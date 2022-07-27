New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Alexander, Poppy. The Littlest Library
- Brunsvold, Sara. The Extraordinary Deaths of Mrs. Kip
- Cantore, Janice. Code of Courage
- Goldberg, Lee. Movieland
- Hilderbrand, Elin. The Hotel Nantucket
- Mehl, Nancy. Free Fall
- Patterson, James & David Ellis. Escape
- Sager, Riley. The House Across the Lake
Non-Fiction
- Bourgon, Lyndsie. Tree Thieves: Crime and Survival in America’s North Woods
- Gregory-Smith, John. Fast Feasts: Quick, Easy Recipes with a Middle Eastern Twist
- Hofmann, Maggie. Smocking Secrets: Costume Effects
- Kushner, Kim. The Modern Table: Kosher Recipes for Everyday Gathering
- Quick Study Academic. French, German, Japanese, Mandarin, & Spanish Vocabulary
- Quick Study Academic. French, German, Japanese, & Spanish Grammar
- Quick Study Academic. French, German, & Spanish Verbs
People are also reading…
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Acevedo, Elizabeth. With the Fire on High
- Dwyer, Kristin. Some Mistakes Were Made
- Fraistat, Ann. What We Harvest
- Jean, Emiko. Tokyo Ever After
- Lee, Stacey. Luck of the Titanic
- Levithan, David. Answers in the Pages
- Oh, Axie. The Girl Who Fell Beneath the Sea
- Power, Rory. Wilder Girls
- Taylor, Emily J. Hotel Magnifique
- Uehashi, Nahoko. The Beast Player
- West, Kay. 50 Things Every Young Lady Should Know
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Barile, Mary. Sam Nightingale: Slave, Storyteller, and Conjure Man
- Earle, Phil. When the Sky Falls
- McManus, Donald. Emmett Kelly: The Greatest Clown on Earth
- McVicker, Maryellen. Joseph Kinney: Steamboat Captain
- Olfutt, Jason. Helen Stephens: The Fulton Flash
- Olson, Greg. Great Walker: Ioway Leader
- Russell, Greta. Olive Boone: Frontier Woman
Picture Books
- Henkes, Kevin. Little Houses
- Hughes, Susan. Same Here! The Differences We Share
- Jackson, Colter. The Rhino Suit
- Potter, Mélisande. Cher Ami: Based on the World War I Legend of the Fearless Pigeon
- Wu, Helen H. Tofu Takes Time
Large Print
- Burton, Jessie. The Miniaturist
- Giffin, Emily. Meant to Be
- Perilous Frontier: A Quartet of Crime in the Old West
- Wallace, Carol. Our Kind of People
Audiobook
- Bennett, S. J. All the Queen’s Men
- Estes, Eleanor. The Hundred Dresses
- King-Smith, Dick. Sophie’s Lucky
- Stine, R. L. Goosebumps: HorrorLand
Video (DVD)
- The Backyardigans: The Legend of the Volcano Sisters
- The Grudge
- K-PAX
- Lara Croft: Tomb Raider
- The Madame Blanc Mysteries Series 1
- Masterpiece: Around the World in 80 Days