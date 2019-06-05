If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Chiaverini, Jennifer. Resistance Women
- Dekker, Ted. Rise of the Mystics (Beyond the Circle, 2)
- Dow, David R. Confessions of an Innocent Man
- Eliot, George. Silas Marner
- Fletcher, C.A. A Boy and His Dog at the End of the World
- Gray, Claudia. Star Wars: Master and Apprentice (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Hyde, Catherine Ryan. Have You Seen Luis Velez?
Kilpack, Josi S. Daisies and Devotion
- Massey, Sujata. The Satapur Moonstone: A Perveen Mistry Novel
- Meade, Amy Patricia. Cookin’ the Books
- Miller, Linda Lael. The Yankee Widow
- Pattison, Eliot. Bones of the Earth: An Inspector Shan Tao Yun Mystery
- Rendell, Ruth. Some Lie and Some Die.
- Rovin, Jeff. Sting of the Wasp (Tom Clancy’s Op-Center)
- Runcie, James. The Road to Grantchester
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bayard, Louis. Courting Mr. Lincoln
- Deaver, Jeffery. The Never Game
- Dennison, Matthew. The Man in the Willows: The Life of Kenneth Grahame
- Gorges, Eric with Jon Sternfeld. A Craftsman’s Legacy: Why Working with Our Hands Gives us Meaning
- Hannon, Irene. Driftwood Bay: A Hope Harbor Novel
- Lejeune, Lee. Blood will Have Blood (A Linford Western)
- Lloyd, Catherine. Death Comes to the School: A Kurland St. Mary Mystery
- Schulman, Helen. Come with Me
Non-Fiction
- Gottleib, Lori. Maybe You Should Talk to Someone: A Therapist, Her Therapist, and Our Lives Revealed
- Greenlaw, Debby. Krokbragd: How to Design and Weave
- Hall, Edith. Aristotle’s Way: How Ancient Wisdom Can Change Your Life
- Holzer, Harold. Monument Man: The Life & Art Of Daniel Chester French
- Kleon, Austin. Keep Going: 10 Ways to Stay Creative in Good Times and Bad
- Purnell, Sonia. A Woman of No Importance: The Untold Story of the American Spy who Helped Win World War II
- Santomero, Angela C. Radical Kindness: The Life-Changing Power of Giving and Receiving
- Taylor, Marianne and Merlin D. Tuttle. Bats: An Illustrated Guide to all Species (Smithsonian)
- Wagner, Sally Roesch (ed.). The Women’s Suffrage Movement
J Fiction/ Non-Fiction
- Clark, Samantha M. The Boy, the Boat, and the Beast
- Hyde, Natalie. Ancient Underground Structures
- Kogge, Michael. Ezra’s Duel with Danger (Star Wars Rebels)
- Lowe, Natasha. Lucy Castor Finds Her Sparkle
- Lupica, Mike. Lone Stars
- Soria, Gabe. Midnight Arcade: the Crypt Quest and Space Battles (A Play-Your-Way Book)
- Watkins, Steve. Ghosts of War: Fallen in Fredericksburg
- Watkins, Steve. Ghosts of War: AWOL in North Africa
Picture Books
- Greenberg, Jan and Sandra Jordan. Two Brothers, Four Hands: The Artists Alberto and Diego Giacometti (Illustrated by Hadley Hooper)
- Judge, Lita. Penguin Flies Home: A Flight School Story
- Ledyar, Stephanie Parsley. Home is a Window (Illustrated By Chris Sasaki)
- Lies, Brian. The Rough Patch
- Nelson, Vaunda Micheaux. Let ‘er Buck: George Fletcher, the People’s Champion (Illustrated by Gordon C. James)
- Robinson, Christian. Another
- Yanish, Brian. Pirate Chicken: All Hens On Deck (Illustrated by Jess Paulwels)
Video
- Aquaman
- Mr. Blandings Builds his Dream House (Cary Grant & Myrna Loy)
- The Murder at the Vicarage (Agatha Christie)
- North and South—the Complete Collection
- Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (Disney)
- US Cavalry: History of America’s Mounted Forces
