New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Asimov, Isaac. Foundation and Empire
- Box, C. J. Shadows Reel (A Joe Pickett novel)
- Dugoni, Robert. The Silent Sisters
- Flower, Amanda. Put Out to Pasture
- Fowler, Karen Joy. Booth
- Harkin, Jo. Tell Me an Ending
- Meltzer, Brad. The Lightning Rod
- Parton, Dolly, & James Patterson. Run Rose Run
- Todd, Charles. A Game of Fear
Non-Fiction
- Abramson, John. Sickening: How Big Pharma Broke American Healthcare and How We Can Repair It
- Aikins, Matthieu. The Naked Don’t Fear the Water: An Underground Journey with Afghan Refugees
- Green, John. The Anthropocene Reviewed
- Inkwright, Fez. Botanical Curses and Poisons: The Shadow-Lives of Plants
- Johnson, Whitney. Smart Growth: How to Grow Your People to Grow Your Company
- Kennedy, Robert F. The Real Anthony Fauci
- Schweizer, Peter. Red-Handed: How American Elites Get Rich Helping China Win
Large Print
- Compton, Ralph. Seven Roads to Revenge
- Cornwall, Lecia. The Woman at the Front
- Gardner, Lisa. One Step Too Far
- Johnstone, William W. & J. A. Johnstone. Blood and Bullets
- Koontz, Dean. Quick Silver
- Krentz, Jayne Ann. Lightning in a Mirror
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Bolden, Tonya. Speak Up, Speak Out
- Green, John Patrick. Investigators: Braver and Bolder
- Hale, Shannon, & Dean Hale. The Princess in Black and the Mermaid Princess
- Robertshaw, Danny, & Ron Danta. Life in the Doghouse: Elmer and the Talent Show
Picture Book
- Fong, Pam. Once Upon a Forest
- Smith, Craig. The Wonky Donkey
- Stanley, Diane. Alice Waters Cooks Up a Food Revolution
- Wahl, Phoebe. Little Witch Hazel: A Year in the Forest
Audiobook
- Flynn, Benedict. Sir Gawain and the Green Knight
- Flynn, Benedict. The Tale of Troy
Video (DVD)
- Adventures in Odyssey
- American Sweethearts
- Battleship
- Break Away
- Dove Collection: 4 Movies
- Dragon Crusaders
- Horatio Hornblower
- In Her Shoes
- The Longest Yard
- Monster-in-Law
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Makos, Adam. Spearhead: An American Tank Gunner, His Enemy, and a Collision of Lives in WWII
- Namely, Laura Taylor. When We Were Them