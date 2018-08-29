If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free!
Fiction
- Adler-Olsen, Jussi. The Washington Decree
- Barnard, J.E. When the Flood Falls (The Falls Mysteries)
- Bennett, Robert Jackson. Foundryside (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
- Bowen, Rhys. Four Funerals and Maybe a Wedding
- Brandreth, Benet. The Spy of Venice: A William Shakespeare Novel
- Davis, Fiona. The Masterpiece
- Delaney, J. P. Believe Me
- Harrison, Cora. Death of a Novice
- Hinton, Lynne. The View From Here
- Krueger, William Kent. Desolation Mountain
- O’Connor, Nuala. Becoming Belle
- Patterson, James and Rees Jones. Princess: A Private Novel
- Rose, M.J. Tiffany Blues
- Tremayne, Peter. Bloodmoon: A Mystery of Ancient Ireland
- Weisnberger, Lauren. When Life Gives You
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Bailey, Jodie. Calculated Vendetta (Love Inspired)
- Barrett. Lorna. Murder is Binding (A Booktown Mystery, 1)
- Barrett. Lorna. Bookmarked For Death (A Booktown Mystery, 2)
- Barrett. Lorna. A Bookplate Special (A Booktown Mystery, 3)
- Johnstone, William with J.A. Johnstone. Evil Never Sleeps
- Johnstone, William with J.A. Johnstone. The Kerrigans, A Texas Dynasty—The Devil to Pay
- L’Amour, Louis. The Collected Short Stories
- Matthews, Olivia. Mayhem and Mass: A Sister Lou Mystery
- McMahon, Barbara. Rocky Point Promise (Love Inspired)
Large Print
- Davies, Carys. West: A Novel
- Graham, Heather. Pale as Death
- Green, Grace. The Memory of Butterflies
- Haines, Carolyn. Charmed Bones: A Sara Booth Delaney Mystery
- Stage, Zoje. Baby Teeth
Non-Fiction
- Blevins, Brooks. A History of the Ozarks, Vol. 1: The Old Ozarks
- Fox, Porter. Northland: A 4,000-Mile Journey Along America’s Forgotten Border
- Hurston, Zora Neal. Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo”
- Jacobs, Alan. Year of Our Lord 1943: Christian Humanism in an Age of Crisis
- Lonely Planet: Epic Hikes of the World
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Beatty, Robert. Willa of the Wood
- Birney, Betty G. Secrets According to Humphrey
- Heinecke, Liz Lee and Cole Horton. Star Wars Maker Lab
- Kanninen, Barbara. Circle Rolls (Illustrated by Serge Bloch)
- Krulik, Nancy. Katie Kazoo, Switcheroo: A Collection of Katie, Books 1-4
- Le, Minh. Drawn Together (Illustrated by Dan Santat)
- National Geographic Kids: My First Atlas of the World
- Parker, Aura. Twig
- Riordan, Rick. The Battle of the Labyrinth (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, IV)
Picture Books
- Dean, Kimberly and James. Pete the Cat and the Bedtime Blues
- Dean, Kimberly and James. Pete the Cat and His Magic Sunglasses
- Dean, Kimberly and James. Pete the Cat and the New Guy
- Dean, Kimberly and James. Pete the Cat—Rocking in my School Shoes
- Reynolds, Peter H. The Word Collector
- Salmieri, Daniel. Bear and Wolf
Video (DVD)
- The 39 Steps (Hitchcock)
- An American Tail
- The Best Years of our Lives
- Dragonslayer: When Dragons were Real
- The Gilmore Girls, Season 3
- The Indian in the Cupboard
- The Iron Giant
- Norm of the North
- Rise of the Planet of the Apes
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Daily Journal Online Comment Policy
The goal of the story comments at dailyjournalonline.com is to have a community forum for the thoughts of our readers.
We strive to make sure this is an open, thought-provoking yet polite debate on the issues.
Report Abuse
If you feel a comment has violated our guidelines, please use the "Report Abuse" link under the comment.
Comments not edited
We do not edit comments. They are approved or denied.
Comments will be screened
All comments will be screened and may take several hours to be posted.
No Personal Attacks
Refrain from personal attacks or degrading comments.
Do not feed the trolls
Keep comments clear, concise and focused on the topic.
No Emails or Links
No advertising allowed. Do not post e-mails or links except for pages on dailyjournalonline.com or Government websites.
Be Courteous
Do not type with CAP LOCKS ON. Forgive spelling errors. No racism, sexism or any other sort of -ism that degrades another person.
Do not imply guilt
Do not convict a suspect of a crime before he or she has been proven so in a court of law.
Comment Length
Comments are limited to 1000 Characters. Characters remaining are posted on top left of comment box.
Assertions of questionable or unrelated information will decrease the likelihood of approval.
However we welcome such information in the form of news tips sent via our contact us page.