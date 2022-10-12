New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- DeMille, Nelson. The Maze
- Fisher, Suzanne Woods. Anything but Plain
- Flynn, Vince. Oath of Loyalty
- Galbraith, Robert. The Ink Black Heart
- Hannon, Irene. Body of Evidence
- Hilderbrand, Elin. Endless Summer
- Loewenstein, Laurie. Funeral Train: A Dust Bowl Mystery
- Maden, Mike. Clive Cussler’s Hellburner
- Mayor, Archer. Fall Guy
- McEwan, Ian. Lessons
- McHugh, Laura. What’s Done in Darkness
- Ng, Celeste. Our Missing Hearts
- Patterson, James & Tad Safran. The Twelve Topsy-Turvey, Very Messy Days of Christmas
- Reid, Taylor Jenkins. Carrie Soto Is Back
- Rose, Karen. Quarter to Midnight
- Sandford, John. Righteous Prey: A Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers Novel
- Sparks, Nicholas. Dreamland
- Steel, Danielle. The High Notes
- St. James, Dorothy. The Broken Spine
People are also reading…
Non-Fiction
- Che, Hannah. The Vegan Chinese Kitchen: Recipes and Modern Stories from a Thousand-Year-Old Tradition
- Grandin, Temple. Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions
- Lile, Katherine. Zigzag Rope Sewing Projects: 16 Home Accessories to Make with a Simple Stitch
- Mattix, Micha & Sally Thomas. Christian Poetry in America Since 1940: An Anthology
- Proulx, Annie. Fen, Bog & Swamp: A Short History of Peatland Destruction and Its Role in the Climate Crisis
YA Fiction/Non-fiction
- Evans, Richard Paul. Michael Vey: The Parasite
- Han, Jenny. We Always Have Summer
- Riggs, Ransom. Miss Peregrine’s Museum of Wonders: An Indispensable Guide to the Dangers and Delights of the Peculiar World for the Instruction of New Arrivals
- Uehashi, Nahoko. The Beast Warrior
J Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Hoose, Phillip. Duet: Our Journey in Song with the Northern Mockingbird
- Little Pilgrim’s Big Journey: John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress Fully Illustrated and Adapted for the Next Generation
- Long, David. Castles Magnified
- Ross, Michael Elsohn. John Audubon and the World of Birds for Kids: His Life and Works, with 21 Activities
- Theule, Larissa. Concrete: From the Ground Up
- Turere, Richard & Shelly Pollock. Lion Lights: My Invention That Made Peace with Lions
- Williams, Rachel. Slow Down: 50 Mindful Moments in Nature
Picture Books
- Allen, Kari. The Boy Who Loved Maps
- Blackall, Sophie. Farmhouse
- Fletcher, Susan. A Bear Far from Home
- McCully, Emily Arnold. Our Little Mushroom: A Story of Franz Schubert and His Friends
- Miller, Kane. Martha Maps it Out
Large Print
- Golliher, Grant. Think Like a Horse: Lessons in Life, Leadership, and Empathy from an Unconventional Cowboy
- Hunter, Denise. Harvest Moon
- Knight, Nikki. Live, Local, and Dead
Video
- The Break-Up