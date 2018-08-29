Subscribe for 17¢ / day
New library materials
The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free!

Fiction

  • Adler-Olsen, Jussi. The Washington Decree
  • Barnard, J.E. When the Flood Falls (The Falls Mysteries)
  • Bennett, Robert Jackson. Foundryside (Science Fiction/Fantasy)
  • Bowen, Rhys. Four Funerals and Maybe a Wedding
  • Brandreth, Benet. The Spy of Venice: A William Shakespeare Novel
  • Davis, Fiona. The Masterpiece
  • Delaney, J. P. Believe Me
  • Harrison, Cora. Death of a Novice
  • Hinton, Lynne. The View From Here
  • Krueger, William Kent. Desolation Mountain
  • O’Connor, Nuala. Becoming Belle
  • Patterson, James and Rees Jones. Princess: A Private Novel
  • Rose, M.J. Tiffany Blues
  • Tremayne, Peter. Bloodmoon: A Mystery of Ancient Ireland
  • Weisnberger, Lauren. When Life Gives You

Mass Market Paperbacks

  • Bailey, Jodie. Calculated Vendetta (Love Inspired)
  • Barrett. Lorna. Murder is Binding (A Booktown Mystery, 1)
  • Barrett. Lorna. Bookmarked For Death (A Booktown Mystery, 2)
  • Barrett. Lorna. A Bookplate Special (A Booktown Mystery, 3)
  • Johnstone, William with J.A. Johnstone.  Evil Never Sleeps
  • Johnstone, William with J.A. Johnstone. The Kerrigans, A Texas Dynasty—The Devil to Pay
  • L’Amour, Louis. The Collected Short Stories
  • Matthews, Olivia. Mayhem and Mass: A Sister Lou Mystery
  • McMahon, Barbara. Rocky Point Promise (Love Inspired)

Large Print

  • Davies, Carys. West: A Novel
  • Graham, Heather. Pale as Death
  • Green, Grace. The Memory of Butterflies
  • Haines, Carolyn. Charmed Bones: A Sara Booth Delaney Mystery
  • Stage, Zoje. Baby Teeth

Non-Fiction

  • Blevins, Brooks. A History of the Ozarks, Vol. 1: The Old Ozarks
  • Fox, Porter. Northland: A 4,000-Mile Journey Along America’s Forgotten Border
  • Hurston, Zora Neal. Barracoon: The Story of the Last “Black Cargo”
  • Jacobs, Alan. Year of Our Lord 1943: Christian Humanism in an Age of Crisis
  • Lonely Planet: Epic Hikes of the World

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Beatty, Robert. Willa of the Wood
  • Birney, Betty G. Secrets According to Humphrey
  • Heinecke, Liz Lee and Cole Horton. Star Wars Maker Lab
  • Kanninen, Barbara. Circle Rolls (Illustrated by Serge Bloch)
  • Krulik, Nancy. Katie Kazoo, Switcheroo: A Collection of Katie, Books 1-4
  • Le, Minh. Drawn Together (Illustrated by Dan Santat)
  • National Geographic Kids: My First Atlas of the World
  • Parker, Aura. Twig
  • Riordan, Rick. The Battle of the Labyrinth (Percy Jackson and the Olympians, IV)

Picture Books

  • Dean, Kimberly and James. Pete the Cat and the Bedtime Blues
  • Dean, Kimberly and James. Pete the Cat and His Magic Sunglasses
  • Dean, Kimberly and James. Pete the Cat and the New Guy
  • Dean, Kimberly and James. Pete the Cat—Rocking in my School Shoes
  • Reynolds, Peter H. The Word Collector
  • Salmieri, Daniel. Bear and Wolf

Video (DVD)

  • The 39 Steps (Hitchcock)
  • An American Tail
  • The Best Years of our Lives
  • Dragonslayer: When Dragons were Real
  • The Gilmore Girls, Season 3
  • The Indian in the Cupboard
  • The Iron Giant
  • Norm of the North
  • Rise of the Planet of the Apes
