New Materials in Ozark Regional Library System
New Materials in Ozark Regional Library System

New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St. It will be closed until further notice.

 Democrat News file photo

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Bradford, Barbara Taylor. In the Lion’s Den (The House of Falconer)
  • Carr, Robyn. Return to Virgin River
  • Clark, Mary Higgins and Alafair Burke. Piece of My Heart
  • Gwyn, Aaron. All God’s Children: A Novel of the American West
  • Evans, Richard Paul. The Noel Letters
  • Hannon, Irene. Point of Danger
  • Harris, Lisa. The Escape (U.S. Marshals)
  • Horowitz, Anthony. Moonflower Murders
  • Lindsey, Erin. The Silver Shooter: A Rose Gallagher Mystery
  • McDermid, Val. Still Life: A Karen Pirie Novel
  • Meyer, Marissa. Instant Karma
  • Queen, Ellery. The Egyptian Cross Mystery (Otto Penzler Presents American Mysteries)
  • Novik, Naomi. Throne of Jade (Temeraire, Bk. 2)
  • Sanderson, Brandon. Rhythm of War (Fantasy: The Stormlight Archive, 4)
  • Thiong’o, Ngugi Wh. The Perfect Nine: The Epic of Gikuyu and Mumbi
  • Whitaker, Tori. Millicent Glenn’s Last Wish

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Ramey, Sarah. The Lady’s Handbook for her Mysterious Illness: A Memoir
  • Thomas, Elizabeth Marshall. Growing Old: Notes on Aging with Something Like Grace

Mass Market Fiction

  • Clare, Jessica. Her Christmas Cowboy
  • Loudon, Margaret. Murder in the Margins
  • Rosche, Janine. Wildflower Road

Non-Fiction

  • Blackiston, Howland. Beekeeping for Dummies
  • Egan, David with Kathleen Egan. More Alike than Different: My Life with Down Syndrome
  • Hagenstein, Edwin C. The Language of Liberty: A Citizen’s Vocabulary
  • Hernandez, Pilar and Eileen Smith. The Chilean Kitchen: 75 Seasonal Recipes for Stews, Breads, Salads, Cocktails, Desserts, and More
  • Mezoff, Rebecca. The Art of Tapestry Weaving: A Complete Guide to Mastering the Techniques for Making Images with Yarn
  • Vinsel, Lee and Andrew L. Russell. The Innovation Delusion: How our Obsession with the New has Disrupted the Work that Matters Most
  • Saffitz, Claire. Dessert Person: Recipes and Guidance for Baking with Confidence

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Andrews, Christiane M. Spindlefish and Stars
  • Applegate, K.A. and Michael Grant. Animorphs: The Graphic Novel
  • Bar-El, Dan. Just Beyond the Very Very Far North
  • Bunce, Elizabeth C. How to Get Away with Myrtle:  A Myrtle Hardcastle Mystery, 2
  • Gilroy, Henry et al. Star Wars: The Clone Wars—In the Service of the Republic
  • Jiatong, Chen. White Fox
  • Messenger, Shannon. Keeper of the Lost Cities Unlocked

Picture Books

  • Angeli, May. The Bear and the Duck
  • Bouder, Ashley and Julia Bereciartu. Welcome to Ballet School
  • Morris, Lucy. The Song for Everyone
  • Nainy, Mamta and Niloufer Wadia. Sadiq wants to Stitch
  • Schnitzlein, Danny. Gnu and Shrew (Illustrated by Anca Sandu)
  • Yang, Kao Kalia. The Most Beautiful Thing (Illustrated by Khoa Le)

Video (DVD/Blu-ray)

  • Benji’s Very own Christmas Story
  • Cars (Disney Pixar)
  • Forever My Girl
  • The Giver
  • Home on the Range (Disney)
  • Jonah (VeggieTales)
  • The Night Before Christmas
  • The Original Christmas Classics (2 Discs)
  • Shazam!
  • Shrek the Third (Dreamworks)
  • Up (Disney)
