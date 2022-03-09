 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Asimov, Isaac. Foundation and Empire
  • Box, C. J. Shadows Reel (A Joe Pickett novel)
  • Dugoni, Robert. The Silent Sisters
  • Flower, Amanda. Put Out to Pasture
  • Fowler, Karen Joy. Booth
  • Harkin, Jo. Tell Me an Ending
  • Meltzer, Brad. The Lightning Rod
  • Parton, Dolly, & James Patterson. Run Rose Run
  • Todd, Charles. A Game of Fear

Non-Fiction 

  • Abramson, John. Sickening: How Big Pharma Broke American Healthcare and How We Can Repair It
  • Aikins, Matthieu. The Naked Don’t Fear the Water: An Underground Journey with Afghan Refugees
  • Green, John. The Anthropocene Reviewed
  • Inkwright, Fez. Botanical Curses and Poisons: The Shadow-Lives of Plants
  • Johnson, Whitney. Smart Growth: How to Grow Your People to Grow Your Company
  • Kennedy, Robert F. The Real Anthony Fauci
  • Schweizer, Peter. Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win

People are also reading…

Large Print 

  • Compton, Ralph. Seven Roads to Revenge
  • Cornwall, Lecia. The Woman at the Front
  • Gardner, Lisa. One Step Too Far
  • Johnstone, William W. & J. A. Johnstone. Blood and Bullets
  • Koontz, Dean. Quick Silver
  • Krentz, Jayne Ann. Lightning in a Mirror

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Bolden, Tonya. Speak Up, Speak Out
  • Green, John Patrick. Investigators: Braver and Bolder
  • Hale, Shannon, & Dean Hale. The Princess in Black and the Mermaid Princess
  • Robertshaw, Danny, & Ron Danta. Life in the Doghouse: Elmer and the Talent Show 

Picture Book 

  • Fong, Pam. Once Upon a Forest
  • Smith, Craig. The Wonky Donkey
  • Stanley, Diane. Alice Waters Cooks Up a Food Revolution
  • Wahl, Phoebe. Little Witch Hazel: A Year in the Forest 

Audiobook 

  • Flynn, Benedict. Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
  • Flynn, Benedict. The Tale of Troy 

Video (DVD) 

  • Adventures in Odyssey
  • American Sweethearts
  • Battleship
  • Break Away
  • Dove Collection: 4 Movies
  • Dragon Crusaders
  • Horatio Hornblower
  • In Her Shoes
  • The Longest Yard
  • Monster-in-Law 

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Makos, Adam. Spearhead: An American Tank Gunner, His Enemy, and a Collision of Lives in WWII
  • Namely, Laura Taylor. When We Were Them
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Kidney buddies for life

Kidney buddies for life

Life is a journey. For some, it appears to come easy and for others every moment is a fight. But, for five-year-old Charlie, you would never b…

Home seriously damaged in fire

Home seriously damaged in fire

At approximately 11:30 a.m., Feb. 21, the Fredericktown Fire Department was dispatched to a residential fire on Village Creek Road. 

Resolution 'keeps options open'

Resolution 'keeps options open'

The Fredericktown City Council was visited by Mark Grimm, attorney with Gilmore Bell during its regular board of alderman meeting, Feb. 28.

Vellabelle Sheets

Vellabelle Sheets

Vellabelle Sheets, 83, died Sunday, February 20, 2022 in Farmington. She was born October 15, 1938 in Piedmont, Missouri, the daughter of Ella…

Peggy Wynnette Goldsberry

Peggy Wynnette Goldsberry

Peggy Wynnette Goldsberry, 86, died Sunday, February 20, 2022. She was born October 25, 1935 at Villa Grove, Illinois, the daughter Chester Al…

Thomas “Wade” Parsley

Thomas “Wade” Parsley

Thomas “Wade” Parsley, 71, of Fredericktown, died Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at Mercy South Hospital in St. Louis. He was born September 17, 1…

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

February 14, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on February 7, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First Di…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News