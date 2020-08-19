New Materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Andrews, Donna. The Falcon Always Wings Twice: A Meg Langslow Mystery
- Austin, Lynn. If I Were You
- Cole, TeJu. Every Day is For the Thief
- Davis, Fiona. The Lions of Fifth Avenue
- Dumas, Margaret. Murder on the Silver Screen: A Movie Palace Mystery
- Freeman, Dianne. A Lady’s Guide to Mischief and Murder (A Countess of Harleigh Mystery)
- Hart, Elsa. The Cabinets of Barnaby Mayne
- Hillier, Jennifer. Little Secrets
- Johnson, Micaiah. The Space Between Worlds
- Kozloff, Sarah. The Queen of Raiders (Nine Realms, 2) (Fantasy)
- Laureano, Carla. Under Scottish Stars (The MacDonald Family Trilogy)
- MacDonald, John D. Cape Fear
- McElwain, Julie. Caught in Time
- Mallery, Susan. The Friendship List
- Ross, Ann. B. Miss Julia Stands Her Ground
- Ryan, Hank Phillippi. The First to Lie
- Pavesi, Alex. The Eighth Detective
- Vandermeer, Ann and Jeff (eds.). The Big Book of Modern Fantasy (Story Collection)
- Woods, Sherryl. Stealing Home: A Sweet Magnolias Novel
Non-Fiction
- Basbanes, Nicholas A. Cross of Snow: A Life of Henry Wadsworth Longfellow
- Bourassa, Jaime and Cameron Collins. Scenes of Historic Wonder: St. Louis
- Capozzola, Christopher. Bound by War: How the United States and the Philippines. Built America’s First Pacific Century
- Carlson, Craig. Let them Eat Pancakes: One Man’s Personal Revolution in the City of Light
- Herron, Meghan E. (et al.). Decoding Your Cat: The Ultimate Experts Explain Common Cat Behaviors and Reveal How to Prevent or Change Unwanted Ones
- Huebner, Judy. Cemeteries of St. Francois County, Missouri, Vols 2 and 3 (Given in Memory of Judy Walkes Cloyd)
- Kern, Jara. The Infographics Guide to Grammar
- Roker, Al. You Look so Much Better in Person: True Stories of Absurdity and Success
- Shimer, David. Rigged: America, Russia, and One Hundred Years of Covert Electoral Interference
- Sowell, Thomas. Charter Schools and Their Enemies
- Trebek, Alex. The Answer is…Reflections on My life
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Deuker, Carl. Golden Arm
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Murphy, Julie. Faith Taking Flight
- Starmer, Aaron. Locker 37: The Magic Eraser
Picture Books
- Galdone, Paul. The Little Red Hen
- McGill, Erin. If You Want a Friend in Washington: Wacky, Wild and Wonderful Presidential Pets (Given in Honor of Judy Kegley)
Video (DVD)
- Agatha Raisin, Series 3
- Ballykissangel, Series 4
- Emma (BBC)
- Five Happily Ever After Adventures (The Prince and Me 2, 3, and 4; Every Second Counts; and Touching Wild Horses)
- Murdock Mysteries, Season 12
