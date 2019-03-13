If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Burke, James Lee. The New Iberia Blues
- Grippando, James. The Girl in the Glass Box
- Hart, Elsa. City of Ink: A Mystery
- Horowitz, Anthony. The Sentence is Death
- Khan, Ausma Zehanat. A Deadly Divide
- Lawson, Mike. House Arrest: A Joe DeMarco Thriller
- Lyons, Jenn, The Ruin of Kings (Science Fiction/Fantasy—first in the new series, “A Chorus of Dragons”)
- Martin, Faith. The Winter Mystery
- Pryor, Mark. The Book Artist
- Verne, Jules. From the Earth to the Moon and Around the Moon
- Wright, Jamie Jo. The Curse of Misty Wayfair
Non-Fiction
- Brands, H.W. Heirs of the Founders: The Epic Rivalry of Henry Clay, John Calhoun and Daniel Webster, The Second Generation of American Giants
- Clements, Carol. Better Balance for Life: Banish the Fear of Falling with Simple Activities Added to Your Everyday Routine
- Dennison, Matthew. The Man in the Willows: The Life of Kenneth Grahame
- Gillies, Isabel. Cozy: The Art of Arranging Yourself in the World
- Help Your Kids With Language Arts: A Step-by-Step Visual Guide to Grammar, Punctuation, and Writing (DK)
- Sato, Hiroaki. On Haiku Irish, Lora S. Cane Topper Woodcarving: Projects, Patterns and Essential Techniques for Custom Canes and Walking Sticks
- McColl, Sarah. Joy Enough: A Memoir
- McNamee, Roger. Zucked: Waking up to the Facebook Catastrophe
- Moss, Stephen. Mrs. Moreau’s Warbler: How Birds Got Their Names
- Neuburger, Emily K. Journal Sparks: Fire Up Your Creativity with Spontaneous Art, Wild Writing and Inventive Thinking
- Sato, Hiroaki. On Haiku
- Schulz, Carolyn. Tassels: Twenty to Craft
- Tyson, Eric and Ray Brown. Selling Your House for Dummies
Large Print
- Bedford, Paul. Terror in Tombstone (Linford Westerns)
- Clavin, Tom. Wild Bill: The True Story of the American Frontier’s First Gunfighter
- Coble, Colleen. Secrets at Cedar Cabin
- Fisher, Suzanne Woods. Mending Fences
- Flagg, Ethan. Bad Deal in Buckskin (Linford Westerns)
- Lejeune, Lee. Nolan’s Law (Linford Westerns)
- Peeples, Samuel A. The Angry Land (Linford Westerns)
- Sadler, Fenton. The Vigilance Man (Linford Westerns)
- Sommers, C.J. Pirates of the Desert (Linford Westerns)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Arnold, Tedd. Fly Guy Presents: Garbage and Recycling
- Hopkinson, Deborah. How I Became a Spy: A Mystery of WWII London
- Osborne, Mary Pope. Merlin Missions (Magic Treehouse)
- Osborne, Mary Pope. World at War, 1944 (Magic Treehouse)
- Wahl, Jan. Hedy and Her Amazing Invention (Illustrated by Morgana Wallace)
Audio Books (CD)
- Branch, Taylor. At Canaan’s Edge: America in the King Years, 1965-68
- Finder, Joseph. Power Play (Read by Dennis Boutsikaris)
- McGowan, Kathleen, The Book of Love (Read by Linda Stephens and includes Author’s Notes Read by Kathleen McGowan)
- Smith, Tom Rob. Child 44 (Read by Dennis Boutsikaris)
Video (DVD)
- Doctor Who: Resolution (BBC)
- The Intern (Robert Deniro, Anne Hathaway)
- John Wayne—The Lucky Texan, The Man From Utah, and Texas Terror
- Joyful Noise (Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton et al)
- Peppa Pig: Muddy Puddles (10 Episodes)
- Priceless
- Renaissance Man (Danny Devito)
