New Materials in Ozark Regional Library System

New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Cummins, Jeanine. American Dirt
  • Cussler, Clive. Final Option
  • Fellowes, Jessica. The Mitford Scandal
  • Fisher, Suzanne Woods. Two Steps Forward
  • James, Miranda. Careless Whiskers
  • Kate, Jessica. A Girl’s Guide to the Outback
  • Johansen, Iris and Roy Johansen. Hindsight
  • Krentz, Jayne Ann. The Vanishing
  • Maas, Sarah J. The Assassin’s Blade: The Throne of Glass Novellas
  • Pettrey, Dani. Silenced (Alaska Courage, 4)
  • Pettrey, Dani. Sabotaged (Alaska Courage, 5)
  • Robb, J.D. Golden in Death
  • Stabenow, Dana. No Fixed Line
  • Woods, Stuart. Treason: A Stone Barrington Novel

Non-Fiction

  • Borges, Jorge Luis. Selected Poems
  • Chang, Jung. Big Sister, Little Sister, Red Sister: Three Women at the Heart of Twentieth-Century China
  • Inskeep, Steve. Imperfect Union: How Jessie and John Frémont Mapped the West, Invented Celebrity, and Helped Cause the Civil War
  • O’Connor, M.R. Wayfinding: The Science and Mystery of How Humans Navigate the World
  • Sartore, Joel. Photo Basics: The Ultimate Beginner’s Guide to Great Photography (National Geographic)
  • Sievert, Fred. Grace Revealed: Finding God’s Strength in Any Crisis
  • Taylor, Candace. Overground Railroad: The Green Book and the Roots of Black Travel in America
  • Tremeear, Janice. Haunted Ozarks

The Children’s Books below were provided through the Pilcrow Grant and locally sponsored by Brad Wooten Auto Body and Ozarks Federal Savings & Loan

J Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Adler, David A. Light Waves (Illustrated by Anna Raff)
  • Avi. The End of the World and Beyond
  • Beatty, Robert. Serafina and the Seven Stars
  • Chin, Jason. Grand Canyon
  • Dixon, Cougal and Hannah Bailey, When the Wales Walked
  • Dixon, Dougal. In Search of Dinosaurs: Find the Fossils, Identify the Dinosaur
  • Hale, Shannon and Dean Hale. The Princess in Black (Illustrated by LeUyen Pham)
  • Kelly, Irene. A Frog’s Life (Illustrated by Margherita Borin)
  • Milner, Charlotte. The Bee Book
  • Tite, Jack. Mega Meltdown: The Weird and Wonderful Animals of the Ice Age
  • Unwin, Mike. Migration: Incredible Animal Journeys (Illustrated by Jenni Desmond)
  • Wagstaffe, Johanna. Fault Lines: Understanding the Power of Earthquakes

Picture Books

  • Bauer, Marion Dane. The Stuff of Stars (Picture Book)
  • Cline-Ransome, Lesa. Before She Was Harriet (Illustrated by James E. Ransome)
  • Dean, Kimberly and James. Pet the Cat and the Perfect Pizza Party (Picture Book)
  • Elya, Susan Middleton. La Princesa and the Pea (Illustrated by Juana Martinez-Neal)
  • Glaser, Karina Yan. The Vanderbeekers to the Rescue
  • Knowles, Laura and Jennie Webber. The Coral Kingdom
  • Messner, Kate. Over and Under the Pond (Illustrated by Christopher Silas Neal—Picture Book)
  • Messner, Kate. Up in the Garden and Down in the Dirt (Illustrated by Christopher Silas Neal)
  • Pinkney, Jerry. The Grasshopper and the Ants
  • Pinkney, Jerry. The Three Billy Goats Gruff
  • Robinson, Fiona. The Bluest of Blues: Anna Atkins and the First Book of Photographs
  • Stanley, Diane. Ada Lovelace Poet of Science: The First Computer Programmer (Illustrated by Jessie Harland)
  • Washington, Dartavius (et al.). Madison, Sit Down

Video (DVD)

  • Rosemary and Thyme, Series 3(PBS)
  • Toy Story 4 (Blu-Ray)
