 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
0 comments

New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Barclay, Linwood. Find You First
  • Cargill, C. Robert. Day Zero
  • Clark, P. Doeli. The Haunting of Tram Car 015
  • Cussler, Clive and Jack Du Brul. The Saboteurs: An Isaac Bell Adventure
  • Hedlund, Jody. Come Back to Me (Waters of Time, 1)
  • Hilderbrand, Elin. Golden Girl
  • Hollis, Lee. Poppy Harmon and the Pillow Talk Killer
  • Johansen, Iris. The Bullet
  • Lowe, T.I. Under the Magnolias
  • Michaelides, Alex. The Maidens
  • Oke, Janette and Laurel Oke Logan. Sustaining Faith (When Hope Calls, 2)
  • Okungbowa, Suy Davies. Son of the Storm (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Sutanto, Jesse Q. Dial A For Aunties
  • Weir, Alison. Katherine Parr, the Sixth Wife
  • Vetsch, Erica. The Indebted Earl (Serendipity and Secrets, 3)

Mass Market Paperback

  • Cass, Laurie. Checking Out Crime
  • McKinlay, Jenn. For Batter or Worse
  • Palmer, Diana, Kate Pearce, and Rebecca Zanetti. Lone Wolf

Non-Fiction

  • Amar, Akhil Reed. The Words That Made Us: America’s Constitutional Conversation, 1760-1840
  • Ebner, Nate and Paul Daugherty. Finish Strong: A Father’s Code and a Son’s Path
  • Ferling, John. Winning Independence
  • King Arthur Baking Company: The All-Purpose Baker’s Companion
  • Lehoucq, Roland (et al.). The Science of Middle-Earth: A New Understanding of Tolkien and His World
  • MacGillis, Alec. Fulfillment: Winning and Losing in One-Click America
  • Skerry, Brian. Secrets of the Whales (National Geographic)
  • Wickenden, Dorothy. The Agitators: Three Friends who Fought for Abolition and Women’s Rights
  • Worroll, Jane and Peter Houghton. A Year of Forest School: Outdoor Play and Skill-Building Fun for Every Season

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Defoe, Gideon. An Atlas of Extinct Countries: The Remarkable (and Occasionally Ridiculous) Stories of 48 Nations That Fell Off the Map
  • Murphy, Emily Bain. Splinters of Scarlet
  • Nielsen, Jennifer A. Rise of the Wolf  (Mark of the Thief, 2)
  • Orwell, George. Animal Farm: The Graphic Novel (Adapted and Illustrated by ODYR)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Clanton, Ben. Narwhal: Unicorn of the Sea
  • Hunter, Erin. The Empty City (Survivors, 1)
  • Hunter, Erin. A Hidden Enemy (Survivors, 2)
  • Hunter, Erin.  Darkness Falls (Survivors, 3)
  • Mang, Veronica. The Case of the Missing Cheetah (Secret Spy Society)
  • Swanson, Jennifer. Rock, Fossil, and Shell Hunting (Outdoor School, Illustrated by John D. Dawson)

Picture Books

  • Butterfield, Moira. Look What I Found in the Woods (Illustrated by Jesus Verona)
  • Fox, J. F. and Anna Kwan. Napoleon vs. the Bunnies
  • Higgins, Ryan T. The Bruce Swap
  • Lionni, Leo. It’s Mine!
  • Knapp, Andrew. Let’s Find Momo Outdoors! (Board Book)
  • Krebs, Laurie and Valeria Cis. The Beeman
  • Meade, Holly. If I Never Forever Endeavor
  • Roeder, Vanessa. The Box Turtle
  • Underwood, Deborah. Outside In (Illustrated by Cindy Derby)

Video (DVD)

  • 3 Family Classics: Long Road Home, The Missouri Traveler, Against a Crooked Sky
  • Balance and Strength (Tai Chi and Yoga for Seniors)
  • The Father (Anthony Hopkins, Olivia Colman)
  • Murdoch Mysteries, Season 13
  • Slumber Party Pack: Matilda, Annie and Madeline
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Democrat News

Rodeo June 18-19

The Fredericktown Lions Club Rodeo is returning to town Friday and Saturday for its 57th year of cowboy competition.

+2
Remembering the Removal
Democrat News

Remembering the Removal

  • Updated

Each year a group of Cherokee descendants take the 950-mile journey along the Trail of Tears to follow the path their ancestors made on foot. …

Marriage Licenses
Democrat News

Marriage Licenses

  • Updated

Zachary Stanton Graham, 28, of Fredericktown to Brittany Susanne McMinn, 23, of FredericktownJoseph Walter Goodman, 27, of Marquand to Kelsey …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News