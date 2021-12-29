 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New materials in Ozark Regional Library system

  • 0
Ozark Regional Library

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Abbs, Annabel. Miss Eliza’s English Kitchen
  • Adamson, E.V. Five Strangers
  • Evans, Richard Paul. The Christmas Promise
  • McCall Smith, Alexander. The Joy and Light Bus Company
  • Morris, Gilbert. The Shield of Honor (The Wakefield Dynasty)
  • Morrissey, Hannah. Hello, Transcriber
  • Rader-Day, Lori. Death at Greenway
  • Rivers, A.J. The Girl in the Manor
  • Roberts, Sheila. A Little Christmas Spirit
  • Saunders, Kate. The Mystery of the Sorrowful Maiden (A Laetitia Rodd Mystery)
  • Shafak, Elif. The Island of Missing Trees
  • Steel, Danielle. Flying Angels
  • Zahn, Timothy. Star Wars: Thrawn Ascendancy, Lesser Evil 

People are also reading…

Large Print Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Mitchell, Stephen. The First Christmas
  • Nickson, Chris. Brass Lives
  • Priest, Cherie. Grave Reservations
  • Rowe, Rosemary. A Dreadful Destiny
  • Shelton, Paige. Dark Night
  • Thompson, Victoria. City of Shadows

Non-Fiction 

  • Biss, Levon. The Hidden Beauty of Seeds & Fruits
  • Copperfield, David. History of Magic
  • Dunn, Kevin M. Scientific Soapmaking
  • Foster, Craig. Underwater Wild
  • Fréchet, Marie-Laure. Upper Crust
  • Robison, Peter. Flying Blind
  • Tatarsky, Daniel. How Dogs Work 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Kruszynski, Elliot. History of Cars
  • Libenson, Terri. Truly Tyler
  • McDonald, Megan. Judy Moody: In a Monday Mood
  • McNicoll, Elle. A Kind Spark 

Picture Book 

  • Brett, Jan. The Nutcracker
  • Houston, Gloria. The Year of the Perfect Christmas Tree
  • Johnson, Tony. The Quilt Story
  • McCutcheon, John. Christmas in the Trenches
  • Reynolds, Peter H. Our Table
  • Rocco, John. Hurricane
  • Rogers, Leah H. The Barn
  • Rubin, Adam. Gladys The Magic Chicken
  • Stead, Philip C. Amos McGee Misses the Bus
  • Stein, David Ezra. Interrupting Chicken: Cookies for Breakfast
  • Walker, Tricia Elam. Dream Street
  • Weller, Frances Ward. The Angel of Mill Street
  • Wells, Rosemary. The Welcome Chair
  • Wenzel, Brendan. Inside Cat
  • Wynter, Anne. Everybody in the Red Brick Building

Video (DVD) 

  • The Cobbler
  • Death on the Nile
  • Green Lantern
  • Marvel’s Avengers
  • A New Year’s Resolution
  • Rio 2
  • Zombie Apocalypse

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Cameron, Sharon. Bluebird
  • Dickerson, Melanie. The Merchant’s Daughter
  • Fipps, Lisa. Starfish
  • Riordan, Rick. Daughter of the Deep
0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fun and Healthy Cooking Classes

Fun and Healthy Cooking Classes

Madison Medical Center, the Madison County Health Department and the Fredericktown School District are partnering together to offer some fun a…

Marriage Licenses

Marriage Licenses

Kaleb Dean Francis, 32, of Fredericktown to Angela Renee Keith, 38, of FredericktownJames Martin Snell Jr., 31, of Fredericktown to Jennetta M…

Norma Lee Capone

Norma Lee Capone

Norma Lee Capone, 76, died Saturday, December 18, 2021. She was born December 16, 1945 in Higdon, Missouri, the daughter of Terry and Juanita …

William “Bill” Leonidus Tyler

William “Bill” Leonidus Tyler

William “Bill” Leonidus Tyler, 89, of Kokomo, Indiana, died Wednesday December 15, 2021, at his home. He was born September 8, 1932, in Harrod…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News