New materials in Ozark Regional Library System

ORL New Materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalog and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction 

  • Berry, Wendell. How It Went: Thirteen More Stories of the Port William Membership
  • Crais, Robert. Racing the Light
  • Evanovich, Janet. Going Rogue
  • Keegan, Claire. Foster
  • Margolin, Phillip. Murder at Black Oaks
  • Roberts, Nora. The Choice
  • Ryan, Kennedy. Before I Let Go
  • Salvatore, R. A. Starlight Enclave
  • Snelling, Lauraine. A Blessing to Cherish
  • St. James, Dorothy. A Book Club to Die For
  • Strout, Elizabeth. Lucy By the Sea
  • Tan, Sue Lynn. Heart of the Sun Warrior
  • Targeted
  • Wang, Michael X. Lost in the Long March
  • Warren, Susan May. Sundown 

Non-Fiction 

  • Crowther, Louise. Knitted Animal Friends: Over 40 Knitting Patterns for Adorable Animal Dolls, Their Clothes and Accessories
  • King Arthur Baking Company Baking School: Lessons and Recipes for Every Baker
  • Loewe, Emma. Return to Nature: The New Science of How Natural Landscapes Restore Us
  • Making Disability Modern
  • Martin, Steve. Number One Is Walking: My Life and Other Diversions
  • McDowell, Erin Jeanne. Savory Baking: Recipes for Breakfast, Dinner, and Everything in Between
  • Moscow, David & Jon Moscow. From Scratch: Adventures in Harvesting, Hunting, Fishing, and Foraging on a Fragile Planet
  • Mukherjee, Siddhartha. The Song of the Cell: An Exploration of Medicine and the New Human
  • Musgrove, David & Michael Lewis. The Story of the Bayeux Tapestry: Unraveling the Norman Conquest
  • Pavord, Anna. The Seasonal Gardener: Creative Planting Combinations
  • Soule, Deb. The Healing Garden: Herbs for Health and Wellness 

J Fiction/Non-Fiction 

  • George, Kallie. Heartwood Hotel: Better Together
  • Howell, Izzi. Citizen Scientist: Studying Birds
  • Rowling, J. K. Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire [Illustrated by Jim Kay]
  • Skye, Obert. The Ruins of Alder
  • Skye, Obert. The Whispered Secret
  • Skye, Obert. The Wrath of Ezra 

Picture Book 

  • Brett, Jan. The Hat
  • dePaola, Tomie. Country Angel Christmas
  • Fong, Pam. A Spark in the Dark
  • Jennings, Linda. The Dog Who Found Christmas
  • Meyer, Emily Flaschner. Happy Hanukkah, Curious George
  • Pingry, Patricia A. Jolly Old Santa Claus
  • Rollins, Jack. Frosty the Snowman
  • Romulo, Liana. Filipino Celebrations: A Treasury of Feasts and Festivals
  • Schertle, Alice. Little Blue Truck’s Christmas
  • Waddell, Martin. Room for a Little One 

Large Print 

  • Crais, Robert. Racing the Light
  • Holmes, Cassie. Happier Hour: How to Beat Distraction, Expand Your Time, and Focus on What Matters Most
  • Hoover, Colleen. It Starts With Us
  • Martin, Madeline. The Librarian Spy: A Novel of World War II
  • Miller, Rod. All My Sins Remembered 

Audiobook 

  • Smith, Alexander McCall. A Song of Comfortable Chairs

 

