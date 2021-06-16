New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Beckett, Bernard. Genesis
- Clinton, Bill and James Patterson. The President’s Daughter
- Florio, Gwen. Best Laid Plans
- Jance, J.A. Unfinished Business
- Kuznetsova, Maria. Something Unbelievable
- McCall-Smith, Alexander. Tiny Tales: Stories of Romance, Ambition, Kindness, and Happiness
- McFarlane, Mhairi. Just Last Night
- Phillips, Rachael. Recipe for Deception
- Shaara, Jeff. The Eagle’s Claw: A Novel of the Battle of Midway
- Sleeman, Susan. A Deadly Stitch (Creative Woman)
- Weber, David and Richard Fox. Governor: Ascent to Empire (Science Fiction)
- Woods, Stuart and Bryon Quertermous. Jackpot
Large Print
- Campbell, Olivia. Women in White Coats: How the First Women Doctors Changed the World of Medicine
- Lejeune, Lee. Merriweather Rides West
- Thompson, Victoria. Murder on Wall Street: A Gaslight Mystery
Non-Fiction
- Dean, Patrick. A Window to Heaven: The Daring First Ascent of Denali, America’s Wildest Peak
- Dietz, S. Theresa. The Complete Language of Flowers: A Definitive and Illustrated History
- Holzer, Harold and the New York Historical Society. The Civil War in 50 Objects
- Karlawish, Jason. The Problem of Alzheimer’s: How Science, Culture, and Politics Turned a Rare Disease into a Crisis and What We Can Do About it
- Kimmer, Robin Wall. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teaching of Plants
- Pennington, Eunice. History of the Ozarks
- Tucker, Abigail. Mom Genes: Inside the New Science of Our Ancient Maternal Instinct
- Wald, Chelsea. Pipe Dreams: The Urgent Global Quest to Transform the Toilet
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Ali, S.K. Saints and Misfits
- Carroll, Emily. Through the Woods (graphic format)
- Cooke, Stephanie and Insha Fitzpatrick. Oh My Gods! (Art by Juliana Moon)
- Peterson, David. Baldwin the Brave and Other Tales (Mouse Guard—graphic format)
- Stroud, Jonathan. The Empty Grave (Lockwood & Co. 5)
- Woodman-Maynard, K. The Great Gatsby: A Graphic Novel Adaptation (based on the novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald)
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Carson, Mary Kay. Animal Watching (Outdoor School, illustrated by Emily Dahl)
- Feng, Linda Rui. Swimming Back to Trout River
- Huber, Raymond and Sandra Severgnini. Tree Beings
- Keller, Tae. The Science of Breakable Things
- Liniers. Wildflowers (A Toon Book)
- Pizzoli, Greg. Baloney and Friends. Going Up! (Graphic Novel)
- Thomas, Isabel. Exploring the Elements: A Complete Guide to the Periodic Table
- Ward, Marchella and Sander Berg. A Journey Through Greek Myths
Music CDs
- Champion Fiddler, George Portz
- Children’s Folk Dances by Georgian Stewart
- Jan and George Syrigos, Wild Heart
- Multicultural Rhythm Stick Fun with Georgiana Stewart
- Rachmaninoff, Piano Concerto No, 2 c Minor, op. 18
- Wagner, Opera Selections