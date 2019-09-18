If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself). Remember, a library card is free.
Fiction
- Conrad, Joseph. Lord Jim
- Dekker, Ted and Rachelle Dekker. The Girl Behind the Red Rope
- Eason, Lynette. Vow of Justice
- Flint, Shamini. The Beijing Conspiracy
- Gregory, Philippa. Tidelands
- Hedlund, Jody. A Reluctant Bride (The Bride Ships, 1)
- Kelly, Sofie. A Night’s Tail (A Magical Cats Mystery)
- Krueger, William Kent. This Tender Land
- Mehl, Nancy. Fire Storm
- Robb, J.D. Vendetta in Death
- Robb, Candace. A Conspiracy of Wolves
- Rushdie, Salman. Quichotte
- Scott, Walter. Ivanhoe
- Walters, Minette. The Turn of Midnight
- Weaver, Ashley. A Dangerous Engagement: An Amory Ames Mystery
Mass Market Paperbacks
- Adams, Ellery. A Killer Plot
- Brown, Jo Ann. Amish Homecoming
- Buckley, Julia. Death in a Budapest Butterfly
- Davids, Patricia. His New Amish Family
- Day, Maddie. Strangled Eggs and Ham
- Harris, Charlaine. Club Dead: A Sookie Stackhouse Novel
- Flower, Amanda. Toxic Toffee
- Goodman, Jo. A Touch of Forever
Non-Fiction
- Corbishley, Nicky. Seriously Good Salads
- Courtwright, David T. The Age of Addiction: How Bad Habits Became Big Business
- Finnanger, Tone. Tilda’s Studio
- Holland, James. Normandy ’44: D-Day and the Epic 77-Day Battle for France
- Reinhart, Peter. Perfect Pan Pizza
- Riggsbee, Nikki. Bernese Mountain Dog
- Roberts, David. Escalante’s Dream: On the Trail of the Spanish Discovery of the Southwest
- Sardy, Marin. The Edge of Every Day: Sketches of Schizophrenia
- Sky, Emma. In a Time of Monsters: Travels Through a Middle East in Revolt
- Weaver, Richard M. Ideas Have Consequences
YA Fiction/Non-Fiction
- Cervantes, J.C. The Storm Runner (Rick Riordan Presents)
- Khorram, Adib. Darius the Great is Not Okay
- Maldonado, Torrey. Tight
- Marshall, Kate Alice. I Am Still Alive
- Muhammad, Ibtihaj. Proud: Living my American Dream
- Parker, Natalie C. Seafire (First of a Trilogy)
Picture Books
- Archer, Micha. Daniel’s Good Day
- Derting Kimberly and Shelli R. Johannes. Cece Loves Science and Adventure (Illustrated by Vashti Harrison)
- Hart, Caryl. One Shoe, Two Shoes (Illustrated by Edward Underwood)
- Hobai, Ioana. Lena’s Slipper
- Jobe, Lisa. Can I Keep it?
- Lowell, Barbara. Sparky and Spike: Charles Schultz and the Wildest, Smartest Dog Ever (Illustrated by Dan Andreasen)
- Madden-Lunsford, Kerry and Emily Sutton. Ernestine’s Milky Way
- Robbins, Dean. The Astronaut Who Painted the Moon (Illustrated by Sean Rubin)
- Root, Phyllis. The Lost Forest (Illustrated by Betsy Bowen)
- Roth, Susan L. Birds of a Feather: Bowerbirds and Me
- Turk, Evan. You Are Home: An Ode to the National Parks
- Woodruff, Liza. A Quieter Story
Video (DVD)
- Elvis 75th Birthday Collection (Clambake, Follow That Dream, Frankie and Johnny, Kid Galahad)
- Midsomer Murders, Season 19, part 2 (Acorn Media)
- Tarzan (Disney animation)
- Vegietales: It’s a Meaningful Life
