Way
  • Martin, Charles. The Letter Keeper: A Murphy Shepherd
  • McCall Smith, Alexander. The Man with the Silver Saab
  • Webb, Brandon and John David Mann. Steel Fear
  • Windspear, Jacqueline. The Care and Management of Lies

Mass Market Paperbacks

  • Bowen, Rhys. A Royal Pain: A Royal Spyness Mystery
  • Bowen, Rhys.  Naughty in Nice: A Royal Spyness Mystery

Large Print

  • Brunstetter, Wanda E. (et al.). Return to the Big Valley
  • Camilleri, Andrea. The Cook of the Halcyon: An Inspector Montalbana Mystery
  • Johnstone, William W. and J.A. Johnstone. Bullet for a Stranger (Western)
  • Ripley, E. L. Ralph Compton—Calvert’s Last Bluff (Western)

Non-Fiction

  • Biberdorf, Kate. It’s Elemental: The Hidden Chemistry in Everything
  • Common Mosses of the Northeast and Appalachians
  • Dawson, Ben and Roxy. The Falcon Guide to Van Life: Every Essential for Nomadic Adventure
  • Gladwell., Malcom. The Bomber Mafia
  • Masur, Kate. Until Justice Be Done: America’s First Civil Rights Movement, From the Revolution to Reconstruction
  • Odets, Clifford. It’s Your Birthday, Clifford Odets!  A Centennial Exhibition
  • Rochfort, Heather Balogh. Moms Who Hike: Walking with America’s Most Inspiring Adventures
  • Rogers, Adam. Full Spectrum: How the Science of Color Made us Modern
  • Romm, Aviva. Hormone Intelligence: The Complete Guide
  • Sacks, Jonathan. Morality: Restoring the Common Good in Divided Times
  • Shapiro, Ben. The Authoritarian Moment: How the Left Weaponized America’s Institutions Against Dissent
  • Veneciano, Jorge. Play’s the Thing: Reading the Art of Jun Kaneko
  • Workac: 49 Cities (Maps)

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Agrimbau, Diego. Homer’s Odyssey: A Graphic Novel
  • Bunn, Cullen and Cat Farris. The Ghoul Next Door (Graphic Novel)
  • Miyazaki, Hayao. Nausicaa: Of the Valley of the Wind, vols. 1 and 2
  • Tankard, Jeremy and Hermione Tankard. Yorick and Bones: Friends by Any Other Name (Graphic Novel)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Amstutz, Lisa J. Mammal Mania: 30 Activities and Observations for Exploring the World of Mammals
  • Bunting, Philip. The World’s Most Pointless Animals (Or Are They)
  • Colfer, Eoin. Artemis Fowl
  • Colfer, Eoin. Artemis Fowl and the Atlantis Complex
  • Colfer, Eoin. Artemis Fowl and the Arctic Incident
  • Colfer, Eoin. Artemis Fowl and the Eternity Code
  • Where on Earth?  History as You’ve Never Seen It Before (DK Books)

Video (DVD)

  • The Brokenwood Mysteries, Series 3

Audio Books (CD)

  • Cooke, Julia. Come Fly the World:  The Jet-Age Story of the Women of Pan Am (Read by Andi Arndt)
  • Hoag, Tami. Kill the Messenger (Read by Erik Davies)
  • Weiner, Jennifer. The Next Best Thing (Read by Olivia Thirlby)
  • Woods, Sherrie. Flirting with Disaster (Read by Tanya Eby)
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News