New materials in Ozark Regional Library system
New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Allen, Meri. The Rocky Road to Ruin (Mystery)
  • Callahan, Patti. Surviving Savannah
  • Child, Laura. Twisted Tea Christmas
  • Gable, Michelle. The Bookseller’s Secret: A Novel of Nancy Mitford and WWII
  • Kenney, Kathleen Anne. Girl on the Leeside
  • Marillier, Juliet. A Dance with Fate (Warrior Bards, #2)
  • Osman, Richard. The Man Who Died Twice
  • Rooney, Sally. Beautiful World, Where Are You
  • Sharma, Annika. Love, Chai, and Other Four-Letter Words
  • Sparks, Nicholas. The Wish
  • Stonex, Emma. The Lamplighters
  • Walker, Boo. The Singing Trees 

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Guinn, Jeff. War on the Border: Villa, Pershing, the Texas Rangers, and an American Invasion
  • Weir, Alison. Katherine Parr, The Sixth Wife (Six Tudor Queens series)

Non-Fiction

  • Ellis, Joseph J. The Cause: The American Revolution and Its Discontents, 1773-1783
  • Frankel, Rebecca. Into the Forest: A Holocaust Story of Survival, Triumph, and Love
  • Lavoirpierre, Frédérique.  Garden Allies: The Insects, Birds and Other Animals That Keep Your Garden Beautiful and Thriving
  • Moffat, Alistair. The Secret History of Here: A Year in the Valley
  • Roach, Mary. Fuzz: When Nature Breaks the Law
  • Roby, Kimberla Lawson. The Woman God Created you to Be: Finding Success Through Faith—Spiritually, Personally and Professionally
  • Guinness World Records 2022
  • Whelan, Christine Sahadi. Flavors of the Sun: The Sahadi’s Guide to Understanding, Buying, and Using Middle Eastern Ingredients
  • Wood, Michael. Conquistadors 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Bunce, Elizabeth C. Premeditated Myrtle: A Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery
  • Blumberg, Rhoda. The Incredible Journey of Lewis and Clark
  • Cuevas, Adrianna. Cuba in my Pocket
  • Davies, Jacqueline. Sydney and Taylor Take a Flying Leap (Illustrated by Deborah Hocking)
  • Green, John Patrick. InvestiGATORS
  • Kashiwaba, Sachiko. Temple Alley Summer (Illustrated by Miho Satake)
  • Nobel, Julia. The Secret of White Stone Gate (The Mystery of Black Hollow Lane, Bk. 2)
  • Palacio, R.J. Pony
  • Pennypacker, Sara. Pax: Journey Home (Illustrated by Jon Klassen)
  • Riordan, Rick et al. Cursed Carnival and other Calamities 

Early Reader

  • Grimes, Nikki. Wild, Wild Hair

Picture Book

  • Casey, Dawn and Stila Lim. Spin a Scarf of Sunshine
  • Dean, Kimberly and James. Pete the Cat’s Groovy Imagination
  • Dillard, Sarah. Blueberry Cake
  • Ho, Joanna. Playing at the Border: A Story of Yo-Yo Ma
  • Jenkins, Steve and Robin Page.  The Shark Book
  • Judge, Lita. The Wisdom of Trees: How Trees Work Together to Form a Natural Kingdom
  • Sterer, Gideon. The Midnight Fair (Illustrated by Mariachiara Di Giorgio)
  • Vogrig, Debora. Line and Scribble (Illustrated by Pia Valentinis)
  • Yang, Kao Kalia. Yang Warriors (Illustrated by Billy Thao)

Audio Books (CD)

  • Brink, Carol Ryrie. Caddie Woodlawn (Read by Roslyn Alexander)
  • Milford, Kate. Greenglass House (Read by Chris Henry Coffey)
