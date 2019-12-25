If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Bell, Maymee. Batter Off Dead: A Southern Cake Baker Mystery
- Buzzelli, Elizabeth Kane. In Want of a Knife: A Little Library Mystery
- Beaton, M.C. The Dead Ringer
- Childs, Laura. Glitter Bomb
- Cook, Robin. Genesis
- Cameron, Marc. Tom Clancy, Code of Honor
- Furst, Alan. Under Occupation
- Heley, Veronica. Murder for Good: An Ellie Quicke Mystery
- Hunter, Denise. Sweetbriar Cottage
- Jordon, Robert. The Great Hunt (replacement)
- Krueger, William Kent. Purgatory Ridge
- Steel, Daniel. Spy
- Tracy, P.J. Ice Cold Heart
- Tursten, Helen. Winter Grave
Large Print Fiction and Non-Fiction
- Dev, Sonali. Pride, Prejudice, and Other Flavors: A Novel
- Gornall, Jonathan. How to Build a Boat: A Father, His Daughter and the Unsailed Sea
- James, Steven. Synapse
- Roberts, Nora. The Rise of Magicks
- Ryan, W. C. A House of Ghosts
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Barrett, Lorna. Poisoned Pages
- L’Amour, Louis. The Rider of the Ruby Hills (Western)
- L’Amour, Louis. Hanging Woman Creek (Western)
- Preston, Douglas and Lincoln Child. The Ice Limit
- Graham, Heather. The Presence.
- Haines, Carolyn, Booty Bones: A Sarah Booth Delaney Mystery
Non-fiction
- America’s Test Kitchen. The Side Dish Bible: 1001 Perfect Recipes for Every Vegetable, Rice, Grain and Bean Dish You’ll Ever Need
- Frazier, Liz. Beyond Piggy Banks and Lemonade Stands
- Lipman, Grant S. The Scouting Guide to Wilderness First Aid: More Than 200 Essential Skills for Medical Emergencies in Remote Environments
- Mosley, Walter. Elements of Fiction
- Quillen W. Daniel. Mastering Immigration and Naturalization Records
- Roberts, Keena. Wild Life: Dispatches from a Childhood of Baboons and Button-Downs
- Rosenberg, Kenneth Paul. Bedlam: An Intimate Journey into America’s Mental Health Crisis
- Snow, Richard. Disney’s Land: Walt Disney and the Invention of the Amusement Park that Changed the World
- Stengel, Richard. Information Wars: How We Lost the Global Battle Against Disinformation and What We Can Do About it
- Williamson, Ed and Loretta. No Other Name: One Couple’s Story of Living with Cancer
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Sanderson, Brandon. Starsight
- Shan, Darren. The Vampire’s Assistant (Cirque Du)
- Stiefvater, Maggie. Call Down the Hawk
Picture Books
- Brett, Jan. Gingerbread Baby (Board Book)
- Cronin, B.B. The Lost Cousins: A Seek and Find Book
- Greenaway, Kate. A - Apple Pie and Traditional Nursery Rhymes
- Koscielniak, Bruce. About Time: A First Look at Time and Clocks
- Stewart, Melissa. Seashells: More than a Home (Illustrated by Sarah S. Brannen)
Video (DVD)
- Carousel (Rogers & Hammerstein musical)
- The King and I (Rogers & Hammerstein musical)
- Miss Marple, Volume 1 (BBC, Joan Hickson)
- Notorious (Hitchcock)
- Rosemary and Thyme, Season 1 ((PBS)
- Signed, Sealed. Delivered—The Series
- The Snoop Sisters—The Complete Series (Helen Hayes)
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.