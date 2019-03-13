Try 3 months for $3
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Burke, James Lee. The New Iberia Blues
  • Grippando, James. The Girl in the Glass Box
  • Hart, Elsa. City of Ink: A Mystery
  • Horowitz, Anthony. The Sentence is Death
  • Khan, Ausma Zehanat. A Deadly Divide
  • Lawson, Mike. House Arrest: A Joe DeMarco Thriller
  • Lyons, Jenn, The Ruin of Kings (Science Fiction/Fantasy—first in the new series, “A Chorus of Dragons”)
  • Martin, Faith. The Winter Mystery
  • Pryor, Mark. The Book Artist
  • Verne, Jules. From the Earth to the Moon and Around the Moon
  • Wright, Jamie Jo. The Curse of Misty Wayfair

Non-Fiction

  • Brands, H.W. Heirs of the Founders: The Epic Rivalry of Henry Clay, John Calhoun and Daniel Webster, The Second Generation of American Giants
  • Clements, Carol. Better Balance for Life: Banish the Fear of Falling with Simple Activities Added to Your Everyday Routine
  • Dennison, Matthew. The Man in the Willows: The Life of Kenneth Grahame
  • Gillies, Isabel. Cozy: The Art of Arranging Yourself in the World
  • Help Your Kids With Language Arts: A Step-by-Step Visual Guide to Grammar, Punctuation, and Writing (DK)
  • Sato, Hiroaki. On Haiku Irish, Lora S. Cane Topper Woodcarving: Projects, Patterns and Essential Techniques for Custom Canes and Walking Sticks
  • McColl, Sarah. Joy Enough: A Memoir
  • McNamee, Roger. Zucked: Waking up to the Facebook Catastrophe
  • Moss, Stephen. Mrs. Moreau’s Warbler: How Birds Got Their Names
  • Neuburger, Emily K. Journal Sparks: Fire Up Your Creativity with Spontaneous Art, Wild Writing and Inventive Thinking
  • Sato, Hiroaki. On Haiku
  • Schulz, Carolyn.  Tassels: Twenty to Craft
  • Tyson, Eric and Ray Brown. Selling Your House for Dummies

Large Print

  • Bedford, Paul. Terror in Tombstone (Linford Westerns)
  • Clavin, Tom. Wild Bill: The True Story of the American Frontier’s First Gunfighter
  • Coble, Colleen. Secrets at Cedar Cabin
  • Fisher, Suzanne Woods. Mending Fences
  • Flagg, Ethan. Bad Deal in Buckskin (Linford Westerns)
  • Lejeune, Lee. Nolan’s Law (Linford Westerns)
  • Peeples, Samuel A. The Angry Land (Linford Westerns)
  • Sadler, Fenton. The Vigilance Man (Linford Westerns)
  • Sommers, C.J. Pirates of the Desert (Linford Westerns)

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Arnold, Tedd. Fly Guy Presents: Garbage and Recycling
  • Hopkinson, Deborah. How I Became a Spy: A Mystery of WWII London
  • Osborne, Mary Pope. Merlin Missions (Magic Treehouse)
  • Osborne, Mary Pope. World at War, 1944 (Magic Treehouse)
  • Wahl, Jan. Hedy and Her Amazing Invention (Illustrated by Morgana Wallace)

Audio Books (CD)

  • Branch, Taylor. At Canaan’s Edge: America in the King Years, 1965-68
  • Finder, Joseph. Power Play (Read by Dennis Boutsikaris)
  • McGowan, Kathleen, The Book of Love (Read by Linda Stephens and includes Author’s Notes Read by Kathleen McGowan)
  • Smith, Tom Rob. Child 44 (Read by Dennis Boutsikaris)

Video (DVD)

  • Doctor Who: Resolution (BBC)
  • The Intern (Robert Deniro, Anne Hathaway)
  • John Wayne—The Lucky Texan, The Man From Utah, and Texas Terror
  • Joyful Noise (Queen Latifah, Dolly Parton et al)
  • Peppa Pig: Muddy Puddles (10 Episodes)
  • Priceless
  • Renaissance Man (Danny Devito)

