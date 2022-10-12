 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

  • 0
ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free. 

Fiction 

  • DeMille, Nelson. The Maze
  • Fisher, Suzanne Woods. Anything but Plain
  • Flynn, Vince. Oath of Loyalty
  • Galbraith, Robert. The Ink Black Heart
  • Hannon, Irene. Body of Evidence
  • Hilderbrand, Elin. Endless Summer
  • Loewenstein, Laurie. Funeral Train: A Dust Bowl Mystery
  • Maden, Mike. Clive Cussler’s Hellburner
  • Mayor, Archer. Fall Guy
  • McEwan, Ian. Lessons
  • McHugh, Laura. What’s Done in Darkness
  • Ng, Celeste. Our Missing Hearts
  • Patterson, James & Tad Safran. The Twelve Topsy-Turvey, Very Messy Days of Christmas
  • Reid, Taylor Jenkins. Carrie Soto Is Back
  • Rose, Karen. Quarter to Midnight
  • Sandford, John. Righteous Prey: A Lucas Davenport and Virgil Flowers Novel
  • Sparks, Nicholas. Dreamland
  • Steel, Danielle. The High Notes
  • St. James, Dorothy. The Broken Spine 

People are also reading…

Non-Fiction 

  • Che, Hannah. The Vegan Chinese Kitchen: Recipes and Modern Stories from a Thousand-Year-Old Tradition
  • Grandin, Temple. Visual Thinking: The Hidden Gifts of People Who Think in Pictures, Patterns, and Abstractions
  • Lile, Katherine. Zigzag Rope Sewing Projects: 16 Home Accessories to Make with a Simple Stitch
  • Mattix, Micha & Sally Thomas. Christian Poetry in America Since 1940: An Anthology
  • Proulx, Annie. Fen, Bog & Swamp: A Short History of Peatland Destruction and Its Role in the Climate Crisis

YA Fiction/Non-fiction 

  • Evans, Richard Paul. Michael Vey: The Parasite
  • Han, Jenny. We Always Have Summer
  • Riggs, Ransom. Miss Peregrine’s Museum of Wonders: An Indispensable Guide to the Dangers and Delights of the Peculiar World for the Instruction of New Arrivals
  • Uehashi, Nahoko. The Beast Warrior 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • Hoose, Phillip. Duet: Our Journey in Song with the Northern Mockingbird
  • Little Pilgrim’s Big Journey: John Bunyan’s Pilgrim’s Progress Fully Illustrated and Adapted for the Next Generation
  • Long, David. Castles Magnified
  • Ross, Michael Elsohn. John Audubon and the World of Birds for Kids: His Life and Works, with 21 Activities
  • Theule, Larissa. Concrete: From the Ground Up
  • Turere, Richard & Shelly Pollock. Lion Lights: My Invention That Made Peace with Lions
  • Williams, Rachel. Slow Down: 50 Mindful Moments in Nature 

Picture Books 

  • Allen, Kari. The Boy Who Loved Maps
  • Blackall, Sophie. Farmhouse
  • Fletcher, Susan. A Bear Far from Home
  • McCully, Emily Arnold. Our Little Mushroom: A Story of Franz Schubert and His Friends
  • Miller, Kane. Martha Maps it Out 

Large Print 

  • Golliher, Grant. Think Like a Horse: Lessons in Life, Leadership, and Empathy from an Unconventional Cowboy
  • Hunter, Denise. Harvest Moon
  • Knight, Nikki. Live, Local, and Dead

Video 

  • The Break-Up
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Nine honored at MCCC Dinner

Nine honored at MCCC Dinner

The Madison County Chamber of Commerce was finally able to hold its annual dinner, its first since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Cat Spot

Cat Spot

Kelly A. Burlison Middle School has had a great month. Here are some of the highlights.

Madison County Commission Minutes

Madison County Commission Minutes

September 26, 2022, the Madison County Commission met pursuant to adjournment on September 19, 2022. Presiding Commissioner Jason Green, First…

Volleyball Cats keeping busy

Volleyball Cats keeping busy

The Fredericktown High School volleyball team played three matches last week and has three more this week. Over the weekend, the Blackcats com…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News