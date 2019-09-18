{{featured_button_text}}
New library materials

The Ozark Regional Library, Fredericktown Branch is located at 115 S. Main St.

If you don’t see it at your local branch, ask your librarian to order it for you (or you can go to our online catalogue and place a hold on the item yourself).  Remember, a library card is free.

Fiction

  • Conrad, Joseph. Lord Jim
  • Dekker, Ted and Rachelle Dekker. The Girl Behind the Red Rope
  • Eason, Lynette. Vow of Justice
  • Flint, Shamini. The Beijing Conspiracy
  • Gregory, Philippa. Tidelands
  • Hedlund, Jody. A Reluctant Bride (The Bride Ships, 1)
  • Kelly, Sofie. A Night’s Tail (A Magical Cats Mystery)
  • Krueger, William Kent. This Tender Land
  • Mehl, Nancy. Fire Storm
  • Robb, J.D. Vendetta in Death
  • Robb, Candace. A Conspiracy of Wolves
  • Rushdie, Salman. Quichotte
  • Scott, Walter. Ivanhoe
  • Walters, Minette. The Turn of Midnight
  • Weaver, Ashley. A Dangerous Engagement: An Amory Ames Mystery

Mass Market Paperbacks

  • Adams, Ellery. A Killer Plot
  • Brown, Jo Ann. Amish Homecoming
  • Buckley, Julia. Death in a Budapest Butterfly
  • Davids, Patricia. His New Amish Family
  • Day, Maddie. Strangled Eggs and Ham
  • Harris, Charlaine. Club Dead: A Sookie Stackhouse Novel
  • Flower, Amanda. Toxic Toffee
  • Goodman, Jo. A Touch of Forever

Non-Fiction

  • Corbishley, Nicky. Seriously Good Salads
  • Courtwright, David T. The Age of Addiction: How Bad Habits Became Big Business
  • Finnanger, Tone. Tilda’s Studio
  • Holland, James. Normandy ’44: D-Day and the Epic 77-Day Battle for France
  • Reinhart, Peter. Perfect Pan Pizza

  • Riggsbee, Nikki. Bernese Mountain Dog
  • Roberts, David. Escalante’s Dream: On the Trail of the Spanish Discovery of the Southwest
  • Sardy, Marin. The Edge of Every Day: Sketches of Schizophrenia
  • Sky, Emma. In a Time of Monsters: Travels Through a Middle East in Revolt
  • Weaver, Richard M. Ideas Have Consequences

YA Fiction/Non-Fiction

  • Cervantes, J.C. The Storm Runner (Rick Riordan Presents)
  • Khorram, Adib. Darius the Great is Not Okay
  • Maldonado, Torrey. Tight
  • Marshall, Kate Alice. I Am Still Alive
  • Muhammad, Ibtihaj. Proud: Living my American Dream
  • Parker, Natalie C. Seafire (First of a Trilogy)

Picture Books

  • Archer, Micha. Daniel’s Good Day
  • Derting Kimberly and Shelli R. Johannes. Cece Loves Science and Adventure (Illustrated by Vashti Harrison)
  • Hart, Caryl. One Shoe, Two Shoes (Illustrated by Edward Underwood)
  • Hobai, Ioana. Lena’s Slipper
  • Jobe, Lisa. Can I Keep it?
  • Lowell, Barbara. Sparky and Spike: Charles Schultz and the Wildest, Smartest Dog Ever (Illustrated by Dan Andreasen)
  • Madden-Lunsford, Kerry and Emily Sutton. Ernestine’s Milky Way
  • Robbins, Dean. The Astronaut Who Painted the Moon (Illustrated by Sean Rubin)
  • Root, Phyllis. The Lost Forest (Illustrated by Betsy Bowen)
  • Roth, Susan L. Birds of a Feather: Bowerbirds and Me
  • Turk, Evan. You Are Home: An Ode to the National Parks
  • Woodruff, Liza. A Quieter Story

Video (DVD)

  • Elvis 75th Birthday Collection (Clambake, Follow That Dream, Frankie and Johnny, Kid Galahad)
  • Midsomer Murders, Season 19, part 2 (Acorn Media)
  • Tarzan (Disney animation)
  • Vegietales: It’s a Meaningful Life

