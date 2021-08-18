 Skip to main content
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Atkins, Ace. The Heathens: A Quinn Colson Novel
  • Barrett, Lorna. A Deadly Deletion (A Booktown Mystery)
  • Brown, Sandra. Blind Tiger
  • Chambers, Becky. Record of a Spaceborn Few (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Chambers, Becky. To Be Taught if Fortunate (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Eden, Sarah M. The Merchant and the Rogue (Proper Romance Series)
  • Freeman, Brian. Robert Ludlum’s The Bourne Treachery
  • Gayle, Mike.  All the Lonely People
  • Jin, Ha. A Song Everlasting
  • Rademacher, Cay. Murderous Mistral: A Provence Mystery
  • Thor, Brad. Black Ice
  • Valente, Catherynne M. The Past is Red (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Woods, Stuart. Class Act

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Adams, Ellery. Murder in the Cookbook Nook: A Book Retreat Mystery
  • Granata, Vince. Every Thing is Fine: A Memoir
  • Neves, Jennifer. Freedom Farm: Essays

Non-Fiction

  • Ginsberg, Gary. First Friends: The Powerful, Unsung (and Unelected) People Who Shaped Our Presidents
  • Kuhn, Thomas S. The Structure of Scientific Revolutions (Third Edition)
  • Lynn, Loretta. Me and Patsy: Kicking Up Dust
  • Martin, Lauras C. A Naturalist’s Book of Wildflowers: Celebrating 85 Native Plants of North America
  • Phelan, Tom. We Were Rich and We Didn’t Know it
  • Pope, Ralph. Mosses, Liverworts, and Hornworts: A Field Guide to Common Bryophytes
  • Santos, Lucy Jane. Half Lives: The Unlikely History of Radium
  • Schuldiner, Joseph. The New Homemade Kitchen: 250 Recipes and Ideas for Reinventing the Art of Preserving, Canning, Fermenting, Dehydrating, and More

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • American Short Stories
  • Aveyard, Victoria. Realm Breaker (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Heumann, Judith with Kristen Joiner. Rolling Warrior: The Incredible, Sometimes Awkward, True Story of a Rebel Girl on Wheels

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Braswell, Liz. Stuffed
  • Burgess, Thornton W. The Burgess Animal Book
  • Gifford, Clive and Michael Young.  A Quick History of Math
  • Ivison, Lucy. The House of Serendipity
  • Lowery, Mike. The Ultimate at-Home Activity Guide: Over 100 Fun Ideas for Any Day
  • Marr, Melissa. The Hidden Knife
  • Murdock, Catherine Gilbert. DaVinci’s Cat
  • Peterson, Christy. Secret Spy Codes and Messages

Picture Books

  • Lawlor, Laurie. Fearless World Traveler: Adventures of Marianne North Botanical Artist (Illustrated by Becca Stadtlander)
  • Robbins, Dean. Thank You, Dr. Salk! The Scientist who Beat Polio and Healed the World (Illustrated by Mike Dutton)
  • Rockwell, Lizzy. I Love Insects
  • Staub, Leslie. If You Were an Elephant (Illustrated by Richard Jones)

Audio Books (CD)

  • Cassel, Emily. Post Grad: A Novel (Read by Ilyana Kadushin)
  • Cornwell, Patricia. Unnatural Exposure (Read by C.J. Critt)

Video (DVD)

  • Captain Horatio Hornblower (Gregory Peck and Virginia Mayo)
  • The Carol Burnett Show
  • Our Family Wedding (Forest Whitaker and America Ferrera)
  • The Pink Panther 2 (Steve Martin)
  • X-Men, Vol. 1 (Featuring the Night of the Sentinels) (Animation)
