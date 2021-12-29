New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Abbs, Annabel. Miss Eliza’s English Kitchen
- Adamson, E.V. Five Strangers
- Evans, Richard Paul. The Christmas Promise
- McCall Smith, Alexander. The Joy and Light Bus Company
- Morris, Gilbert. The Shield of Honor (The Wakefield Dynasty)
- Morrissey, Hannah. Hello, Transcriber
- Rader-Day, Lori. Death at Greenway
- Rivers, A.J. The Girl in the Manor
- Roberts, Sheila. A Little Christmas Spirit
- Saunders, Kate. The Mystery of the Sorrowful Maiden (A Laetitia Rodd Mystery)
- Shafak, Elif. The Island of Missing Trees
- Steel, Danielle. Flying Angels
- Zahn, Timothy. Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy, Lesser Evil
Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Mitchell, Stephen. The First Christmas
- Nickson, Chris. Brass Lives
- Priest, Cherie. Grave Reservations
- Rowe, Rosemary. A Dreadful Destiny
- Shelton, Paige. Dark Night
- Thompson, Victoria. City of Shadows
Non-Fiction
- Biss, Levon. The Hidden Beauty of Seeds & Fruits
- Copperfield, David. History of Magic
- Dunn, Kevin M. Scientific Soapmaking
- Foster, Craig. Underwater Wild
- Fréchet, Marie-Laure. Upper Crust
- Robison, Peter. Flying Blind
- Tatarsky, Daniel. How Dogs Work
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Kruszynski, Elliot. History of Cars
- Libenson, Terri. Truly Tyler
- McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody: In a Monday Mood
- McNicoll, Elle. A Kind Spark
Picture Book
- Brett, Jan. The Nutcracker
- Houston, Gloria. The Year of the Perfect Christmas Tree
- Johnson, Tony. The Quilt Story
- McCutcheon, John. Christmas in the Trenches
- Reynolds, Peter H. Our Table
- Rocco, John. Hurricane
- Rogers, Leah H. The Barn
- Rubin, Adam. Gladys The Magic Chicken
- Stead, Philip C. Amos McGee Misses the Bus
- Stein, David Ezra. Interrupting Chicken: Cookies for Breakfast
- Walker, Tricia Elam. Dream Street
- Weller, Frances Ward. The Angel of Mill Street
- Wells, Rosemary. The Welcome Chair
- Wenzel, Brendan. Inside Cat
- Wynter, Anne. Everybody in the Red Brick Building
Video (DVD)
- The Cobbler
- Death on the Nile
- Green Lantern
- Marvel’s Avengers
- A New Year’s Resolution
- Rio 2
- Zombie Apocalypse
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Cameron, Sharon. Bluebird
- Dickerson, Melanie. The Merchant’s Daughter
- Fipps, Lisa. Starfish
- Riordan, Rick. Daughter of the Deep