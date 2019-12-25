{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Bell, Maymee. Batter Off Dead: A Southern Cake Baker Mystery
  • Buzzelli, Elizabeth Kane. In Want of a Knife: A Little Library Mystery
  • Beaton, M.C. The Dead Ringer
  • Childs, Laura. Glitter Bomb
  • Cook, Robin. Genesis
  • Cameron, Marc. Tom Clancy, Code of Honor
  • Furst, Alan. Under Occupation
  • Heley, Veronica. Murder for Good: An Ellie Quicke Mystery
  • Hunter, Denise. Sweetbriar Cottage
  • Jordon, Robert. The Great Hunt (replacement)
  • Krueger, William Kent. Purgatory Ridge
  • Steel, Daniel. Spy
  • Tracy, P.J. Ice Cold Heart
  • Tursten, Helen. Winter Grave

Large Print Fiction and Non-Fiction

  • Dev, Sonali. Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors: A Novel
  • Gornall, Jonathan. How to Build a Boat: A Father, His Daughter and the Unsailed Sea
  • James, Steven. Synapse
  • Roberts, Nora. The Rise of Magicks
  • Ryan, W. C. A House of Ghosts

Mass Market Paperbacks

  • Barrett, Lorna. Poisoned Pages
  • L’Amour, Louis. The Rider of the Ruby Hills (Western)
  • L’Amour, Louis. Hanging Woman Creek (Western)
  • Preston, Douglas and Lincoln Child. The Ice Limit
  • Graham, Heather. The Presence.
  • Haines, Carolyn, Booty Bones: A Sarah Booth Delaney Mystery

Non-fiction

  • America’s Test Kitchen. The Side Dish Bible: 1001 Perfect Recipes for Every Vegetable, Rice, Grain and Bean Dish You’ll Ever Need
  • Frazier, Liz. Beyond Piggy Banks and Lemonade Stands
  • Lipman, Grant S. The Scouting Guide to Wilderness First Aid: More Than 200 Essential Skills for Medical Emergencies in Remote Environments
  • Mosley, Walter. Elements of Fiction
  • Quillen W. Daniel. Mastering Immigration and Naturalization Records
  • Roberts, Keena. Wild Life: Dispatches from a Childhood of Baboons and Button-Downs
  • Rosenberg, Kenneth Paul. Bedlam: An Intimate Journey into America’s Mental Health Crisis
  • Snow, Richard. Disney’s Land: Walt Disney and the Invention of the Amusement Park that Changed the World
  • Stengel, Richard. Information Wars: How We Lost the Global Battle Against Disinformation and What We Can Do About it
  • Williamson, Ed and Loretta. No Other Name: One Couple’s Story of Living with Cancer

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Sanderson, Brandon. Starsight
  • Shan, Darren. The Vampire’s Assistant (Cirque Du)
  • Stiefvater, Maggie. Call Down the Hawk

Picture Books

  • Brett, Jan. Gingerbread Baby (Board Book)
  • Cronin, B.B. The Lost Cousins: A Seek and Find Book
  • Greenaway, Kate.  A - Apple Pie and Traditional Nursery Rhymes
  • Koscielniak, Bruce. About Time: A First Look at Time and Clocks
  • Stewart, Melissa. Seashells: More than a Home (Illustrated by Sarah S. Brannen)

Video (DVD)

  • Carousel (Rogers & Hammerstein musical)
  • The King and I (Rogers & Hammerstein musical)
  • Miss Marple, Volume 1 (BBC, Joan Hickson)
  • Notorious (Hitchcock)
  • Rosemary and Thyme, Season 1 ((PBS)
  • Signed, Sealed. Delivered—The Series
  • The Snoop Sisters—The Complete Series (Helen Hayes)

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments